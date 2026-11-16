Exclusive: Air India Does It Again — Passengers Stranded by Brutal Airline Treatment

by Our Correspondent in New Delhi

Several passengers have complained that Air India failed to provide timely wheelchair assistance at Dibrugarh Airport, denied boarding to an accompanying traveller and departed ahead of its scheduled time, leaving at least four passengers stranded. The airline had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

“This is a recurring practice by one of the worst airlines, and its treatment of passengers is brutal,” a source who requested anonymity said.

According to reliable sources, at least one passenger requiring wheelchair assistance was unable to board an Air India flight from Dibrugarh to New Delhi on 15 November after the airline allegedly failed to provide assistance that had been requested in advance. The incident has prompted a formal complaint against the airline.

The incident involved flight IX-1365, scheduled to depart at 2.40 pm. According to the complaint, the passenger requiring wheelchair assistance was travelling with an accompanying passenger, and the necessary arrangements had been made before the journey. Despite arriving at the airport well ahead of departure, the passengers allegedly experienced delays in receiving the required assistance from the airline’s ground-handling staff.

The complaint states that the accompanying passenger explicitly informed ground staff that they were travelling with a patient who depended on the airline’s wheelchair service. Nevertheless, staff allegedly refused to allow the accompanying passenger to board, even though the delay in providing assistance was reportedly attributable to the airline.

The situation was further aggravated when the aircraft reportedly departed 25 minutes before its scheduled departure time of 2.40 pm. The passengers were consequently left stranded at the terminal, unable to continue their journey to New Delhi.

The allegations concern the treatment of passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility, particularly the provision of assistance required to facilitate boarding. The complaint cites the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements governing the carriage by air of persons with disabilities and/or reduced mobility, which establish obligations for airlines in providing passenger assistance and facilitating boarding.

The complainant maintains that the delayed wheelchair service, refusal to accommodate the accompanying passenger and reported early departure constituted serious operational failures. The complaint also questions the airline’s handling of passengers who depend on special assistance to travel.

Air India has been asked to issue a full refund for the unused tickets of both passengers and conduct a formal investigation into the conduct of its ground-handling personnel at Dibrugarh Airport. The complainant has also called for measures to prevent other passengers requiring special assistance from experiencing similar treatment.

The dispute has also extended to the airline’s response to the refund demand, with passengers seeking reimbursement for tickets they could not use because of circumstances they attribute to the airline. Air India was contacted for comment on the allegations, including the reported early departure and the handling of wheelchair assistance, but had not responded by the time of publication.

The complaint gives the airline seven working days to provide a satisfactory resolution, failing which the matter will be escalated to the DGCA’s Air Sewa passenger grievance portal and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

The demand for a full refund and an investigation is supported by copies of the flight tickets, boarding passes and documentation relating to the medical requirements and advance wheelchair assistance arrangements.