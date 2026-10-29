Is India’s 2070 Net-Zero Target Feasible? What Students Say

The competition received a good response from college students across India. Considering the number of participants and the quality of the essays submitted, ten students have been selected for prizes, while another twenty have been selected for consolation prizes.

The following paragraphs present the highlights of the students’ analyses, views and suggestions on how India could achieve its zero-emission target by 2070.

India’s present trajectory towards achieving its emission reduction target contains both reasons for confidence and important lessons for caution. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the Government of India has been taking earnest steps through policy measures, financial allocations and various programmes to advance towards this objective. Initiatives in several areas, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and ethanol blending with petrol, have strengthened public confidence that India is moving in the right direction. These developments demonstrate the country’s commitment to reducing emissions while pursuing economic development.

At the same time, considerable challenges remain. India cannot immediately abandon the use of fossil fuels, particularly coal, without taking into account the implications for energy security, industrial production and employment. Employment levels must be protected even as modernisation and technological transformation are undertaken. There are also inherent difficulties, such as methane emissions from agricultural activities and livestock, which appear unlikely to be eliminated entirely in the foreseeable future. These challenges require realistic policies, sustained investment and a comprehensive approach to emission reduction.

An important distinction must be made between zero emissions and net-zero emissions. Net-zero emissions do not necessarily mean that every factory must stop emitting carbon dioxide, every agricultural activity must eliminate methane emissions or every vehicle must become completely emission-free. Net-zero emissions are achieved when human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by human-caused removals of greenhouse gases over a specified period. This distinction is particularly important for India when assessing its progress towards emission reduction. The objective should therefore be to reduce emissions as far as possible while developing effective mechanisms to balance the emissions that cannot be eliminated.

Reducing energy demand is another essential component of India’s transition towards net-zero emissions. So far, the principal emphasis appears to have been on replacing fossil-fuel energy sources with environmentally friendly alternatives, particularly renewable energy. However, comparatively less attention appears to have been given to optimising energy consumption and reducing the overall demand for energy. Although research and development efforts are being undertaken to improve energy efficiency through technological measures, substantial emission reductions also require a broader examination of consumption patterns, resource use and population-related pressures.

India is now the world’s most populous country, with a population density of approximately 497 people per square kilometre. The significance of this population density becomes apparent when compared with China, which has a population density of approximately 147 people per square kilometre, and the United States, where the corresponding figure is around 39 people per square kilometre. A larger population inevitably creates additional demands for energy, transport, housing, food production and other essential resources. The students argue that this relationship between population, energy demand and emissions deserves greater attention from Indian policymakers and the media. Population-related pressures should be considered alongside technological innovation, energy efficiency and the expansion of renewable energy when developing long-term climate policies.

Although the Government of India has declared 2070 as its net-zero target year, the students emphasise the importance of establishing measurable intermediate targets. Specific deadlines and clearly defined milestones would enable the government to assess progress systematically, identify shortcomings and introduce corrective measures at appropriate stages. Without such milestones, it would be difficult to determine whether the country is progressing at a sufficient pace or whether additional measures are required. A phased approach would also allow policymakers to evaluate the effectiveness of different initiatives and make adjustments based on experience.

The first phase, covering the period from 2026 to 2035, should focus on accelerating renewable energy development and expanding the infrastructure required for the transition. The proposed priorities include increasing renewable energy capacity towards 500 gigawatts, strengthening the financial position of electricity distribution companies, expanding rooftop solar installations to 100 million households and developing domestic lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing. These measures would help establish the infrastructure necessary for a more sustainable energy system while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The second phase, covering 2035 to 2050, should concentrate on industrial transformation and the expansion of clean mobility. Heavy manufacturing industries should progressively transition towards green hydrogen and other low-carbon technologies. The students propose electrifying more than 80 per cent of passenger vehicles, shifting freight transport towards electric networks and railways, and achieving a peak in national emissions between 2040 and 2045. These measures would require substantial investment in industrial modernisation, transport infrastructure and alternative energy technologies.

The third phase, covering 2050 to 2070, should focus on deep decarbonisation and achieving net-zero emissions. During this period, remaining coal-based power generation capacity should be retained primarily for emergency reserve purposes, where technically and economically feasible. Carbon capture technologies should be deployed on a large scale across heavy industries, while natural carbon sinks, particularly forests, should be expanded and protected. The combination of substantial emission reductions, technological innovation and carbon removal measures would contribute to achieving India’s net-zero objective by 2070.

