Disaster Is a Possibility

In 13 days Americans will vote on the midterm Congressional elections. The outcome will determine whether the Democrats control Congress, or enough of it, that Trump’s presidency is at an end.

Even some MAGA Americans are indifferent, because Trump, rather than end money-draining wars, expanded them by attacking “at Israel’s request,” Iran, which has proven to be a strategic disaster for the United States, with its bases in the Persian Gulf destroyed and oil flows restricted by victorious Iran.

As I previously reported, Trump, misguided by his ego and Zionist neoconservative advisers, refused Iran’s offer on a silver platter to reelect a Republican Congress by opening the Strait in exchange for Trump disassociating from Israel’s war against Iran and accepting Iran’s right to control its own waterways.

Trump’s strategic error is perhaps unique in human history, but he has surrounded himself with Zionists, so little else could be expected than Trump’s erroneous decision.

Trump and his incompetent regime have tried to control the narrative with false claims that the United States Navy controls the Strait of Hormuz and 20,000,000 barrels of oil are moving through the Strait each day. Trump’s Secretary of the Treasury actually told this lie with a straight face to the prostitute media. And so did the US Central Commend.

The effect of this narrative, as Wall Street always responds to the optimistic note, has been to hold down the future price of oil based on expectations that the situation is being resolved. But it is not.

It seems that there is also false optimism on the Russian/Ukrainian front. John Helmer reports a poll of Russian voters taken at the end of September and made available on October 6. The poll found that 81% of Russians would support a Putin decision to stop the war with Ukraine. If stopping the war required returning Donbas and Crimea to Ukraine, 35% would support that. The poll found that this percentage has increased by 7 percentage points over the past 18 months whereas the 51% who would oppose ending the war if it meant returning the Russian territories to Ukraine has fallen by 13 percentage points since he beginning of last year. https://johnhelmer.net/slopaganda-in-war-is-when-you-cant-tell-the-difference-between-hope-and-hype-and-you-are-blind-to-nope/

It appears that the drone and missile attacks on Russia have divided Russians and goes against the military and Russian nationalists, thereby offering a wedge for Zelensky and the Europeans to exploit. My conclusion: Putin has created a problem for himself by refusing to win an easy war.

Difficulties arise when false narratives are created in order to avoid dealing with real problems. Disaster is a likely consequence.