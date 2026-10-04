US Aircraft Carrier George H.W. Bush Arrives in Thailand After Six Months in Middle East

The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush arrived at Thailand’s resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard, beginning a five-day rest-and-recreation visit after six months supporting US operations in the Middle East.

The Nimitz-class carrier and its strike group spent the previous six months supporting Operation Epic Fury and a US naval blockade in the US Central Command area of responsibility, according to the US Navy. The operations were conducted to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

Phuket is the first port call for the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group since the carrier departed Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, in March, the US Navy said. The carrier anchored offshore, while crew members were expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and remain on the southern resort island from October 4 to 9, according to local media. Some sailors were seen arriving onshore by boat.

During the visit, sailors are scheduled to take part in cultural and community activities, including sightseeing tours and a US-Thailand football match. The stop provides personnel with a break following the carrier strike group’s extended period supporting US operations in the Middle East.

The Phuket visit follows a five-day port call last month by another US aircraft carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand. About 5,000 sailors and Marines were aboard the Lincoln during that visit.

The presence of large numbers of US service personnel has also generated expectations of increased local spending. A local mayor had estimated that each US service member from the Lincoln could spend as much as 3,000 baht ($89) a day during the visit.

The George H.W. Bush’s arrival comes as the United States and Thailand maintain longstanding military ties. Thailand is the United States’ only treaty ally in mainland Southeast Asia.

The carrier strike group’s deployment has included its six-month role in US operations in the Middle East before its arrival in Thailand. Its Phuket port call is therefore the first opportunity for the personnel aboard to take part in the scheduled cultural, community and recreational activities since leaving the United States in March.