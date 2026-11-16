Explainer: How a Microsoft network failure triggered a global outage and disrupted businesses

Microsoft’s global outage in November disrupted Outlook email, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and several other services used by businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and individuals across dozens of countries. The company said on November 14 that it had restored services to affected customers and regions, but warned that the scale of the disruption required continued monitoring as delayed messages were processed.

The incident began on November 12 and intensified on November 13, when users reported widespread difficulties accessing Microsoft 365. The disruption affected customers in at least 74 countries and territories. At its peak, more than 130,000 users in the United States reported problems with Outlook through the website DownDetector, while complaints also emerged from Europe, Asia and other regions.

The outage was not confined to email. Microsoft said users could experience difficulties connecting to multiple services, particularly those dependent on Exchange Online, its cloud-based messaging platform for email, calendars, contacts and tasks.

The disruption affected parts of Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Copilot, Microsoft Defender and other products. Some Teams users could not make or receive calls, while others were able to participate in previously scheduled meetings. Features relying on Exchange Online, including calendar access and meeting scheduling, were among those affected.

Microsoft 365 administrators also encountered difficulties accessing parts of the administration centre, while some users could not retrieve recently accessed files. Educational services, including Assignments, Reading Progress and Speaker Progress, were affected. Microsoft also warned that Safe Links, a security feature within Microsoft Defender for Office 365 that checks URLs for potential threats, might not function as intended.

The consequences extended beyond individual users. Businesses, government agencies, airlines, banks and healthcare providers reported disruption to their operations. In Britain, some police forces experienced problems receiving online crime reports, while parts of the National Health Service resorted to paper-based processes. The disruption also affected email support operations at Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India.

What caused the outage?

Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to unusually high loads across parts of its infrastructure. It later clarified that the problem was not caused by a sudden increase in internet traffic but by servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable following an issue associated with an earlier network-capacity upgrade. The problem surfaced after a subsequent network change.

The company said some servers were failing automated health checks before becoming unavailable, reducing the capacity of the remaining infrastructure. Attempts to restart affected servers and redistribute traffic produced only partial recovery, with some corrective measures failing to deliver the expected results.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice-president responsible for Copilot, Agents and Platform, subsequently identified two technical problems that made recovery particularly difficult: cascading failures and what engineers call ‘thundering herds’ at the network perimeter.

Cascading failures occur when the failure of one component transfers additional workloads to other components, potentially overwhelming them and triggering further failures. In this incident, as servers became unavailable, traffic was redirected towards infrastructure that remained operational, increasing the pressure on those systems.

The ‘thundering herd’ problem refers to large numbers of users and automated systems attempting to reconnect or repeat failed requests simultaneously when a service begins recovering. The resulting surge can overwhelm systems that are only just returning to operation, potentially triggering another round of failures.

Lamanna said these technical difficulties prolonged the recovery process. He also confirmed that the incident was not caused by a cyberattack or artificial intelligence tools. Microsoft said there was no indication of malicious activity and promised to publish a detailed post-incident report explaining the sequence of events and measures intended to prevent a recurrence.

What did the 48-hour email timeout mean?

During the recovery process, Microsoft announced that it was extending its email delivery timeout to 48 hours. The announcement prompted concern among customers who interpreted it as meaning that email services would remain unavailable for two days.

The extension did not mean that Microsoft expected its email systems to remain offline for 48 hours. Rather, it concerned the period during which sending mail servers would continue attempting to deliver messages to recipients whose mailboxes were temporarily inaccessible.

When an email cannot immediately reach its destination, the sending server can retain it in a queue and retry delivery. The extended timeout allowed delayed messages more time to reach recipients instead of being returned to senders as undeliverable. Microsoft subsequently said that accumulated email queues were being processed as services recovered.

What has been restored, and what remains unresolved?

Microsoft announced on November 14 that it had addressed the underlying technical problem and restored services to the remaining affected customers and regions. It said recovery had been implemented gradually to allow engineers to verify stability at each stage.

As of November 16, the principal outage had been resolved, although delayed emails could still arrive as accumulated messages were processed. The company had not yet published its promised comprehensive post-incident investigation report.

The disruption has renewed concerns about the concentration of essential business and public services within a small number of technology providers. Microsoft said its Microsoft 365 platform has more than 450 million paid commercial subscriptions. Its services are also integrated into the operations of organisations that rely on Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and other applications for routine communications and administration.

Moving away from a major cloud provider is not straightforward. Organisations must consider the financial cost of replacing software, transferring data, retraining employees and rebuilding connections between existing systems. Technology providers also encourage long-term dependence through bundled services and integrated platforms.

The outage has therefore renewed calls for governments and businesses to develop alternative communication arrangements and strengthen their ability to maintain essential operations when a major technology provider experiences a prolonged failure.