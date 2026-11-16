Iran claims drone strike on US military radar base in Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had carried out a drone attack against a US military radar system at a base in Bahrain, marking the second reported targeting of the Gulf nation in three days.

Explosions were heard across Bahrain in the early hours of Sunday, prompting authorities to issue shelter warnings and urge residents to seek safety. The attacks came after a period of relative calm, with Bahrain, which hosts a major US naval base, again facing Iranian strikes amid the war in the Middle East.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster, the Revolutionary Guards said six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force had targeted the US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.

“The US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the statement said.

The Guards also warned that further American action would trigger a stronger response. “The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with an even harsher and more forceful response,” it added.

Bahrain’s military said it had intercepted several Iranian attacks, preventing them from reaching their intended targets. The country’s foreign ministry separately confirmed that its air defence systems had shot down Iranian drones.

An AFP journalist reported hearing explosions at around 4am (0100 GMT), while residents reported a second series of blasts at approximately 6.30am. Sirens sounded across the country, and authorities issued several alerts through social media, the first such warnings since September.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow information through official channels.

The island nation is among the Gulf countries that have faced thousands of Iranian drone and missile attacks since the war began on February 28. Bahrain’s foreign ministry said the country rejected the use of its territory as a battleground for wider regional disputes.

“Bahrain rejects turning its territory into an arena for settling scores and holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their consequences,” the ministry said in a statement.

The latest incident follows an attack claimed by the Revolutionary Guards on Friday against a US early warning radar system in Bahrain. It was the first reported strike against a Gulf country since early September.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, said it had shot down two Iranian drones targeting Bahrain during Friday’s incident. It reported no casualties or damage.

Iran has repeatedly targeted infrastructure and military assets across the region during more than eight months of war, while restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for international oil trade. Targets have included airports, seaports, energy facilities and installations hosting US forces.

CENTCOM said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the summer.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the conflict at a trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts this week, according to an official cited on Friday. The conflict has also become a domestic political issue in the United States, with Trump’s steep reversal in midterm elections partly attributed to the war.

Months of diplomatic efforts have failed to resolve the conflict, which began with surprise US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.