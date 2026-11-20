by Our Correspondent in Colombo

Former US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Robert O. Blake Jr. has urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to appoint a new Sri Lankan ambassador to Washington without further delay, while calling on the government to give human rights reforms the same level of attention it has devoted to tackling corruption.

Speaking at a Pathfinder Foundation webinar on 19 November, Blake said Sri Lanka needed an ambassador capable of actively engaging both the US administration and Congress, particularly as a new Democratic-controlled Congress prepares to assume office in January 2027. He cited former ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe’s active engagement with American policymakers as an example of the diplomatic representation Sri Lanka would need to maintain.

Blake also cautioned that the incoming Congress was likely to examine the human rights records of America’s trading partners more closely. While acknowledging President Dissanayake’s progress in addressing corruption, he argued that Sri Lanka should take politically feasible steps to improve its international standing and strengthen its prospects for regaining preferential trade access.

He identified the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as a priority, describing it as a longstanding issue that had remained unresolved since his tenure as US ambassador. He also called for meaningful progress on reconciliation, including the possible demilitarisation of the Northern and Eastern provinces, the return of land and the devolution of power.

Blake made these observations during the Pathfinder Foundation’s hybrid seminar, “America Votes, South Asia Adjusts: Implications for Sri Lanka and the Region”, held at the Colombo Club, Taj Samudra, on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The seminar also featured Dr Daniel S. Markey, M. J. Akbar and Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha, with Ambassador (Retd.) Bernard Goonetilleke serving as moderator. The speakers offered their respective insights into the implications of the US midterm elections for South Asia and the wider region.