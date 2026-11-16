Erased from the Ballot, Expelled from India

When Sahida Fakir left her home in Mumbai on July 19 to buy vegetables, she told her younger son she would return within minutes. More than three months later, the 38-year-old is living in a village in Bangladesh, separated from her husband and two sons after being detained by Indian authorities and sent across the border.

Fakir told Reuters that plainclothes officers seized her phone, which she said contained copies of her identity documents, before taking her away. Court filings identify the officials as members of the Mumbai police crime branch. She said she was subsequently forced into Bangladesh, where she now lives with a family that took her in after she crossed the border.

“Someone grabbed my hand from behind and ordered me to get into the vehicle,” Fakir said.

Her case is among those of 10 families interviewed by Reuters whose relatives were detained, deported or questioned about their citizenship after their names disappeared from India’s revised electoral rolls. The families said they possessed Indian identity documents or records establishing their family histories, while parents, siblings and other relatives continued to appear on the voter lists.

The cases illustrate how India’s largest-ever electoral roll revision has become entangled with a separate government campaign to identify and remove suspected illegal immigrants. Being excluded from the electoral register does not, in itself, establish that an individual is a foreign national. Yet the accounts gathered by Reuters suggest that some people whose names were deleted have subsequently faced detention and deportation proceedings.

The nationwide revision removed 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls, with Muslims disproportionately affected, according to available data. The deletions have intensified concerns among India’s largest religious minority, which rights groups say has faced increasing discrimination and exclusionary policies since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

West Bengal became a major focus of the exercise ahead of state elections earlier this year. Around nine million names were removed there. Muslims accounted for approximately 70% of the 2.7 million names deleted following a closer review, despite representing 27% of the state’s population, according to the Kolkata-based Sabar Institute.

The BJP won the election and took control of West Bengal for the first time. Sabir Ahamed, the institute’s founder, said the deletions had influenced the outcome, although he also acknowledged the role of anti-incumbency sentiment.

“We cannot deny the anti-incumbency factor but the voter deletions played a big role in determining West Bengal election results,” Ahamed said.

The connection between electoral exclusions and immigration enforcement was made explicit by Home Minister Amit Shah at a November 5 rally in Haryana. Addressing the issue of suspected illegal immigrants, Shah said the BJP intended to remove them from electoral rolls before expelling them from the country.

“It is the BJP’s resolve that we will detect infiltrators, remove them from the electoral rolls, and after that, we will pick them out one by one and expel them from the country,” he said.

West Bengal has been a particular focus of operations targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims. The issue carries historical significance because the partition of British India in 1947 divided Bengal between India and what became East Pakistan, later Bangladesh. Millions crossed the newly established border during partition and again during Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war, leaving families and communities with connections on both sides.

India’s Home Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Election Commission did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Fakir’s family has challenged her deportation in the Supreme Court. A petition filed in August argued that deletion from an electoral roll could not determine citizenship and that she had been removed from India on the basis of an “untested executive assertion”.

Records examined by Reuters show that Fakir’s parents and grandparents were registered voters in Swarupnagar, West Bengal, from India’s first national election in 1952. Their names also appeared on the electoral rolls in 2002-03, a benchmark used in the latest revision to determine which voters could remain registered without submitting additional documents. Fakir herself had appeared on West Bengal’s electoral rolls since at least 2008, according to her voter identification card reviewed by Reuters.

The Mumbai Foreigners Regional Registration Office, however, told the Calcutta High Court that Fakir had produced a Bangladeshi birth certificate during an inquiry and failed to provide “valid or credible documentary evidence” establishing her Indian citizenship. Fakir disputed the account, saying officials had confiscated her phone and prevented her from presenting copies of documents stored on it. Indian law does not require citizens to carry valid identification at all times.

Mumbai police told the court that Fakir had been handed over to the Border Security Force on the Assam border and “subsequently deported to Bangladesh through the designated authorities”. Fakir said she was pushed into Bangladesh at about 1 a.m. through an unmanned, unfenced stretch of the border, where she walked for hours through mud before a farmer found her crying and offered assistance. Court filings show she was among 149 people deported during the operation after being identified by authorities as Bangladeshi nationals.

“I never imagined, not even for a moment, that they would send me to Bangladesh,” she said. “My home, my grandparents and my entire family lineage are rooted in India.”

Other cases have involved people detained while challenging their removal from electoral rolls. In a petition before the Calcutta High Court, utensil hawker Nasiruddin Sheikh and four others said they were arrested despite appeals against their deletions remaining pending before special tribunals.

Sheikh said police detained him and 22 others while he was working hundreds of kilometres from home in Chhattisgarh. Nineteen were released after 14 days when authorities found their names on revised electoral rolls. Sheikh and three others whose names remained absent were held for 32 days.

“A policeman told me, ‘Your name is not in the voter list. You are a Bangladeshi,'” Sheikh said.

He described a detention facility with a large hall containing beds for more than 60 people, where detainees underwent medical examinations and biometric registration before being confined. “It was a jail in every sense. We couldn’t go outside,” he said.

Police and state lawyers have told the Calcutta High Court that West Bengal has no permanent detention camps. However, Reuters reporters visiting a holding centre for suspected foreign migrants in Murshidabad saw clothes hanging inside, people looking through its windows, and an ambulance and covered police bus within the heavily guarded compound. Mosami Ray, who lives opposite the facility, said she had seen people brought there two months earlier and families crying outside.

Human rights activist Kirity Roy said millions of challenges to electoral deletions were awaiting consideration, with delays leaving affected families uncertain about their status.

“There are millions of cases against deletion of names from voter list and people are waiting for justice,” he said. “The tribunals are slow. We are hopeless with what is going on.”