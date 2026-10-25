Even now, many Antichrists have appeared…(1 John 2:18, 4:3)

The Promise of Salvation

There are moments in the history of civilization when humanity’s confidence in its own ingenuity begins to resemble a religious conviction. The invention of the printing press transformed the dissemination of knowledge; the Industrial Revolution altered the relationship between labour and production; nuclear physics placed the possibility of planetary destruction within human hands. Artificial intelligence introduces a more unsettling prospect: that humanity may construct systems capable not merely of extending its physical powers, but of influencing its thoughts, directing its choices, shaping its political institutions and eventually making decisions that human beings cannot adequately comprehend.

It is within this context that the question, “Is AI the Antichrist?”, acquires philosophical and theological significance. It should not be understood as a literal inquiry into whether a machine constitutes a supernatural adversary of Jesus Christ. There is no established theological or scientific basis for such an identification. Rather, the question invites an examination of whether the ideology surrounding artificial intelligence is beginning to perform a function traditionally associated with religious salvation: promising deliverance from human limitations while potentially subjecting humanity to new forms of dependency and unaccountable authority.

The writings and pronouncements of Peter Thiel, the technology investor whose reflections on the Antichrist and the political future of civilization have attracted considerable attention, provide an appropriate starting point. Reporting by The Washington Post concerning lectures Thiel delivered in 2025 described his interpretation of the Antichrist in relation to technological acceleration, political restraint and the biblical concept of the katechon (The restrainer or “man of lawlessness”), the force that restrains or delays the coming of the end. His argument raises a paradox: the effort to prevent technological catastrophe may itself become a means through which political authority is concentrated and freedom diminished.

This is an inversion worthy of serious consideration. In conventional moral reasoning, the uncontrolled development of a technology capable of inflicting catastrophic harm might be regarded as a danger requiring restraint. In Thiel’s theological construction, however, restraint may become the instrument through which a greater danger arrives. The practical question of technological governance is thereby elevated into an eschatological contest between those who advocate acceleration and those who seek to regulate its consequences.

The difficulty arises when a contested interpretation of biblical prophecy is employed to frame technological regulation as a potentially apocalyptic threat. Such reasoning risks transforming democratic disagreement into a moral contest between the supposed defenders of civilisation and those portrayed as obstructing humanity’s destiny.

The more fruitful question is whether the political economy of artificial intelligence can acquire characteristics resembling the moral inversion traditionally associated with the Antichrist: the promise of salvation becoming a vehicle for domination, the language of freedom becoming an instrument of dependency, and the pursuit of human advancement becoming a justification for concentrating power.

Gil Durán and the Political Theology of Silicon Valley

In The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy, Gil Durán examines what he regards as an increasingly authoritarian tendency among sections of Silicon Valley’s political and economic elite. His argument is that certain technology billionaires have moved beyond the conventional ambition of creating commercially successful products towards an ideological project to reshape political authority itself. He identifies a convergence of radical technological optimism, concentrated private wealth, hostility towards democratic constraints and a hierarchical conception of social order.

The title is deliberately provocative and should not be interpreted as a neutral description of the entire technology industry. Nor does opposition to regulation or enthusiasm for technological innovation, by itself, establish fascism. Durán’s more substantial argument concerns the consequences of concentrated technological power when it becomes intertwined with political influence and a rejection of democratic accountability.

The central issue is the proposition that technology offers an alternative to politics. If artificial intelligence can overcome scarcity, eliminate disease, increase productivity and perhaps extend human life beyond present biological limits, why should society remain dependent upon the compromises and imperfections of democratic government? The apparent superiority of technological solutions, however, conceals a fundamental question: who determines the objectives that technology serves, and who possesses the authority to decide how its benefits and burdens are distributed?

An algorithm can optimize a process only in relation to objectives selected by human beings or established through its design. The decision about which objectives should be pursued is therefore not removed from politics; it is transferred into the architecture of a technological system. If that architecture is controlled by a small number of corporations, the result may not be the disappearance of politics but its privatization.

