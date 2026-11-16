Humanity in Agony and Insane Leaders

We, the people of conscience, appear incapable of, or unprepared for, imagining peace and global order as the cornerstones of rational thought and wisdom in addressing the emerging crises in Gaza-Palestine, Ukraine, the Arab Middle East, the European Union, the United States and the Russian Federation. The destructive consequences of powerful intransigence and deliberate violations of civilised conduct stem from a handful of leaders who hold the world hostage to their pride and pursuit of power, as though the rest of humanity were merely digits and numbers, devoid of identity, dignity and significance. These so-called elected leaders behave like monstrous impostors from a draconian age, seemingly unaware of their own strengths and weaknesses, indifferent to the people around them and devoid of accountability. They speak of peace and harmony and convene international conferences, yet nothing meaningful or rational emerges. Scholarly cries of concern go unheeded as these leaders blame others for what is essentially the consequence of their own flawed thinking and actions. Nietzsche put it aptly: “Madness is something rare in individuals – but in groups, parties, peoples, ages it is the rule.” Mike Brooks, in “Humanity’s Real Problem: Accelerating Evolutionary Mismatch” (Psychology Today, 11 October 2026), identifies several pertinent issues confronting humanity today. Our brains evolved for a world that no longer exists, while technology now advances faster than our capacity to adapt. The attention economy exploits ancient reward mechanisms, sacrificing human well-being for engagement. Much of today’s social division arises from blaming one another for pressures that are, in fact, rooted in evolutionary mismatch. Ironically, artificial intelligence could help humanity overcome the very mismatch it is accelerating, provided we choose cooperation over division.

Every day offers a new beginning, yet we appear increasingly incapable of adapting to a world changing at an exponential pace under the influence of politically powerful and irresponsible leaders. Those who claim to have invented a new understanding of time and space are merely reflections of something that has existed before. War and peace remain central concerns of humanity across the globe. Can cultures and civilisations emerge from the moral mire of bombardment, cruelty, killing, conquest, occupation and the destruction of human life? Impostors and individuals pursuing violent, concealed agendas are rapidly advancing within the corridors of political power. We, the people, know that throughout history powerful elites have preyed upon fellow human beings through cruelty and tyranny. One only needs to look at the images of bombed bodies, wounded civilians, destroyed public institutions and cemeteries, and the suffering of women and children crying in flooded tents and amid the charred ruins of Gaza and the devastated communities of Ukraine. Voices of truth and universal human conscience call for reason, morality and honesty to guide our collective efforts towards resolving conflicts, establishing lasting peace and creating a new global order free from the domination of superpowers.

Patrick Burham, in “Human Connection to Nature Has Declined 60% in 200 Years, Study Finds” (The Guardian, 9 August 2025), offers another warning about the condition of contemporary humanity. The 21st-century human being appears increasingly disconnected from the natural world. Research by Miles Richardson of the University of Derby in the United Kingdom, published in the journal Earth, identifies a substantial decline in humanity’s connection with nature. Richardson also examines the disappearance of references to nature in books published between 1800 and 2020, identifying a decline that reached 60.6 per cent by 1990. Such findings invite us to reconsider the relationship between human consciousness, the natural world and the foundations of critical thinking. Truth, time and space are experienced and understood through human consciousness, yet the erosion of our connection with nature raises profound questions about the direction in which modern civilisation is heading.

The American-Israeli military campaign in Gaza and its immediate consequences have exposed the moral bankruptcy of the Western world and the inadequacies of its institutions in upholding the 21st-century principles of civility, human rights, freedom, justice and civilian protection. Meanwhile, crimes against humanity continue amid the United Nations Security Council’s indecision, institutional paralysis and deliberate inaction. If Israel is not restrained in its pursuit of a Greater Israel project, could the leading Arab oil-exporting states one day find themselves flying Israeli and American flags instead? The question reflects the gravity of the political direction confronting the region. For further discussion, see “Israel Lost the War and America Betrayed Humanity in Gaza”:

Spacious Earth Is a Trust to Humanity, Not the Property of Any Political Power

The United States National Academy of Sciences publication PNAS Nexus (2024) issued a critical warning in its article, “Earth at Risk: An Urgent Call to End the Age of Destruction and Forge a Just and Sustainable Future.” God created the heavens and the Earth as a trust, entrusted to humanity to fulfil its aspirations and enable generations to flourish since time immemorial. The Earth was never intended to be bombed, devastated or destroyed through human ignorance and wickedness. As a creation of God, the Earth serves His purpose and sustains all living beings equally. It floats through the universe without pillars, sustaining life in ways that remain beyond the limits of human comprehension.

On the Day of Judgement, the Day of Truth, humanity will be confronted with the consequences of its actions. O people, the foremost creation of God! You have been endowed with intellect, strength and fortune, yet you have become victims of ignorance, superstition and arrogance towards me, your Mother Earth. I am not the property of any nation, state, geographical territory or corporation. I am a divine centre of life, sustaining existence and offering a trust that transcends the limits of human imagination. Those who bomb and destroy me demonstrate a profound moral and intellectual sickness, defying Divine Truth. Their hearts beat and their lungs breathe the oxygen that I sustain, yet they engage in petty political behaviour, like debris floating along a turbulent torrent. Consider the extraordinary forces that sustain your existence. I am a living planet, rotating at approximately 1,670 kilometres per hour while orbiting the Sun at approximately 107,000 kilometres per hour. Imagine what would happen if this rotation were to cease. What consequences would follow for every living being on Earth?

International institutions are broken and, in many instances, deliberately maintained in a state of dysfunction. Truth remains one and unchanging, as it was centuries ago. The emerging wars, the destruction of the Earth and the devastation of human habitats constitute blatant violations of the trust between humanity and the Creator. They call for an awakening of human conscience and soul, and a fundamental reassessment of the values governing political power and international relations.

Rethinking Human Values, Rights, Peace and Conflict Resolution

Informed communities across the world remain committed to peace rather than war. When nations and their leaders embrace political absolutism and begin behaving as though they possess divine authority, challenging the sanctity and limits of God’s laws, history offers powerful warnings about the consequences of arrogance and tyranny. Natural calamities, including earthquakes, wildfires and floods, remind humanity of its vulnerability and the limits of political power. Tyranny, however powerful it may appear, is ultimately transient and incapable of securing lasting legitimacy. While working in the Arab world, this author visited the Red Sea site associated with the drowning of Pharaoh and his army and the passage of Moses and his followers through the parted waters. God is ever-present and closer to human beings than their jugular veins.

The Quran offers a timeless warning to those who disregard the lessons of history:

“Do they not travel through the Earth and see what was the end of those before them? They were even superior to them in strength: they tilled the earth and populated it in greater numbers than these have done: … it was not God Who wronged them, but they wronged their own souls.” (The Quran, 30:9).

Nations rise and fall, but intelligent people remain willing to listen to reason and accept sound advice. This is one of the defining challenges of the 21st century, accompanied by a warning to contemporary transgressors: reconsider your ambitions to subjugate humanity and reflect upon the fate that may await you. History and destiny will judge you by your actions, not by your political declarations or claims to greatness. The American Empire, still in its infancy; European imperialists; Israeli extremists; Russian expansionists; oil-rich but politically short-sighted authoritarian rulers in the Middle East; and other warlords and aggressors must recognise the dangers of repeating history. These self-proclaimed powerful figures, driven by aggression and fear of an uncertain future, should understand that no empire, political ideology or military power can permanently suppress the human desire for freedom, justice and dignity. Do not repeat the mistakes of history.