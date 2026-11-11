Four Arrested Over Alleged Gunpoint Gang Rape of Young Woman in Northern Sri Lanka

Four young men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a young woman at gunpoint in the Santhapuram area of Kilinochchi, northern Sri Lanka, police said.

The suspects were taken into custody by Kilinochchi Police on 9 November. During questioning, they reportedly told investigators that two other individuals had also been involved in the assault, prompting police to launch an operation to locate and arrest the additional suspects.

According to the reported account of the incident, the young woman was returning after visiting a relative’s home when the group allegedly seized her and forcibly took her away before sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

The victim was subsequently admitted to Kilinochchi Hospital for medical examinations. The medical assessment is being carried out following the alleged assault.

Police have taken steps to produce the four arrested suspects before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court in connection with the investigation.

The investigation remains under way, with police searching for the two additional individuals identified by the arrested suspects as having participated in the attack.