Durán’s criticism is particularly compelling where technological elites present themselves as opponents of political authority while simultaneously seeking government contracts, favorable regulation, public subsidies and influence over public policy. The rejection of government can coexist with an ambition to shape government in ways favorable to private interests. What is represented as liberation from politics may consequently become a means of exercising political power without the obligations of democratic accountability.

The same problem arises from the promise of AI-generated abundance. Even if artificial intelligence dramatically increases productivity and reduces the cost of producing goods and services, it does not follow that the resulting benefits will be distributed equitably. A technologically prosperous society may remain profoundly unequal if ownership of computing infrastructure, intellectual property, data and capital is concentrated.

Durán is therefore right to insist that AI must be examined as a question of political economy rather than merely engineering. His more polemical characterisations, however, require evidence and careful qualification. The defensible conclusion is that when private wealth becomes disproportionate political influence, democratic oversight is portrayed as illegitimate obstruction, and technological progress is subordinated to the ambitions of a concentrated elite, the conditions emerge for technological authoritarianism.

Peter Thiel and the Antichrist: A Theological Inversion

The biblical concept of the Antichrist requires careful interpretation. In 1 John 2:18 and 2:22, the term is associated with opposition to Christ and the denial of the relationship between the Father and the Son. First John 4:3 and 2 John 7 similarly address deception and the rejection of Christ. The Book of Revelation, particularly chapters 13 and 19, presents related imagery of deceptive authority, the beast and the allegiance demanded by a power opposed to God.

The familiar conception of the Antichrist as an individual who promises salvation while leading humanity towards destruction is a synthesis of biblical imagery and subsequent theological interpretation. It is a powerful moral metaphor, but not a single, uncontested biblical definition.

The metaphor nevertheless offers a useful means of examining technological power. A political or technological system may promise deliverance from suffering while generating new forms of surveillance, dependency and domination. Its claims to benevolence do not necessarily correspond to the consequences of its operation. Matthew 7:15–20 provides an enduring ethical principle: false prophets are to be recognized by their fruits. Applied to technology, the principle suggests that the legitimacy of innovation must be judged not merely by the purposes attributed to it but by the consequences it produces.

Thiel’s reported interpretation reverses the conventional direction of the warning. By associating the Antichrist with forces that promise safety through technological restraint, he raises the possibility that regulation itself could become an instrument of oppression. This is not an entirely imaginary concern. A government claiming to protect humanity from technological dangers could use those dangers to justify surveillance, restrictions on communication or the concentration of authority.

Yet the possibility of regulatory abuse does not establish that regulation is inherently oppressive. Nor does it follow that unregulated technological development is the only alternative to a totalitarian world order. The distinction between reasonable safeguards and authoritarian control must remain central to the debate.

When regulators are portrayed as agents of an apocalyptic adversary, their proposals may be dismissed without examination. Conversely, when technological entrepreneurs are portrayed as defenders of civilisation, their commercial interests may be confused with the public interest. Theology then becomes a means of reallocating political legitimacy.

The irony is that Christian traditions themselves contain profound warnings against the corruption of power through pride, idolatry and the pursuit of dominion. The account of the Tower of Babel in Genesis 11, for example, has frequently been interpreted as a warning about collective ambition becoming detached from proper limits. The lesson is not that ambitious technological enterprises are inherently wrong, but that capability does not establish moral entitlement. A society may possess the means to create a technology without possessing the wisdom or institutional capacity necessary to govern it responsibly.

Artificial Intelligence as a Secular Doctrine of Salvation

There is no sound basis for declaring artificial intelligence literally to be the Antichrist. AI is a collection of computational methods and systems developed by human institutions. No credible evidence establishes that it possesses supernatural agency. The more productive question is whether society is constructing an ideology around AI that resembles a secular doctrine of salvation.

