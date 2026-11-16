Bank Fraud Victims Pay for Stolen Money

For Laura Marchena, the consequences of a banking scam have become a monthly financial burden. After being deceived into taking out a €26,000 loan that she never intended to use, she is now spending 12 years repaying money that disappeared into the hands of fraudsters. The person she believed was a bank employee helping her prevent a crime was, in fact, orchestrating it.

The fraud began about a year ago with a text message that appeared to come from BBVA, using the same channel through which she normally received communications from the bank. It warned that someone was attempting to obtain a loan in her name and provided a telephone number to call. When Marchena contacted it, a man presented what appeared to be legitimate credentials and told her that a person in Albacete was trying to borrow money using her identity.

To block the supposed fraudulent application, he instructed her to take out the loan herself and then transfer the proceeds back to the bank, supposedly allowing the transaction to be cancelled without interest. Marchena followed his instructions, obtaining a pre-approved €26,000 loan almost instantly and transferring the money in stages to an account supplied by the caller.

She stopped before sending the entire amount because she had to leave with her child. When she contacted BBVA the following day, the bank confirmed that she had been scammed. Only €6,000 remained. She filed a complaint with the bank and reported the incident to the police, but BBVA initially refused to reimburse the money.

“The bank told me that a law had been introduced under which, if the customer authorises the transfer, the money cannot be recovered, and that it was my fault,” she said. She has since reached an agreement to repay the loan without interest, but the monthly instalments remain a reminder of the deception. “Every month I have to remember the distress of being tricked and losing the money.”

Her experience reflects a wider problem in which criminals exploit the trust people place in banks, delivery companies and other familiar institutions. Fraudsters use messages that resemble official communications, telephone calls containing personal information and fabricated security alerts. They may persuade victims to disclose card details, approve transactions or transfer money themselves. The deception can be particularly effective when it coincides with an event the recipient is expecting, such as a delivery or a legitimate banking transaction.

Marta Estarellas discovered this after receiving a message apparently from Correos, Spain’s postal service, asking her to pay €1 to receive a parcel. She was expecting a delivery and had been notified by the courier company the previous day that it was about to arrive. The message therefore appeared credible. “The URL was exactly the same as Correos’s,” she said.

After entering her card details to pay the small fee, she unknowingly registered the card on Apple Pay on a device belonging to someone else. Purchases totalling €1,139 were subsequently made. She realised what had happened only when she attempted to pay for something and her card was declined because the account had been emptied.

Although she reported the incident to the police, Bankinter refused to reimburse the losses. The bank maintained that the transactions had been authorised through Apple Pay using her mobile phone. Estarellas disputes that explanation, saying she has never owned an Apple phone. The bank sent her a letter stating that its internal checks showed the purchases had been approved through her mobile device and Apple application, and that it would not accept responsibility.

A multibillion-euro dispute

The scale of the problem is reflected in figures from the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority. Payment fraud reached €4.2bn across the European Economic Area in 2024. Customers bore 85% of the losses associated with fraudulent bank transfers. In Spain, fraud involving cards and transfers accounted for almost 28% of the complaints accepted by the Bank of Spain in 2025, making it the leading category.

As scams become more sophisticated and increasingly industrialised, the debate has shifted towards the extent of banks’ obligations to protect customers. A recent ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union has strengthened consumer protection by establishing that financial institutions must immediately reimburse money lost through fraudulent transactions, even where they believe the customer was negligent in disclosing security credentials. Banks had previously rejected some claims on the grounds that customers had failed to meet their security obligations. The dispute now increasingly centres on whether the transactions were authorised.

For 70-year-old Ángel Manzano de Castro, the distinction has proved particularly frustrating. In 2023, while walking in Coslada, a woman pretended to fall. When he approached to help, another person allegedly stole his wallet, which contained his identity card and two CaixaBank cards. Within approximately an hour, withdrawals of €1,000 and €1,200 had been made. He reported the theft to the police and went to the bank that same day to cancel the cards.

CaixaBank refused to return the money because the withdrawals had been made using the correct PIN. The criminals had apparently worked out the code from information in his wallet. Manzano de Castro rejects the argument that the use of his PIN amounted to authorisation when the cards themselves had been stolen. “I did not agree in my card contract with CaixaBank that a criminal could steal my money,” he said, accusing the bank of doing little beyond blaming him. He has not recovered the funds.

The financial consequences are often accompanied by anger, anxiety and a sense of personal vulnerability. Adrián Navalón, a psychologist and economist who coordinates the Psychology and Economics working group at the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, describes fraud as a form of psychological attack. Victims initially experience anger because they feel they have been targeted and exposed to an external threat. The loss of money adds another layer of distress. Navalón estimates that losing €100 can cause discomfort equivalent to the pleasure associated with gaining €250.

He also warns against assuming that experience or financial knowledge provides protection. “Even the most knowledgeable people can fall victim to fraud. Criminals understand our weaknesses and biases, even if they do not know us personally, and exploit that knowledge to attack us,” he said.

María del Carmen Velaz Domínguez was deceived by a caller who appeared to know genuine details of her banking activity. In November 2022, a man claiming to work for BBVA telephoned her in Plasencia, warning of suspicious card purchases. He cited actual transactions, including payments of €73, to establish credibility before asking her to identify other purchases she had not made. He then instructed her to cancel them and provided a verification number resembling the one used by the bank for transfers.

“I gave my mistaken consent to a cybercriminal,” she said. BBVA initially rejected her complaint because the purchases had been validated through two-factor authentication. She persisted, appealed to the bank’s customer ombudsman and eventually received a full refund.

In response to questions from El País, BBVA said it assessed each case individually, considering the circumstances, the security mechanisms used, including two-factor authentication, and the context in which the transactions occurred. CaixaBank and Bankinter did not respond.

The cases illustrate the difficulty of distinguishing between a customer who knowingly authorises a payment and one manipulated into approving a transaction under false pretences. For victims, the consequences can continue long after the fraud has been reported and the accounts secured. Marchena’s experience is particularly stark: the loan she took out in the belief that it would protect her from theft has become the very debt she must continue paying because of the crime.