Intel has secured its first external customer for its advanced 18A semiconductor manufacturing process, marking a significant milestone in its effort to challenge Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and establish itself as a major manufacturer of chips for other companies.

Chief executive Lip-Bu Tan announced the agreement on Wednesday at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, although he did not disclose the customer’s identity. Emphasising the importance of reliable manufacturing capacity, Tan said he was directly involved in production and that the company had signed its first customer for the 18A technology.

Intel’s technology chief, Pushkar Ranade, subsequently clarified that the customer had signed up for the 18A-P manufacturing process, which entered risk production in June. The development represents an important advance in Intel’s five-year effort to build a foundry business capable of competing with TSMC, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer.

Intel has promoted its 18A technology as central to its manufacturing revival following years of operational setbacks and difficulties achieving competitive production yields. Until now, the company had struggled to secure a major external customer for its foundry operations, with its factories primarily producing processors for Intel’s own products, including at its substantial new manufacturing campus in Arizona.

Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin described the agreement as a major achievement for the foundry business. However, the identity of the customer remains undisclosed, leaving open the possibility that it could be among the major technology companies seeking additional semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Bajarin identified Nvidia, Apple and major cloud-computing companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, as potential candidates. He noted that these companies were facing difficulties securing sufficient manufacturing capacity at TSMC for their ambitions in custom processors. Intel could therefore provide an alternative source of production, at least for part of their requirements.

Reports in May indicated that Apple and Intel were approaching an agreement under which Intel could manufacture some chips for Apple devices. However, Intel has not confirmed whether Apple is the newly signed customer.

The announcement comes as Intel faces considerable financial pressure. Its shares have lost more than half their value since the end of September, with much of the decline occurring late last month after the company warned that quarterly revenue could fall at least $1 billion below analysts’ expectations. Intel attributed the shortfall to weaker personal computer sales and supply-chain difficulties.

The company’s longer-term prospects have nevertheless attracted substantial institutional support. The US government acquired a 10 per cent stake in Intel in August 2025, followed by a $5 billion investment from Nvidia, reflecting growing interest in strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reducing dependence on Taiwan.

Tan has also forecast that the global market for server processors could expand as much as fivefold over the next five years, reaching approximately $200 billion. He acknowledged in October, however, that Intel was currently unable to meet customer demand.

Wednesday’s announcement included another development for the company. Tan identified Microsoft as the first publicly named customer for Intel’s most advanced chip-packaging technology, known as Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB), which connects multiple semiconductor components within a larger system.

Together, the two agreements offer Intel important commercial progress in manufacturing and advanced packaging, although the company still faces the challenge of converting its technological ambitions into sustained external demand and a financially competitive foundry business.