The promises are familiar: the elimination of disease, the automation of undesirable work, the acceleration of scientific discovery, unprecedented abundance and perhaps the extension of human life beyond biological limits. These possibilities deserve serious consideration. AI can assist medical research, analyse complex data, support scientific discovery and automate tasks that consume considerable time and resources.

The danger emerges when technological optimism becomes a doctrine of inevitability. It may suggest that progress has an intrinsic moral direction, that economic benefits will automatically reach everyone, and that those who question the pace or governance of innovation are enemies of humanity’s future. None of these propositions is self-evidently true.

Technology is not a moral agent in the same sense as a human being, but the systems through which it is designed, financed and deployed embody human choices. Those choices may reflect compassion, commercial ambition, public necessity or political strategy. The question is whether the institutions governing technological development can distinguish genuine social advancement from the pursuit of power.

The promise of technological immortality illustrates the problem. AI may enable the reconstruction of aspects of a person’s voice, writing, behavior and appearance after death. Yet a convincing digital representation is not equivalent to the continuation of consciousness. To confuse simulation with survival would be to mistake an imitation of human presence for salvation.

Likewise, the prospect that superintelligent systems might solve humanity’s fundamental problems does not eliminate the need for moral and political judgment. A machine may calculate the most efficient means of achieving an objective; computational capacity alone cannot establish that the objective is just or worthy of pursuit.

The danger is therefore not that AI will become a supernatural adversary of Christ. It is that humanity may attribute to a technological system the qualities of an unquestionable authority and surrender forms of judgment that should remain subject to human responsibility. This could constitute a secular form of idolatry—not because the machine possesses divinity, but because human beings treat their own creation as though it were beyond criticism.

Daron Acemoglu: Technological Progress Without Democratic Progress

Daron Acemoglu’s What Happened to Liberal Democracy? Remaking a Politics of Shared Prosperity provides an important political-economic framework for understanding these concerns. His argument is that liberal democracy has weakened partly because its institutions have become less capable of delivering shared prosperity, meaningful participation and broad access to the benefits of technological progress.

His concept of working-class liberalism seeks to restore democratic legitimacy by empowering communities, broadening economic opportunities and ensuring that technology serves society rather than merely concentrating wealth and authority. His wider work with Simon Johnson, Power and Progress, similarly challenges the assumption that technological advances automatically improve the lives of ordinary people.

AI makes this argument particularly relevant. A system may increase corporate productivity while reducing demand for certain categories of labor. It may improve the efficiency of a business while weakening the bargaining power of employees. It may provide services at low marginal cost while allowing a small number of corporations to control the infrastructure upon which millions of people depend.

The distribution of benefits is not determined by technology alone. It depends upon ownership, competition, taxation, labour-market institutions, education and public policy. Even if AI dramatically reduces the cost of producing goods and services, housing, healthcare, energy and essential infrastructure will not become universally accessible merely because computational intelligence improves.

Acemoglu’s argument does not require hostility towards entrepreneurs or a rejection of private enterprise. It requires a framework in which innovation is assessed against its contribution to broadly shared welfare. The central question is not simply how much intelligence a system possesses, but whose purposes it serves and what happens to the people whose work and economic security it changes.

The contrast with technological accelerationism is profound. One approach treats political institutions as obstacles to innovation; the other insists that innovation derives its legitimacy from its relationship with democratic participation, opportunity and social welfare. The first risks treating society as an environment to be transformed by technological elites. The second treats society as a community whose members must possess a meaningful voice in deciding how technology changes their lives.

Yuval Noah Harari: Information, Deception and Human Agency

Yuval Noah Harari’s Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI adds a further dimension. Harari challenges the assumption that the accumulation of information necessarily produces truth, wisdom or freedom. Information can connect people through reliable knowledge, but it can also facilitate propaganda, falsehood and collective delusion. The significance of an information system depends upon the institutions through which information is verified, interpreted and acted upon.