Geothermal energy represents another promising opportunity that deserves greater attention in India’s energy strategy. Geothermal energy uses heat from within the Earth to generate electricity or provide direct heating. Unlike solar and wind power, geothermal energy can provide a continuous source of electricity in suitable locations, reducing dependence on weather and climatic conditions. This characteristic makes geothermal energy a potentially valuable component of a diversified renewable energy system.

Kenya provides an important example of the potential of geothermal energy. The country generates nearly half of its national electricity from geothermal resources associated with underground steam in the Great Rift Valley. Its sustained investment in geothermal exploration and power generation has established the technology as an important component of its electricity system. Kenya’s experience demonstrates how countries can develop geothermal resources through long-term investment, scientific investigation and systematic infrastructure development.

India also possesses promising geothermal regions, including Puga Valley and Chumathang in Ladakh, together with geothermal manifestations in other parts of the country. The students suggest that India should establish a dedicated Geothermal Exploration Mission to identify the most promising locations and develop them through scientific investigations and pilot projects. Such a mission could help determine the technical and economic feasibility of geothermal energy and establish the foundation for its wider utilisation.

Applied geophysics could make a significant contribution to this initiative. Gravity, magnetic, electrical resistivity, magnetotelluric and seismic surveys could help identify and characterise underground geological structures and geothermal systems. These investigations would provide valuable information about the location and characteristics of potential reservoirs. Exploratory drilling would subsequently be required to verify the predicted temperatures, pressures and reservoir properties. A systematic exploration programme would help India assess its geothermal potential and identify locations suitable for future development.

The students also propose the development of integrated carbon-negative bioeconomy clusters as a transformative approach to reducing emissions across industrial sectors. This concept combines biomanufacturing, carbon capture and circular economy principles within geographically concentrated industrial clusters. By integrating different industries and technologies, such clusters could create opportunities to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and convert carbon into useful products.

The conceptual foundation of this proposal draws from India’s BioE3 policy, which stands for Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment. The policy seeks to promote biotechnology-based solutions that support economic development, environmental sustainability and employment generation. Its approach includes transforming industrial carbon dioxide emissions into value-added products through circular bioeconomy principles. The Department of Biotechnology has also announced projects intended to demonstrate biotechnology-based solutions for carbon capture and utilisation at laboratory and field scales.

The proposed cluster model would expand this approach by bringing multiple industries together within a single geographical area. Such an arrangement could facilitate the coordinated utilisation of carbon, energy and materials, allowing the output or waste of one industrial process to become a resource for another. Through the integration of biotechnology, industrial processes and carbon management, these clusters could contribute to reducing emissions while creating new economic opportunities.

India should also make better use of its natural resources and explore alternative sources of environmentally friendly energy. The country is dependent on imports for approximately 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements and around 50 per cent of its natural gas requirements. At the same time, domestic production of crude oil and natural gas has remained virtually stagnant over the years. This situation highlights the importance of diversifying the country’s energy sources and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The students argue that alternative biofuel sources, including jatropha, jojoba and algae, have not received sufficient attention. These resources could potentially contribute to the development of alternative fuels, provided their production is scientifically assessed and environmentally sustainable. India’s tropical climatic conditions may offer opportunities for cultivating jatropha and jojoba and developing algae-based production systems in suitable locations. However, their potential should be evaluated through research, pilot projects and assessments of production costs, land requirements and environmental implications. Greater attention to such alternatives could help expand India’s energy options and strengthen domestic energy security.

Providing adequate opportunities for students and researchers is equally important for developing the technologies required to achieve the net-zero target. Students and researchers should be given opportunities to work with real seismic data, well logs, temperature measurements and reservoir simulations. Government-funded pilot projects should provide practical field experience, research support and opportunities for technological innovation. Such initiatives would enable young researchers to develop the specialised knowledge required to address complex energy and environmental challenges.

India should also establish shared subsurface databases and specialised training programmes to strengthen domestic expertise in geothermal exploration and related technologies. Access to reliable geological information and advanced research facilities would improve the quality of scientific investigations and facilitate collaboration among universities, research institutions and government agencies. These measures could create new career opportunities for young scientists and engineers while reducing dependence on imported technologies and expertise.

