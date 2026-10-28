Invite Lula Here, Mr President

Editorial

Trump’s project in Latin America has suffered a major setback with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election. At 80, the veteran Brazilian leader has made electoral history, securing a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term in a fiercely contested election. For Sri Lanka, however, the significance of Lula’s victory extends beyond the political fortunes of Brazil. It presents President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and begin a serious diplomatic campaign for Sri Lanka’s eventual inclusion in BRICS.

Lula won 51.79 per cent of the valid vote on 25 October, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro, who secured 48.21 per cent. The margin was more than 4.4 million votes. The result gives Lula another mandate to lead Latin America’s largest economy at a time when the region’s political direction has become a contested arena for competing international interests.

A victory for Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, would have raised concerns about Brazil’s future foreign policy and its commitment to the existing BRICS framework. Lula’s return offers greater continuity in Brazil’s engagement with the grouping, which includes major emerging economies and has become an important platform for cooperation outside Western-led institutions. The implications extend to China’s economic and strategic engagement with Brazil and other BRICS members, although an election result alone cannot guarantee the future of investments or international partnerships.

For Sri Lanka, the immediate opportunity is far more practical. Dissanayake and Lula have already exchanged unusually warm public messages. Congratulating Lula, the Sri Lankan President wrote: “Today, the people of Brazil did not just win an election; they defeated the forces of corruption, division and political lies.” He described Lula’s victory as proof that people could not be deceived by political dynasties and concluded: “Many congratulations, companheiro, for leading the march of progress yet again!”

Lula’s response was equally encouraging. Recalling his meeting with Dissanayake in India in February, he said: “The Brazilian people showed that it is possible to defend democracy against disinformation and extremism. It was a great victory!” He then made a direct offer of cooperation: “I hope we can deepen technical cooperation and bilateral trade between our countries.”

Mr President, this is the moment to act. Invite Lula to Sri Lanka.

A presidential visit would provide an opportunity to move beyond cordial exchanges on social media and establish a substantive programme of cooperation. The two countries have already set a target of raising bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030. That ambition requires practical engagement, sustained diplomatic attention and identifiable areas of mutual economic benefit. A visit by Lula could give the relationship the political impetus needed to pursue that objective.

Sri Lanka should also use the opportunity to begin lobbying for closer engagement with BRICS, including exploring a credible pathway towards membership. Such an initiative would require careful diplomacy with existing members, particularly India and China, and a clear assessment of the economic and strategic commitments involved. It should not be treated as an automatic consequence of friendship with Brazil.

New Delhi’s response cannot be assumed, and Colombo must ensure that its approach respects India’s legitimate interests. China, meanwhile, could be an important partner in discussions about Sri Lanka’s aspirations, but its support should be secured through diplomacy rather than presumed. Washington may express displeasure at any move it interprets as a shift in alignment. That possibility should encourage careful preparation, not prevent Sri Lanka from pursuing its interests.

Sri Lanka has demonstrated that sensitive international issues can be managed through measured diplomacy. It should now apply the same discipline to a wider strategic opportunity. The first step is straightforward: President Dissanayake should invite President Lula to Colombo, open a serious discussion on trade and technical cooperation, and begin the diplomatic work required to bring Sri Lanka closer to BRICS.