Sri Lanka’s Hidden Cybercrime Factories: Chinese Gangs Build a New Scam Hub

It has been revealed that behind the rapid surge in cybercrimes and computer financial frauds in Sri Lanka in recent times lie many covertly operating illegal call centres. Following severe crackdowns in Southeast Asian nations, these international crime syndicates have decentralized their primary operations to Sri Lanka. The most sensitive aspect of this racket is that the vast majority of those involved are Chinese nationals.

Official information obtained from the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act (Letter No: PA/DCI/DC 750/25, Date: 2026.09.18) further confirms the severity of this situation.

Call Center Raids and Chinese Representation The Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID was established on March 24, 2021. From its inception up to July 31, 2026, the division has conducted 05 major raids on illegally operated call centers (Boiler Rooms).

Local and Foreign Nationals Arrested in Raids (From 2021 to July 31, 2026)

Nationality 2021 2022 2024 2025 2026 (Up to July 31) Total Chinese Nationals – – – 132 – 152 284 Sri Lankans – – – 59 – – 59 Vietnamese Nationals – – – 02 – 47 49 Indian Nationals – – – 12 – – 12 Taiwanese Nationals – – – – – 01 01 Philippine Nationals – – – 01 – – 01 Thai Nationals – – – 01 – – 01 Malaysian Nationals – – – – – 01 01 Total – – – 207 – 201 408

According to the information provided by the Computer Crime Investigation Division under the Right to Information Act, no arrests were made under these specific call center raids during the years 2021, 2022, and 2025. Furthermore, it was noted that information regarding account freezes/confiscations related to cyber frauds cannot be provided pursuant to Section 05(1)(g) of the RTI Act, no joint investigations have been conducted with Pakistan in this regard, and the division does not conduct investigations regarding online gambling and pyramid schemes.

Critical Facts Revealed by the Data

Out of the total 408 individuals arrested from illegal call centers within a short period, 284 (69.6%) are Chinese nationals. The fact that 152 out of the 201 persons arrested in the first 7 months of 2026 are Chinese nationals makes it exceedingly clear that they have become the primary stakeholders in operating these illegal call centers.

When examining the modus operandi of how these illegal call centers (Boiler Rooms) function, it becomes evident that these organized crime gangs operate their networks through highly sophisticated and well-planned methods.

Particularly through platforms like Telegram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, foreigners (especially Chinese and Vietnamese nationals) are brought into the country under the guise of high-paying jobs in “Data Entry” or “Online Marketing.” Subsequently, their passports are confiscated, and they are confined inside isolated luxury bungalows and hotels, where they are forced to send illegal calls and messages from “Scam Centers.”

These groups, who mostly arrive as tourists, purchase houses and apartment complexes to reside collectively and operate these crime networks. Since most of the auxiliary services for the Chinese nationals staying in this manner are provided by other Chinese nationals, the country receives no foreign exchange from their presence; indirectly, the larger portion flows right back to China.

Use of SIM Boxes and Communication Scams The primary tool of these call centers is the SIM Box. These devices, which can accommodate hundreds of SIM cards simultaneously, are used to place thousands of fraudulent calls and send phishing SMS messages at once. Even while physically present in Sri Lanka, they utilize VPN and proxy technologies to display IP addresses located in Europe or the United States.

“Pig Butchering” and Financial Investment Scams Establishing romantic relationships or trusted friendships with targeted individuals via social media (“Pig Butchering”) to entice them into depositing funds into fake cryptocurrency or forex investment platforms is their main source of income. They build trust by initially providing small returns, but once a substantial amount of money is deposited, they vanish. Most victims of these crimes refrain from taking legal action due to embarrassment or other reasons, causing much of this information to remain hidden.

Regarding social media account hacking and phishing, investigations revealed that WhatsApp and Facebook accounts are hacked via phishing links, and rackets are run through these call centers to trick victims’ acquaintances into depositing money into local personal bank accounts.

Why Do Chinese Nationals Choose Sri Lanka as Their Cybercrime Hub?

Even though these networks operate from Sri Lanka, their primary victims are Chinese citizens living in China. Operating from a foreign country makes it extremely difficult for the Chinese police to track their physical location and server IP addresses.

The ease of entering the country on tourist or business visas and the opportunity to overstay covertly have worked to their advantage. Data from the Department of Immigration and Emigration confirms this, showing that out of 385 foreigners deported between 2023 and 2026, 307 were Chinese nationals.

Furthermore, they benefit from high-speed internet facilities, real estate agents who rent out properties for exorbitant monthly rents ranging from LKR 500,000 to 1,000,000 without informing the police, and local brokers who supply thousands of SIM cards using fake information. This constitutes a severe dimension of the issue.

What Must Be Done?

Enacting laws that make it mandatory to report the visa type and details of foreigners to the local police when renting out houses or apartments, strictly limiting the number of SIM cards an individual can obtain, and heavily regulating the import of equipment like SIM Boxes. Additionally, activating joint cyber investigation units in collaboration with Chinese and Indian security forces as well as Interpol. Promptly amending existing laws related to cybercrimes and financial frauds to align with modern technological requirements.

The expansion of illegal call centers (Boiler Rooms) as a network in Sri Lanka poses a massive threat to the country’s national security, financial system stability, and international reputation. As confirmed by official police data, the role of Chinese nationals as the prime movers in this racket is not merely a cybercrime, but part of an organized international crime network. Unless authorities act immediately to enforce strict legal and technological measures, Sri Lanka’s standing as a tropical paradise will inevitably give way to becoming a major haven for international cybercriminals.