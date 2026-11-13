Colombia’s Narco-State: The Secret US Files That Named the Powerful

Nearly 50 years ago, US diplomatic officials in Colombia suspected that senior members of the country’s government were helping narcotics traffickers by passing on information about planned drug seizures and law-enforcement operations. Among those suspected was Colombia’s justice minister, Cesar Gomez Estrada, whose name appeared in a previously classified US Embassy report after traffickers reportedly identified him in monitored telephone conversations as a source of information about drug seizures.

The allegations are detailed in a secret diplomatic cable dated 15 April 1977, obtained through a Mandatory Declassification Review request by the National Security Archive (NSA), which has now published the document alongside 49 other previously classified records. The collection, released to mark 50 years since the US government began systematically examining narcotics-related corruption in Colombia, provides new evidence of the intelligence assessments, diplomatic disputes and political calculations that culminated in President Jimmy Carter confronting Colombian President Alfonso Lopez Michelsen over alleged links between senior officials and the cocaine trade.

The April 1977 report, titled “Narcotics Trafficking in Colombia and Related High Level Corruption”, represented the first coordinated attempt by the US Embassy in Bogota to assemble intelligence on the extent of official involvement in drug trafficking. It followed a State Department instruction on 28 March requesting a comprehensive assessment, including the names or official positions of individuals suspected of involvement at the highest levels of government.

Washington had become increasingly concerned by reports implicating senior military, police and civilian officials in the narcotics trade. The State Department said the information received from different agencies remained “piecemeal and sketchy” and called for a more comprehensive investigation. It had already received an oral briefing from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but wanted the Embassy to establish the “depth and extent of corruption” before Washington considered possible responses.

The investigation drew heavily on information supplied by the F-2 Narcotics Intelligence Unit of the Colombian National Police, one of the principal partners of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The F-2 had worked with American officials through Operations Kitchen and Funnel, programmes involving intelligence gathering, investigations and the development of Colombian counternarcotics wiretapping capabilities.

According to the newly released records, the F-2 provided a “very substantial portion” of the information assembled by the Embassy. Its wiretapping operations became particularly important in identifying possible connections between traffickers and government officials. The April report said Justice Minister Gomez Estrada had been “identified by known traffickers in monitored telephone conversations” as a source of “information on drug seizures”.

The report also contained information linking National Police Inspector General Jose Naranjo Franco to the narcotics trade. Neither man’s name appeared on the intelligence list eventually handed to Lopez in July 1977. The allegations against them nevertheless illustrate the extent of the concerns being examined by American officials. They were intelligence assessments and suspicions, rather than judicial findings establishing criminal responsibility.

The Embassy’s investigation suggested that corruption extended well beyond a handful of senior officials. It reported having additional information about middle- and lower-ranking personnel and described “strong grounds for presumption of active support of trafficking activities by other, as-of-yet unidentified officials”. The report attributed the vulnerability of public officials partly to low salaries and inflation, while noting the enormous financial resources available to traffickers. “It is clear that there is a tremendous and ready source of illegal money to seduce or subvert the Colombian official,” it stated. Large portions of the document remain classified or redacted.

The newly published material also traces the difficulties Washington faced in conducting counternarcotics operations in Colombia before Carter took office. Relations between the DEA and Colombia’s Department of Administrative Security (DAS) deteriorated following a February 1975 confrontation at a clandestine airfield in Nare, in Vaupes Department. Colombian Customs personnel, accompanied by DEA officials, raided the location after receiving American intelligence. A shoot-out followed when the team encountered DAS personnel already at the site, initially mistaken for narcotics traffickers. The operation uncovered approximately 23,000 pounds of marijuana, but it also exposed serious coordination problems between Colombian security agencies.

DAS chief General Jose Joaquin Matallana subsequently arrested DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Octavio Gonzalez, although he was released after the general was informed of his diplomatic immunity. The United States temporarily suspended DEA operations and ordered 12 agents in Bogota to return home. Subsequent arrangements imposed stricter controls on American operations and the use of confidential informants, requiring coordination with Colombian authorities.

Disagreements continued over which Colombian institutions should lead the campaign against narcotics trafficking. Washington was particularly concerned about the increasing involvement of the military and whether American assistance intended for drug enforcement might also support counter-insurgency operations. The dispute became especially contentious over three helicopters promised by President Gerald Ford during his September 1975 meeting with Lopez. Their delivery was repeatedly delayed as the two governments disagreed over the scale, management and intended use of the assistance.

A July 1976 State Department meeting transcript provides an unusually direct account of Henry Kissinger’s frustration with the delays. Responding to explanations that officials were still discussing the helicopters with the US Air Force, the then Secretary of State demanded action. “I don’t care if this whole nation becomes potheads, but it’s our national policy to try to do something about it,” Kissinger declared. He described the delay as humiliating and demanded a report that could be presented to the President. An agreement was subsequently reached to transfer three helicopters under the management of Colombia’s National Police rather than its Defence Ministry.

By early 1977, the corruption issue had become central to the Carter administration’s approach. A memorandum from Peter Bourne, director of the White House Office on Drug Abuse Policy, to National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski described the situation in stark terms. “The level of corruption related to the cocaine traffic in Colombia is of almost unbelievable proportions with overwhelming evidence that the present Minister of Defense as well as the likely successor to President Lopez-Michelsen are involved directly,” Bourne wrote.

The administration subsequently decided to withhold the promised helicopters while seeking a meeting with Lopez. Mathea Falco, the State Department’s Senior Adviser for International Narcotics Matters, argued that the corruption problem and security assistance could not be treated separately. The helicopters were “a means of leverage”, she wrote, warning that delivering them despite evidence of high-level official involvement could expose the administration to congressional criticism and jeopardise its international narcotics programme.

President Carter personally monitored the diplomatic initiative. Following discussions between Falco, Bourne and Lopez in June 1977, the President annotated a briefing document concerning the proposed intelligence disclosure. Beside a passage explaining that Lopez had asked how the information would be presented, Carter wrote: “ok – give names but assess quality of intelligence continuously.”

The newly released collection brings together records from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, the US National Archives and Records Administration and the Digital National Security Archive, alongside documents obtained through declassification requests. However, the National Security Archive notes that substantial material concerning the origins of American counternarcotics operations remains classified, and has submitted further requests for its release.