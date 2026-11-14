Dutch minority government averts coalition collapse after tax reform dispute

The Netherlands’ minority government has agreed to continue working together after more than seven hours of crisis talks threatened to bring down the three-party coalition over disagreements surrounding tax policy. Prime Minister Rob Jetten announced the agreement in The Hague, saying the parties would maintain their cooperation for the time being and continue negotiations in the coming days. However, the arrangements governing their future cooperation remain unclear.

The coalition comprises the social-liberal Democrats 66 (D66), the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the right-liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). The immediate crisis emerged after a dispute over a tax reform package, including a proposed tax on millionaires, prompted the VVD to threaten to withdraw from the government.

Jetten subsequently held negotiations with the leaders of his coalition partners, seeking to prevent a breakdown and establish a fresh basis for cooperation. The agreement to continue the coalition temporarily avoided an immediate government collapse, although the discussions exposed substantial differences between the parties over both policy and political strategy.

The dispute intensified after D66 and the CDA secured parliamentary approval for the tax reform with support from left-wing opposition parties. The VVD, the coalition’s third partner, voted against the legislation, leaving its leader, Dilan Yeşilgöz, feeling that her party had been sidelined by its governing partners.

The disagreement raised the prospect of an imminent coalition rupture. Following the crisis talks, Yeşilgöz described the minority government as a failed experiment. “For us, this minority government is a failed experiment, and things cannot continue this way,” she said.

Jetten acknowledged shortcomings in the coalition’s working relationships, conceding that while progress had been made, significant problems remained. “A lot of good things have happened in recent days, but there are also things that are not going well,” he said. He described relations among the coalition partners as difficult and called for improvements in their cooperation. “That needs to get better – substantively, politically and personally,” the prime minister said.

The disagreement over taxation is part of a broader political divide within the coalition that has persisted since the government took office. The VVD favours securing parliamentary majorities with support from radical-right parties and firmly rejects cooperation with the centre-left Green-Left Labour alliance, known as Pro. D66 and the CDA, by contrast, have sought compromises with Pro to secure support for government legislation.

The three governing parties control only 66 of the 150 seats in the Dutch parliament, making them dependent on opposition support to pass legislation. Their differing approaches to securing parliamentary majorities have repeatedly complicated the government’s ability to maintain a common political position.

The prospect of a coalition collapse also presents considerable difficulties for forming an alternative government. The Dutch parliament is highly fragmented, with 17 parliamentary groups, while radical and far-right parties hold nearly one-third of the seats.

Most political parties oppose early elections, fearing that another vote could lead to a prolonged period of political deadlock. Three Dutch governments have collapsed prematurely in less than five years, adding to concerns about the prospects of establishing a stable administration if the current coalition breaks apart.

Although the latest agreement has prevented an immediate split, the three parties are due to continue negotiations in the coming days to determine how their cooperation will proceed.