AI intensifies this difficulty. It can generate persuasive text, fabricated images and synthetic voices on a scale that challenges traditional mechanisms of verification. When citizens cannot establish whether a statement genuinely came from a public official, whether an image depicts an actual event or whether a message reflects the views of the person whose name it carries, public trust becomes vulnerable.

Democracy depends upon more than the formal right to vote. It requires an informational environment in which citizens can distinguish evidence from fabrication and make meaningful judgments about public affairs.

Harari has also warned about the significance of AI systems that function as agents rather than merely passive tools. Such systems may be designed to pursue objectives, select actions and respond to changing circumstances with limited direct human intervention. This does not establish that they possess consciousness, independent intentions or moral understanding. Nevertheless, their operational autonomy raises difficult questions about responsibility.

If an AI system makes a consequential decision, who should answer for the result: its developer, the company that deployed it, the operator who authorized its use or the public authority that relied upon its output? These questions become more difficult when a system’s behavior is unpredictable or its reasoning is difficult to interpret.

Harari’s contribution is to demonstrate that AI may influence not only what humanity knows but how humanity understands itself and organises its political communities. The danger is not necessarily that a machine will develop an intention to oppose humanity. It is that the architecture of communication and decision-making may become dependent upon systems whose operations are insufficiently transparent and whose influence is difficult to contest.

The theological analogy is one of deception rather than supernatural identity. In Genesis 3, the serpent influences human judgment through persuasion and the reinterpretation of what is desirable. AI is not the serpent; the relevant lesson is that persuasive power, separated from truth and accountability, can become an instrument of domination.

Geoffrey Hinton: The Scientific Warning

Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of modern deep learning, has warned that advanced AI may eventually develop capabilities that make human control difficult to maintain. He has also identified more immediate risks, including fabricated information, malicious use, employment disruption and the disproportionate concentration of economic gains.

Hinton’s position is not that all AI development should cease. Rather, he argues that the potential benefits of AI must be accompanied by serious investment in understanding and controlling its risks. His warnings are particularly significant because they emerge from within the scientific enterprise that helped make contemporary AI possible.

Three distinctions are important. The first is between capability and control. A system may become increasingly capable of solving complex problems without becoming correspondingly easier to govern. The second is between intentional and negligent harm. Damage may arise not because a system deliberately seeks to injure someone, but because developers fail to test adequately, operators misunderstand its limitations or institutions deploy it in unsuitable circumstances. The third is between technical possibility and social desirability. A technology may be feasible and commercially profitable without being appropriate for every application.

The most catastrophic scenarios remain uncertain. There is no scientific consensus that AI will inevitably escape human control or cause human extinction within a particular period. Nevertheless, uncertainty does not justify complacency. Aviation safety, pharmaceutical regulation and nuclear security all demonstrate that the absence of certainty about a future catastrophe does not absolve institutions of responsibility for foreseeable risks.

Hinton’s warning challenges the proposition that commercial competition should determine the pace of technological development without effective safeguards. If advanced AI could eventually create risks extending beyond the capacity of individual companies or States to manage, research into safety, independent evaluation and international cooperation become essential rather than hostile to progress.

The Legal and Democratic Imperative

The debate ultimately concerns the governance of technological power. AI increasingly forms part of the infrastructure through which decisions may be made about employment, healthcare, financial services, national security and public administration. The legal question is whether institutions can preserve accountability when consequential decisions are mediated by systems that may be opaque and controlled by private entities operating across national boundaries.

Three principles are fundamental: the rule of law, accountability and proportionality. A public authority cannot render a decision lawful merely by stating that it was generated by an algorithm. Those affected must have appropriate opportunities to understand and challenge consequential decisions. Nor should technological complexity create a legal vacuum in which responsibility disappears.

