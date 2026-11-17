Economic growth across the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region is projected to edge up to 3.4 per cent in 2026, from 3.3 per cent in 2025, supported by strong investment in emerging technologies and expanding merchandise trade. However, rising energy and food prices, geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains and mounting fiscal pressures are creating significant risks to the region’s economic outlook, according to APEC’s latest regional economic analysis.

The analysis, titled APEC Regional Trends Analysis, projects that regional growth will moderate to 3.1 per cent in 2027, falling 0.3 percentage points below the expected growth rate of the global economy. The improved forecast for 2026, compared with the 3.2 per cent projection in the August 2026 analysis, reflects sustained investment in data centres, semiconductors and computing capacity, alongside policy responses that have helped economies withstand supply disruptions associated with tensions in the Middle East and the El Niño phenomenon.

Technology-related investment has become a major source of market optimism, with technology and semiconductor stocks leading global equity markets amid expectations of sustained demand. Higher prices for electronics and industrial metals also reflect the expansion of this sector. However, the analysis cautions that elevated stock valuations increase the possibility of a market correction, particularly if anticipated productivity improvements fail to materialise or investor confidence weakens.

The economic benefits of technological investment are also expected to be unevenly distributed. Economies with sufficient financial resources, infrastructure and skilled workers are better positioned to adopt emerging technologies and capture productivity gains. Those with limited investment capacity risk falling further behind, potentially widening existing economic and technological inequalities across the region. A slowdown in technology investment, should expected returns fail to materialise, could also weaken business investment and overall economic growth.

Rising energy and food prices are adding another layer of pressure. Since July 2026, crude oil prices have increased by 35.9 per cent, liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices by 40.2 per cent and coal prices by 14 per cent. Food prices, particularly vegetable oils, cereals and sugar, have also continued to rise. The increases are driving up production and transportation costs while reducing household purchasing power.

APEC-wide inflation is projected to reach 3.2 per cent in 2026 before easing to 2.8 per cent in 2027 and 2.5 per cent in 2028. Although the regional rate is expected to remain below the global average, renewed price pressures have prompted monetary authorities to respond. More than a third of APEC member economies have already raised benchmark interest rates in recent weeks in an effort to contain inflation.

Merchandise trade has nevertheless recorded a substantial recovery, driven largely by demand for semiconductors and other high-value technology products. During the first half of 2026, the value of merchandise exports increased by 22.5 per cent year on year, compared with 6.5 per cent during the corresponding period a year earlier. Export volume growth accelerated to 10.8 per cent from 8.1 per cent. Import value growth nearly tripled to 17.7 per cent, while import volumes expanded by 11.9 per cent.

The recovery has been reflected in international freight patterns, although developments have differed between air and maritime transport. Trade in high-value technology products has strengthened air freight activity, supported by broad-based expansion across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe and North America. Maritime freight volumes, by contrast, have weakened, reflecting a sharp contraction in the Middle East and continued declines in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Conflicts affecting the Persian Gulf and Red Sea, together with weather-related delays at the Panama Canal, have disrupted major shipping routes. Vessels have been forced to change routes and schedules, contributing to port congestion, particularly among dry-bulk carriers and oil tankers. These disruptions have affected the movement of goods through major maritime corridors at a time when regional merchandise trade is expanding.

Commercial services trade has also lost momentum. APEC services exports grew by 6.7 per cent in the first half of 2026, down from 8.5 per cent a year earlier, while import growth remained at 7.5 per cent. The slowdown was particularly apparent in transport and travel services, following reductions in flight capacity and airline rerouting caused by disruptions at major aviation hubs in the Middle East. Export growth in goods-related services also weakened.

Trade policy uncertainty presents a further obstacle. The latest available figures for 2025 show that APEC economies had 1,591 trade remedies and trade-restrictive measures in force, nearly three times the 562 trade-facilitating measures. The analysis warns that such restrictions risk constraining trade and economic activity, particularly when economies depend on access to critical goods and production inputs. Export volumes of goods and services are forecast to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2026, compared with 7.4 per cent in 2025, before slowing to 3.8 per cent in 2027. Import volume growth is projected at 8.7 per cent in 2026 and 3.8 per cent in 2027.

Government finances are facing additional pressure from rising borrowing costs. Sovereign bond yields across APEC economies have increased in recent months, making borrowing more expensive for governments and businesses. Public debt is projected to reach between 108 and 112 per cent of gross domestic product in the near term. Higher debt-servicing costs could restrict government spending on infrastructure, education, healthcare and other areas essential to long-term productivity. Persistent fiscal and current account deficits in some economies also indicate vulnerabilities associated with fiscal imbalances and insufficient private savings to meet investment requirements.

The analysis identifies four policy priorities for managing these pressures: maintaining an effective combination of monetary and fiscal policies; diversifying investment and energy sources; strengthening trade relationships and alternative supply routes; and deepening multilateral cooperation. It calls for monetary authorities to contain inflation while governments pursue fiscal consolidation and provide targeted, temporary assistance to those most affected by rising living costs.

It also advocates expanding investment beyond emerging technologies, diversifying energy supplies and reducing dependence on individual markets and supply chains. APEC is identified as an important platform for maintaining dialogue, promoting open markets for critical goods and supplies, and facilitating cooperation among economies facing common disruptions.