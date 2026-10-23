Japan to Mobilise $6.35bn in Private Investment in Bangladesh Over Five Years

Japan is preparing to arrange 1 trillion yen ($6.35bn) in private-sector investment in Bangladesh over the next five years, marking an effort to expand commercial engagement with one of South Asia’s largest consumer markets while reducing its reliance on traditional development assistance. The initiative is expected to be announced in a joint statement following a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who is due to visit Japan this month.

The proposed investment will focus on automobiles, other manufacturing industries and energy infrastructure. Japanese companies are expected to participate in projects associated with the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone, which is being developed by several parties, including Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. The plan is intended to encourage Japanese businesses to establish or expand operations in Bangladesh, using the country as a base for manufacturing and commercial activity.

The initiative also reflects Tokyo’s interest in expanding its economic partnership with Bangladesh at a time when China remains the country’s leading source of imported goods. Japan is seeking to strengthen economic cooperation with Dhaka and reduce Chinese influence, with investment providing a means of building commercial relationships alongside its longstanding development assistance. For Bangladesh, greater Japanese participation could broaden its economic partnerships as it pursues cooperation in infrastructure and other sectors.

Bangladesh’s appeal to Japanese investors rests partly on its workforce, relatively low labour costs and domestic market. With a population of approximately 170 million, it is the world’s eighth-largest country by population and has a large cohort of young people. These characteristics offer opportunities for manufacturers seeking production capacity and access to a substantial consumer base. The government has also been pursuing infrastructure development and industrial diversification, creating scope for investment beyond the country’s established export industries.

Japan’s existing commercial presence provides a foundation for the proposed expansion. The number of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh has risen from 183 in 2014 to nearly 350, according to figures published by the Bangladeshi embassy in Tokyo. Japanese businesses are active in trading, manufacturing and infrastructure projects, with investments spanning industries from motorcycles to apparel.

Honda, for example, manufactures motorcycles in Bangladesh through Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, illustrating the presence of Japanese manufacturers in the country.

A central part of the investment strategy is the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone at Araihazar in Narayanganj district, about 20 kilometres east of Dhaka. The approximately 190-hectare industrial development is being developed by Bangladesh SEZ Ltd, a joint venture established in 2019 between Sumitomo Corporation and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority. The project is designed to attract Japanese and other foreign manufacturers by providing industrial land and infrastructure suited to commercial operations.

Japan’s involvement in the zone extends beyond private investment. The Japan International Cooperation Agency has supported surrounding infrastructure, including roads, electricity and gas facilities, through official development assistance loans, while also providing technical cooperation to simplify administrative procedures for investors. The arrangement brings together Japanese public-sector support and private-sector participation to develop an industrial base capable of attracting manufacturing businesses. Companies entering the zone under the proposed investment initiative would therefore be joining an existing development programme rather than establishing operations in an entirely new industrial location.

Trade policy is another element of the expanding relationship. Japan and Bangladesh signed an economic partnership agreement on 6 February 2026, following negotiations that began in 2024. The agreement provides for the elimination of tariffs on a wide range of goods, including steel, automobile parts, textiles and electronic components, while establishing rules covering investment, trade in services, e-commerce, intellectual property and customs procedures. The framework is intended to facilitate commercial activity between the two countries and improve conditions for Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh.

The investment announcement is also expected to be accompanied by further engagement between businesses and government officials. A Japanese business mission is due to visit Bangladesh, while a dialogue involving public- and private-sector representatives is planned to discuss economic cooperation and investment. These activities are intended to help translate the proposed five-year commitment into business opportunities and projects.

The political circumstances in Bangladesh form part of the context for the initiative. Student unrest in 2024 led former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India, followed by a period of political instability. Tarique Rahman became prime minister after the general election in February 2026. Since Hasina’s resignation, Bangladesh has sought cooperation on infrastructure development and other economic priorities, while China has remained its largest source of goods imports.

Japan has traditionally supported Bangladesh through official development assistance, including financing for infrastructure and energy projects. The planned private-sector investment represents an additional channel for economic engagement, with a greater emphasis on companies establishing or expanding commercial operations. The anticipated agreement would commit Japan to arranging 1 trillion yen in private investment over five years, with automobiles, manufacturing and energy facilities among the principal areas of focus.