FBI Expands Cooperation with Sri Lanka to Target Transnational Scam Centres

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is expanding its cooperation with Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies to investigate scam centres operating in the country and disrupt transnational criminal networks targeting Americans and other victims through online fraud.

An FBI team from its Charlotte Field Office will visit Colombo from November 16 to 22 at the request of Sri Lankan authorities, working alongside local law enforcement officials investigating cyber-enabled criminal operations. The visit marks the beginning of sustained FBI engagement with Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen investigative capabilities and support efforts to dismantle scam centre operations.

The FBI has established a dedicated team to assist ongoing investigations, provide specialised technical expertise and improve the capacity of American and Sri Lankan authorities to identify and disrupt international fraud networks, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Colombo on Monday.

During the week-long visit, FBI personnel will work with Sri Lankan law enforcement partners on investigative techniques, digital forensics and case development. The cooperation is intended to help investigators identify victims, trace criminal activity and build stronger cases against individuals responsible for online scams.

The initiative will also focus on strengthening Sri Lanka’s ability to prevent transnational criminal networks from using its territory to conduct cyber-enabled criminal operations. The embassy said the joint effort would combine FBI investigative expertise and advanced technology with the capabilities of Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Eric Meyer said the initiative was aimed at disrupting criminal networks responsible for large-scale financial fraud and protecting victims in both countries.

“Criminal networks operating overseas are stealing billions of dollars and we are committed to stopping them,” Meyer said.

“By bringing FBI investigative expertise and advanced technology together with Sri Lankan law enforcement, we can identify victims, pursue criminals, and prevent more Americans and Sri Lankans from falling prey to these schemes,” he added.

The cooperation is being supported by the US Department of State in coordination with the FBI. The dedicated investigative team will provide assistance to ongoing cases while helping strengthen the technical and investigative capabilities available to Sri Lankan authorities.

The embassy said the engagement formed part of a broader US commitment to pursuing transnational criminal networks regardless of where they operate. It also identified the protection of American citizens from financial exploitation and cooperation with international law enforcement partners to hold perpetrators accountable as key objectives of the initiative.

The November 16–22 visit is the first stage of the sustained FBI engagement outlined by the embassy, with the immediate focus on supporting investigations into scam centres operating in Sri Lanka and improving the ability of authorities in both countries to pursue those responsible.