Although India’s emissions are considerably lower than those of many developed countries, this should not become a reason for complacency. India frequently highlights its comparatively lower contribution to global emissions in international forums. However, climate change is a global phenomenon, and its consequences do not distinguish between countries that emit relatively less and those that emit more. The effects of global warming are experienced across national boundaries, regardless of the level of emissions originating from a particular country.

The students therefore emphasise that India must recognise its responsibility to contribute meaningfully to global emission reduction efforts. The country should continue to pursue its development objectives while taking appropriate measures to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and protect the environment. India’s responsibility to address climate change should be understood in the context of its national circumstances, development requirements and the collective global effort to achieve a sustainable future.

Another important suggestion concerns the establishment of district-level innovation clubs and a government consultative mechanism to encourage wider public participation in policymaking. Most government policy decisions are generally taken by ministers based on the views and recommendations of bureaucrats and a relatively small group of experienced specialists. While their contributions are important, the students argue that India also possesses a large number of knowledgeable scientists, technologists, innovators and independent thinkers whose ideas are not always adequately considered by policymakers.

The students point out that suggestions submitted to the government are often acknowledged without meaningful discussion or follow-up action. This situation represents a potential loss of valuable ideas and opportunities for innovation. They propose establishing district-level innovation clubs where individuals with innovative ideas could present their suggestions, explain their proposals and participate in discussions on national development and environmental challenges.

The recommendations emerging from these discussions should be systematically documented, organised and evaluated by a special group of experts constituted by the government. Promising proposals could then be considered for further investigation, pilot projects or implementation. Such a mechanism would enable the government to access a wider range of ideas and prevent the unnecessary loss of potentially useful innovations. The students also suggest that inadequate consultation with knowledgeable individuals may contribute to the introduction of projects that are subsequently abandoned or discontinued. A more inclusive consultative process could help identify practical difficulties at an early stage and improve the quality of government decisions.

Continuity in government policy is another essential requirement for achieving India’s net-zero target. Under India’s democratic system, governments change periodically through elections. However, the students observe that successive governments sometimes introduce new measures while discontinuing, neglecting or failing to adequately develop initiatives introduced by their predecessors. This tendency can undermine long-term development programmes and result in the loss of resources, institutional knowledge and valuable experience.

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 is a national mission that requires sustained commitment across successive governments. Climate policies should therefore be designed to ensure continuity, with regular evaluation, technological upgrading and improvements based on experience. Rather than abandoning existing initiatives whenever political leadership changes, governments should build upon successful programmes and introduce necessary modifications. Maintaining continuity would help preserve the momentum of India’s transition towards a low-carbon economy and ensure that long-term objectives remain a national priority.

Climate education should also become an important component of the school curriculum. The students emphasise that climate-related issues should be introduced as a compulsory subject at the school level, enabling young people to understand the causes and consequences of climate change and the importance of responsible energy consumption. Education during the formative years could help millions of students develop an awareness of environmental responsibility and the need to prevent energy wastage.

Such education should encourage students to adopt practical measures to conserve energy, understand the importance of sustainable development and develop a proactive attitude towards climate management. By incorporating climate awareness into the education system, India could cultivate a generation that understands the environmental implications of its decisions and is better prepared to contribute to national emission reduction efforts.

The students’ proposals collectively highlight the importance of combining technological innovation, energy diversification, scientific research, public participation, policy continuity and education in India’s pursuit of its 2070 net-zero target. While the country has made significant progress in developing renewable energy and introducing climate-related initiatives, achieving the target will require sustained efforts across multiple sectors. The challenge is not limited to replacing fossil fuels with cleaner energy sources; it also involves improving energy efficiency, strengthening institutional mechanisms, encouraging innovation and ensuring that climate considerations are incorporated into long-term development planning.

India’s net-zero ambition is therefore both a technological challenge and a national development undertaking. The students’ recommendations suggest that a combination of measurable targets, scientific investment, effective consultation and consistent policies could help the country make further progress towards its 2070 objective. Whether the target can ultimately be achieved will depend on the sustained implementation of these measures and the ability of successive governments, institutions, researchers and citizens to work towards a common national goal.