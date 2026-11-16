Ecuadorian Fishermen to Sue US Government Over Deadly Drone Strike in Pacific

Sixteen Ecuadorian fishermen who survived a US drone attack on their vessel in the Pacific Ocean and were subsequently detained by American military forces are preparing to file a lawsuit against the US government on Monday, November 16, seeking financial compensation and accountability for the operation.

The lawsuit, to be submitted before the District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, will also seek sanctions against those responsible and recognition of the alleged co-responsibility of the administration of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, according to the fishermen’s legal team.

The incident occurred on March 17, 2026, approximately 385 nautical miles from the port of Manta, as the crew of the fishing vessel Negra Francesca Duarte II returned from a two-week fishing expedition. According to the plaintiffs, Ecuadorian authorities had inspected the vessel shortly before the attack and established that it was not carrying illicit substances and had no links to drug trafficking.

Despite the inspection, the vessel was struck by two armed drones deployed by an unidentified unit of the US Southern Command as part of Operation Southern Spear. The attack set the fishing boat on fire and completely destroyed it, leaving two crew members with severe burns to their legs, arms and backs.

The survivors escaped into the water and took refuge in lifeboats before being intercepted by US military personnel. The fishermen were restrained with plastic zip ties and had their faces covered with hoods made of the same material, according to the account presented by their legal representatives.

They were subsequently transferred to a migrant detention centre in El Salvador, where they remained for several weeks before being deported to Ecuador.

The legal action describes the drone strike as an unlawful military attack followed by kidnapping and torture. It argues that no armed conflict existed to justify the use of military force against the fishing vessel on March 17 or at any other time. The plaintiffs further contend that the US bombing campaign against vessels and individuals who pose no armed threat violates established principles of international law.

Dan Kovalik, a lawyer representing the fishermen, told the British newspaper The Guardian that the survivors continued to face physical, psychological and financial consequences. He highlighted their prolonged separation from their families, their detention in El Salvador and the economic difficulties they encountered after returning to Ecuador. The two crew members who suffered serious burns were still struggling with their injuries, he said.

The lawsuit comes amid wider controversy over US military operations against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The campaign, launched by the Donald Trump administration in September 2025 under the stated objective of combating drug trafficking, has reportedly left at least 250 people dead.

Human rights organisations and political groups have described the operations as extrajudicial executions.

Investigations published by The Washington Post in August 2026 also reported that the Central Intelligence Agency had carried out attacks against Ecuadorian fishing boats near the Galápagos Islands. Eight crew members of a vessel named Fiorella have remained missing since January, according to the report.

The legal challenge is unfolding alongside continued US financial assistance to Ecuador. The US Department of State confirmed $55 million in assistance following an agreement reached after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Quito in September.

During an official visit to Ecuador between November 2 and 7, 2026, Under Secretary of State F. Cartwright Weiland said $45 million would be allocated towards dismantling narco-terrorist groups, while the remaining $10 million would support efforts against illegal gold mining, gang recruitment, illicit financial activities and maritime drug trafficking.