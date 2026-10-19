China Establishes Polar Satellite Broadband Links, Challenging Starlink’s Early Lead

China has established near-real-time satellite broadband communications between researchers in the Arctic and its Qinling research station in Antarctica, marking a significant advance in its efforts to develop an independently controlled communications network for polar regions. The breakthrough, achieved during the country’s 16th Arctic expedition using domestically developed satellites, could reduce China’s reliance on foreign technology in remote areas while strengthening its ability to support scientific research, maritime operations and emergency services.

The trials demonstrated that China’s home-grown GW satellite constellation could sustain video connections between scientists operating at opposite ends of the planet, with transmission latency of less than one second. The results were reported on Monday by the state-backed People’s Daily, which said the expedition had also validated the exchange of scientific data and the real-time transmission of voyage logs. The achievement gives China what state media and industry experts have described as independently controlled polar communications, an area in which it has historically relied on foreign technology.

Li Taoyang, an analyst at China Securities, said the milestone had “filled a critical gap in China’s ability to maintain independently controlled, end-to-end satellite communications in polar regions”. In a note to clients earlier this month, Li said China’s polar communications were moving away from dependence on foreign technologies towards a domestically controlled system. The capability is based on the GW constellation developed by China Satellite Network Group, known as China SatNet, a state-backed organisation tasked with building a large-scale satellite internet network.

The expedition’s results provided practical evidence of the constellation’s ability to support demanding communications requirements in remote environments. According to the People’s Daily, the network supports peak upload and download speeds exceeding 30 megabits per second, sufficient to handle multiple high-definition video links alongside the transmission of scientific expedition data. During the trials, researchers transmitted 300 files containing more than 100 gigabytes of data and established more than 40 video connections.

The technology was also used to facilitate remote medical consultations. Doctors in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao assessed expedition members who had fallen ill through video links, demonstrating a potential application beyond routine scientific communications. Such connectivity could prove useful for maritime communications and emergency rescue operations in areas where conventional communications infrastructure is difficult to establish or maintain.

The breakthrough comes as China accelerates deployment of the GW constellation in an effort to challenge established Western satellite broadband providers, particularly Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Starlink network. China SatNet plans to deploy nearly 13,000 satellites by 2035, with an interim target of approximately 1,300 by the end of 2029. The scale of the programme reflects Beijing’s ambition to establish a domestic satellite internet system capable of serving users across remote regions and supporting a broad range of civilian and industrial activities.

China nevertheless remains well behind Starlink in the deployment of orbital infrastructure. SpaceX’s network already operates around 11,000 satellites and has provided connectivity in the Arctic since 2022, giving the US company a substantial head start in polar communications. China’s successful trials demonstrate that its domestic system can perform important functions in these environments, but they do not eliminate the considerable difference between the two networks in the number of satellites deployed. Beijing’s longer-term plans will require continued expansion of its constellation to achieve the intended scale of coverage.

The communications trials formed part of a wider scientific programme during China’s 16th Arctic expedition, which was launched in early July and was expected to conclude in October. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the expedition was designed to survey Arctic sea ice and investigate ecological and atmospheric environmental changes, contributing to research into global climate change and its effects.

A central component of the programme was the deployment of an unmanned survey network in the central Arctic Ocean. The system uses domestically developed equipment, including buoys, supported by the GW satellite constellation to collect year-round information on sea ice and ocean conditions. The satellite links provide a communications channel for gathering and transmitting observations from a remote environment where sustained monitoring presents substantial logistical challenges.

He Jianfeng, chief scientist of the 16th Arctic expedition, said the availability of less expensive Chinese equipment would make it economically feasible to establish a large-scale survey network. Such a system could enable China to contribute more extensively to research on climate change and efforts to respond to its effects, while supporting sustainable development in the Arctic. The programme therefore links the expansion of domestic satellite communications with the practical requirements of long-term environmental observation.

The initiative also fits into Beijing’s broader campaign to turn domestic technological advances into commercially useful applications across multiple industries. Last week, the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government agencies issued a draft policy calling for greater adoption of Chinese technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and embodied intelligence, to improve industrial efficiency and generate new sources of economic growth.

The proposed guidelines pledged support for commercialising emerging technologies, expanding access to computing resources and strengthening data security. Their publication alongside the polar communications milestone illustrates the breadth of the government’s technological self-reliance agenda, which seeks to move beyond developing domestic alternatives towards putting them into practical use across research, industry and logistics.