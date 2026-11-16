China’s Economic Slowdown Deepens as Consumer Spending, Industrial Output and Investment Weaken

China’s economic slowdown deepened in October, with retail sales, industrial production and fixed-asset investment all performing below economists’ expectations, highlighting persistent weakness in domestic demand as the world’s second-largest economy becomes increasingly reliant on exports.

Retail sales, a key measure of consumer spending, increased by just 0.4% year on year in October, falling short of analysts’ forecast of 0.8% and slowing from 1.1% in September, which had been the strongest reading in six months. The figures indicate that household consumption remains subdued, with the prolonged property market downturn continuing to erode household wealth for a fifth consecutive year.

Industrial production also lost momentum, expanding by 4.8% from a year earlier, compared with analysts’ expectations of 5.3% growth. The increase was significantly lower than September’s 5.5% expansion, which had marked the strongest industrial output growth in five months.

The deterioration was more pronounced in investment. Fixed-asset investment, which includes spending on property and infrastructure, contracted by 8.1% during the first ten months of the year. The decline was considerably steeper than the 7% contraction anticipated by analysts and marked an investment slump described as unprecedented outside the Covid-19 period.

Weak economic activity also continued to affect employment conditions. The overall unemployment rate edged down to 5.1% in October, but unemployment among people aged between 16 and 24, excluding students, remained close to its highest level in a year, reaching 18% in September.

The latest figures follow a third-quarter expansion of 4.5% year on year, as economic growth recovered from a three-year low. However, Goldman Sachs expects China’s economy to expand by 4.6% this year, down from 5% in 2025, before slowing further to 4.5% in 2027.

The investment bank also expects subdued inflation to persist, forecasting consumer inflation of 0.8% this year and 0.5% in 2027. It attributed the outlook to weak domestic demand, abundant aggregate supply, slowing momentum in commodity prices and potential disruption from artificial intelligence. Despite the moderation, Goldman Sachs said the projected growth rate would still leave China on course to meet Beijing’s ambition of doubling per capita income from its 2020 level by 2035.

The contrast between weak domestic consumption and strong external trade has become increasingly pronounced. Consumer inflation slowed to 0.7% in October, its first decline after two consecutive months of increases, while exports surged by 35.2%, exceeding expectations.

China is also on course to surpass last year’s record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion. The surplus reached $1 trillion by October, the fastest pace at which the country has reached that threshold.

However, analysts have warned that the export-driven expansion leaves China more exposed to changes in international demand, particularly in the artificial intelligence industry. Much of the recent export strength has been supported by global demand for AI-related technology and equipment.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said concerns about a slowdown in artificial intelligence capital expenditure had already emerged before the Nvidia controversy brought renewed scrutiny to the flow of restricted semiconductor chips to China.

“The market was already worried” about a slowdown in AI investment, Zhang said, adding that “now the risk has become even more serious”. He forecast further downside risks for global economic growth next year.

Pressure on China’s export sector could also increase as major trading partners seek changes to the country’s economic model. Citi Research analysts identified potential additional trade restrictions by the European Union as a significant downside risk for next year.

“More EU trade measures targeting China look plausible to us, potentially adding to tensions ahead,” the bank said, while noting that Beijing could be willing to negotiate practical concessions, including import commitments, sector-specific agreements and reductions in value-added tax rebates.