Colombia records 45 killings of social leaders during president’s first 100 days, report says

At least 45 social leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated in Colombia during the first 100 days of President Abelardo de la Espriella’s administration, according to a report published on Sunday by the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), a non-governmental organisation monitoring human rights and conflict.

The report, compiled by Indepaz’s Observatory of Human Rights and Conflicts, covers incidents recorded between August 7 and November 15, 2026. It also documents the killings of eight signatories of the peace agreement, 26 massacres resulting in 87 deaths and the displacement of 6,667 people during August and September.

Of the 45 social leaders and human rights defenders killed, 36 were men and nine were women. The figures represent an average of one assassination every 2.2 days. In 44 of the 45 cases, the alleged perpetrators had not been identified, highlighting the extent of the unresolved killings documented by the organisation.

The violence was concentrated in several departments, with Cauca in southwestern Colombia recording the highest number of assassinations at 11. Antioquia, in the northwest, followed with eight cases, while Putumayo in the south registered four.

The report also recorded the assassination of eight men who had signed the peace agreement, adding to concerns over the security of former combatants who laid down their arms and remain involved in the process of reintegration into civilian life.

A further 26 massacres were documented during the reporting period, leaving 87 victims, including five minors. The organisation also recorded the displacement of 6,667 people as a result of violence during August and September.

Indepaz warned that the figures reflected the continuing threat of violence against civilian populations in different parts of Colombia. Its assessment brings together killings, attacks on former combatants and mass displacement, documenting the scale of insecurity during the administration’s opening months.

However, the organisation cautioned against directly attributing all the recorded crimes to decisions taken by the current government. It noted that the violence was also connected to territorial dynamics and conflicts that predated the administration.

At the same time, Indepaz stressed that the Colombian state remained responsible for protecting the population and guaranteeing human rights, regardless of the origins of the violence.

The report’s findings cover the period from August 7 to November 15, providing an assessment of violence against social leaders, human rights defenders and former peace agreement signatories during the presidency’s first 100 days.