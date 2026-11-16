China’s AI Ambition Begins in the Classroom

Thirteen-year-old Peng Gaodi has already developed more than 200 applications using artificial intelligence, including a homework-submission platform and a second-hand marketplace. At his private school in Beijing, he presents ideas to real investors, programs humanoid robots to play football and attends coding workshops. He hopes to become a computer scientist and counts Elon Musk among his idols.

Peng represents the kind of technologically skilled generation China hopes to produce through an ambitious nationwide drive to integrate artificial intelligence into education. By 2030, Beijing wants AI literacy to become universal among schoolchildren, making the technology an integral part of learning from primary school through secondary education.

The initiative extends across a school population of almost 200 million, placing China at the forefront of one of the world’s largest experiments in AI-assisted education. Yet a Reuters investigation, drawing on visits to schools, interviews with more than a dozen educators, parents and experts, and an examination of more than 100 academic papers and government procurement records, found that the expansion remains uneven. Schools are adopting widely different approaches, while national agreement on what constitutes AI literacy, how it should be taught and how its effectiveness should be measured remains elusive.

At Beijing New Talent Academy, a private boarding school charging $39,000 annually and serving more than 2,000 students, the transformation is already well advanced. The 30-acre campus has its own digital innovation curriculum covering artificial intelligence, robotics and programming, alongside a classroom AI model incorporating features from popular Chinese systems. Students use flight simulators, develop applications and are encouraged by posters inviting them to “create a virtual world in five minutes with AI vibe coding”.

“In the past, if I couldn’t solve a problem at home, I’d have to call my teacher, which increases their workload,” Peng told Reuters. “But now I can just ask AI to help me learn better. It noticeably improved my learning efficiency.”

China’s approach is supported by a degree of government coordination that Reuters found was not matched by comparable initiatives in the West. President Xi Jinping has described AI education as fundamental to reform, while the government views technological competence as essential to the country’s economic future and its competition with the United States.

A Reuters examination of provincial AI education plans found that nearly half of China’s provinces and municipalities have introduced binding measures. Shanghai requires at least 30 hours of annual AI teaching for each grade, while Beijing plans to incorporate AI into student health monitoring and establish 100 pilot demonstration schools. Ningxia and Gansu intend to introduce AI literacy into high-stakes school entrance examinations by 2027.

The plans extend well beyond programming lessons. Guizhou is incorporating facial recognition and behavioural analysis into classrooms, while Shanghai is deploying systems to monitor students’ mental and physical health. In Yunnan, 14,000 classrooms are scheduled to have lessons recorded and analysed using AI.

The scale of the commitment is also reflected in public spending. A Reuters review of more than 100 government procurement documents found that authorities had committed at least $31 million over the past year to classroom AI equipment, teacher training and educational platforms. The actual expenditure is likely to be substantially higher because spending is distributed across thousands of local budgets and is not officially consolidated. Consultancy iResearch estimates that China’s education digitalisation spending reached just under $83 billion in 2025, with generative AI projects accounting for 46% of AI education procurement.

The expansion is not confined to wealthy urban schools. At Funan County Qinqing High School in rural Anhui province, where 4,000 pupils study, most of them children of migrant workers, AI is being used to address shortages of qualified teachers.

Headmaster Yang Tianliang said students receive personalised lessons through tablets, with AI agents asking questions to guide them when they encounter difficulties rather than simply supplying answers. The school uses models developed by Alibaba’s Qwen, ByteDance and Z.AI to generate text, images, interactive lessons and videos. Small-group projects have also been introduced to encourage interaction among pupils.

“An AI agent doesn’t suffer from fatigue, and it never makes a student feel stupid for asking a basic question,” Yang told Reuters.

He attributed an increase in university admission rates from below 60% to 90% in recent years to the approach, although Reuters said it could not independently verify the figures. Yang estimated that at least 200 other Chinese schools were experimenting with similar systems.

Since 2024, the education ministry has encouraged schools to introduce AI courses, train teachers and establish pilot programmes. Younger pupils are introduced to basic AI tools, while older students learn how the systems operate and apply them to increasingly sophisticated projects. The ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Despite the scale of implementation, China has yet to establish a national framework for assessing AI literacy, making it difficult to compare educational outcomes. “Mature, widely adopted assessment rubrics for compulsory school-level AI competency are still being built,” said Selena Guo, portfolio lead at research firm China Policy.

Research into the effects of AI on children’s learning has produced mixed findings. A study examining nearly 27,000 Chinese teenagers found that AI adoption was associated with an 18% increase in homework scores but a 20% decline in monthly examination scores within six months, with the largest falls recorded in social science subjects.

A separate nationwide survey involving more than 320,000 pupils reported educational benefits alongside concerns about dependence and declining independent thinking. Students who used AI at least three times a week demonstrated lower memory, comprehension, analytical and creative skills than those who used it less frequently. The findings do not establish that AI use caused the declines, but they have reinforced concerns among educators about children transferring intellectual tasks to technology.

Ted Mo Chen, chief of staff at Chinese education technology startup ClassIn, said implementation varied considerably between schools and that few institutions he had visited had integrated AI effectively into their curricula. He warned that children’s thinking processes could be “completely bypassed” if they became accustomed to relying on AI for immediate answers. Academic research reviewed by Reuters also suggested that rural pupils could be particularly vulnerable to cognitive outsourcing and device addiction.

Some parents and schools are attempting to establish limits. Rita Luan, whose 11-year-old daughter attends a leading public school in Beijing, supplements classroom instruction by teaching her daughter to use ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot under close supervision. She requires her to spend 15 minutes attempting a difficult mathematics problem before consulting AI, then asks her to solve it independently several days later.

“The point is to make sure she actually digested the solution,” Luan told Reuters.

At Beijing New Talent Academy, Peng follows a similar approach, attempting to solve coding problems himself before asking AI for hints rather than complete answers. “I think AI is a tool that helps me, not something I depend on,” he said.