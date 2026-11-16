Imran Khan Appeals for His Life: ‘Give Me Justice Before It Is Too Late’

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has warned that he could suffer a brain haemorrhage or cardiac arrest at any time, appealing directly to the country’s senior judges to enforce existing court orders and secure urgent medical treatment for him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

In an open letter dated 16 November 2026, delivered through his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan says his blood pressure has reached dangerously high levels, his heart has already sustained damage and doctors have warned that he is highly vulnerable to potentially fatal complications. He also alleges that an order by a three-member Supreme Court bench requiring his transfer to hospital and specialist medical examinations has remained unimplemented for nearly three months.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Justices of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, was dictated by Khan during a three-hour meeting with his lawyers at Central Jail Adiala on 11 November. Safdar said he had composed it faithfully and solely on his client’s instructions, adding that the words were Khan’s own.

Khan, 74, says his appeal is not for preferential treatment but for the enforcement of judicial decisions and access to medical care. “I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions,” he wrote.

The account in the letter describes a prolonged period of isolation, restricted access to lawyers and family members, and deteriorating health following a Supreme Court judgment in the Toshakhana (Bvlgari) case on 20 December 2025. Khan alleges that he was subsequently held incommunicado in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, without access to his family, lawyers, telephone calls to his sons, books or television.

He says his isolation continued for months until 10 February 2026, when Safdar was able to meet him after the Supreme Court appointed the lawyer as amicus curiae. During that meeting, Safdar found that Khan had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye. According to the letter, neither his family nor his legal representatives had been informed of the deterioration.

Khan says access to his lawyers has since remained severely restricted. He was permitted only four meetings during the year, on 10 February, 8 April, 2 November and 11 November. The last two meetings followed a period of almost seven months without access to counsel. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was allowed to meet her lawyer only once during the same period.

He alleges that these restrictions violate the Jail Manual, Prison Rules and prisoners’ basic legal rights, leaving both him and his wife unable to prepare their defences effectively in ongoing criminal proceedings. Their appeals, he says, remain pending.

The letter also describes the psychological effects of his confinement. Khan says the jail’s own medical board recorded symptoms of anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his wife and family, access to reading material and television. He alleges that the recommendations have not been followed and that his weekly meetings with his wife are repeatedly cancelled without explanation.

His sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have also been prevented from telephoning him, despite what he describes as clear court orders permitting such contact. He further says his three sisters are now in custody and that he has not been allowed to meet them. According to his account, other prisoners and jail personnel are not permitted to speak to him, even when he offers greetings or recites verses from the Holy Quran.

However, Khan identifies his wife’s medical condition as his greatest immediate concern. Bushra Bibi suffered a detached retina in April 2026 and underwent what he describes as complicated eye surgery, after which she was returned to solitary confinement. When he met her in November, he says, she could neither tolerate light nor open her eyes. He warns that without another operation she could permanently lose her sight. He also alleges that her medical records have been withheld, access to her doctors denied and her application for suspension of sentence left unheard.

The central legal issue in Khan’s appeal is an order issued on 18 August 2026 by a three-member Supreme Court bench. Acting on a report submitted by the jail authorities themselves, which indicated that his health had deteriorated and that doctors considered him vulnerable to complications, the bench directed that he be transferred to Shifa International Hospital within two days.

The order also required a medical board, including a cardiologist and an eye specialist, to examine him. It directed that Khan be allowed weekly meetings with his family and telephone conversations with his sons twice a week. Khan says none of these directions has been implemented. His case concerning the order is now before the Federal Constitutional Court, awaiting a hearing.

He also questions the priority given to his Al-Qadir appeal, which he says is being heard ahead of older appeals, while the medical concerns affecting him and his wife remain unresolved.

His warning about his own condition is based on a series of blood pressure readings which, according to the letter, rose from 130 to 150 and then 170, reaching 192 and 193 on 10 November. He says doctors have warned him of the risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, with existing damage to his heart.

Khan presents his appeal against the record of his public service, recalling his career in cricket, philanthropy and government as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister. He says he had no criminal cases against him for 70 years before what he describes as a campaign of political victimisation involving numerous prosecutions, more than 100 court appearances and an assassination attempt that he survived.

Despite those circumstances, he says, he chose to contest the cases through the courts rather than seek medical relief. He recalls having spent much of his life building hospitals to provide free treatment to people unable to afford medical care.

“I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive,” he wrote, appealing to the judges to provide what he describes as justice on the most basic grounds of human compassion.