The European Union’s AI Act, Regulation (EU) 2024/1689, provides an important example of risk-based regulation. It establishes differentiated obligations for AI systems, including prohibitions on certain practices and requirements for high-risk applications. Its phased implementation recognises that the level of oversight should depend upon the nature and potential consequences of the system concerned.

International frameworks, including UNESCO’s 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the OECD’s AI Principles, emphasize human rights, transparency, robustness and accountability. Although these instruments do not resolve every question of enforcement, they provide common principles against which public policy and corporate conduct can be assessed.

Regulation must, however, be sufficiently robust to address foreseeable risks without indiscriminately suppressing beneficial innovation. Thiel’s concern that regulatory institutions could become oppressive deserves examination, but the appropriate response is to design institutions that are transparent, proportionate, contestable and subject to democratic scrutiny. The absence of regulation does not guarantee freedom, just as regulation does not automatically guarantee justice.

The greater the power of a technological system to affect human life, the stronger the justification for ensuring that its operation remains accountable to law and legitimate public authority.

My Take

I do not believe artificial intelligence is the Antichrist. The proposition has no established theological or scientific foundation. But the metaphor deserves serious consideration because it exposes the danger of technological promises that become substitutes for moral judgment.

Peter Thiel is right to remind us that institutions established in the name of protection can become instruments of control. He is not, however, justified in treating resistance to technological acceleration as presumptively equivalent to opposition to civilization. Regulation can protect innovation by establishing the conditions under which society can trust it. The freedom to innovate cannot reasonably entail an unlimited entitlement to impose risks upon others.

Gil Durán is right to draw attention to the conversion of technological wealth into political influence. Yet the strength of his argument depends upon distinguishing demonstrable authoritarian tendencies from polemical generalizations about the technology industry. Acemoglu provides a more constructive institutional response by insisting that technological progress must be reconciled with shared prosperity and democratic participation. Harari reminds us that information is not synonymous with truth, while Hinton demonstrates why uncertainty about advanced AI requires serious scientific investigation and safeguards.

The four perspectives converge upon a central proposition: technological power cannot be assessed by technical performance alone. It must be judged by the economic, political and moral arrangements that determine its use.

There is also a distinctly Christian lesson. In Matthew 20:25–28, Jesus contrasts domination with service. The passage offers a demanding standard for evaluating technological authority. Legitimacy is not established by the capacity to calculate, command or control; it must be judged by the purposes authority serves and its relationship with the dignity of others.

If AI improves medical treatment, expands education, reduces dangerous work and broadens economic opportunity, it may make a profound contribution to human flourishing. If it instead concentrates wealth, facilitates pervasive surveillance and renders individuals dependent upon institutions they cannot challenge, its technical achievements will not excuse its social consequences. The same standard must apply to governments that invoke AI safety to justify unrestricted surveillance and corporations that invoke innovation to evade accountability.

The ultimate danger is not that a machine will become a supernatural adversary of Christ. It is that humanity may become so captivated by its own creation that it abandons the judgment, compassion and responsibility by which progress should be governed.

The Antichrist question should therefore be understood as a warning about the seduction of power rather than a prediction about machines. Whenever a promise of universal salvation is used to demand unquestioning allegiance, whether in the name of religion, political ideology, economic efficiency or technological advancement, the possibility of moral inversion arises.

The decisive test of artificial intelligence is not whether it can surpass human beings in particular intellectual tasks. It is whether humanity can develop and govern it without surrendering the principles that make technological progress worth pursuing.

If AI becomes an instrument through which humanity expands knowledge, reduces suffering and distributes opportunity more fairly, it will have served a profoundly human purpose. If it becomes an instrument through which a privileged few exercise unaccountable control over the many, the failure will not be attributable to a supernatural force residing within the machine. It will be a failure of human judgment, political institutions and moral responsibility.

The greatest threat may not be an artificial intelligence that learns to imitate humanity, but a humanity that becomes so enamored of artificial intelligence that it forgets what it means to be human.