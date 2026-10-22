India’s Medical Procurement Scams: Who Pays the Price?

Between 2025 and 2026, investigators in several Indian states have examined alleged large-scale irregularities in government medical procurement. The cases differ in scale, period and political context, but they share a pattern: inflated prices, tailor-made tenders and suspected collusion between officials and private suppliers. The Delhi case, the most recent and prominent, has become a political flashpoint, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trading sharp accusations.

Delhi: The Most Prominent Case

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case on 2 June over alleged irregularities in hospital purchases. The investigation covers portable X-ray and C-Arm equipment, anaesthesia workstations, medicines, oral rehydration solution and surgical consumables. The estimated value of the alleged fraud ranges from ₹600 crore to ₹700 crore, with reported price markups of 200 to 500 per cent.

The reported figures are striking. Portable X-ray machines priced at nearly ₹10 lakh were allegedly procured for ₹33 lakh, while ORS packets costing about ₹2.50 were purchased for ₹15. Investigators say tenders were manipulated and procurement records were incomplete, and that shell companies and tailor-made specifications were used to steer contracts.

The case began when a complaint forwarded by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance alleged a criminal conspiracy between public servants and private individuals to manipulate tender conditions in favour of selected firms. Senior figures have since been arrested. They include the former head of the Central Procurement Agency under the Directorate General of Health Services, reported as Dr. Vinod Ranga. Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, the then Director General of Health Services, and Neeraj Chopra, a Deputy Controller of Accounts in the agency, were also arrested.

Trader Rajiv Rangila is regarded as a central figure. He allegedly left the country after the case was registered and was later arrested. The ACB has since filed a charge sheet, reported to run to about 12,000 pages. The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Delhi government has also suspended five pharmacists and two agency officials after an internal inquiry. The Health Secretary has reportedly been transferred as the probe widened.

Chhattisgarh: A Cartel Case

In Chhattisgarh, the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited case involves medical reagents and equipment bought far in excess of actual requirements, causing an estimated loss of about ₹550 crore. The pricing anomalies resemble Delhi’s. An EDTA blood-collection tube was allegedly bought at ₹2,352 each, against a maximum of ₹8.50 paid by other institutions. A Complete Blood Count machine sold on the open market for ₹5 lakh was allegedly supplied for ₹17 lakh.

Investigators allege that firms colluded to form a cartel and submitted tenders in similar patterns. A chargesheet of nearly 18,000 pages was filed against six accused in April 2025. The Enforcement Directorate later seized or froze assets worth over ₹40 crore.

The political context matters here. The purchases in question were made between January 2022 and October 2023, and reports describe them as having occurred during the previous Congress regime. The case is therefore one in which a BJP-led state government is prosecuting alleged wrongdoing from its predecessor’s tenure.

Uttar Pradesh: A Long-Running Probe

In Uttar Pradesh, the Enforcement Directorate is examining alleged irregularities of nearly ₹100 crore in medicine and equipment procurement, covering hospitals in Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda and Bahraich. Former Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava is named as the principal accused in FIRs lodged in three districts, with some alleged irregularities dating to 2013 and 2014.

Vigilance findings reportedly indicate that substandard medicines and equipment were supplied against work that had not been completed or did not exist on paper, backed by fake bills. Investigators have sought hospital records from 2013-14 onwards, so the probe spans administrations of different parties, including years of BJP rule. Separately, a state medical supplies corporation official was dismissed after a ₹15 lakh tender reportedly became a ₹15 crore purchase order.

The Political Contest

Politics has shaped the public debate, particularly in Delhi. The AAP alleges a ₹650 crore scam and accuses the BJP-led government of changing procurement rules to control purchases, while the BJP rejects the ₹650 crore figure as baseless and says the government acted on its own once irregularities surfaced.

The AAP’s central argument concerns accountability at the top. Its leaders allege that the government concentrated procurement powers in the Central Procurement Agency and appointed Dr Aggarwal despite more senior officers being available. They also question why a key accused was able to leave for Germany before being arrested. AAP legislators have demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Health Minister.

The BJP’s response is that its own vigilance machinery exposed the irregularities, and that arrests, suspensions and money-laundering action show the system working. It also points to the Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh cases as evidence that such irregularities have deep roots across administrations. Opposition parties counter that agencies act selectively, and that a “double-engine” government, with the same party in power in the state and at the Centre, should answer for failures that occur on its watch.

What the Cases Reveal

Taken together, the cases suggest that procurement weaknesses are structural rather than the preserve of any one party. Common vulnerabilities include:

Concentrated procurement authority, where a single agency controls large purchases with limited independent checks.

where a single agency controls large purchases with limited independent checks. Poorly benchmarked pricing, allowing markups of several hundred per cent to pass approval.

allowing markups of several hundred per cent to pass approval. Tender design that favours select suppliers, including pooled tenders and specifications that only one or two bidders can meet.

including pooled tenders and specifications that only one or two bidders can meet. Weak record-keeping and audit trails, which investigators in Delhi say left vital documents missing.

The human cost is real. Money diverted or overspent on equipment and consumables is money not spent on diagnostics, medicines and hospital capacity in public facilities, where patients often have no alternative.

Reform and Accountability

Several measures would help. Independent price benchmarking against open-market and other states’ rates, transparent e-procurement with published tender specifications, real-time audits and mandatory disclosure of supplier ownership would all reduce the room for manipulation. Equally important is credible, even-handed enforcement. Investigations that are seen as targeting only political opponents erode public trust, whichever party is in power.

Conclusion

The allegations in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh remain subject to the legal process, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty. What the evidence so far makes clear is that public health purchasing in India remains exposed to inflated pricing and collusion across political eras. Whether governments respond with lasting institutional reform, or with competing blame, will determine whether these cases lead to change or are simply followed by the next one.