Japan’s Economy Unexpectedly Contracts as Energy Costs Weigh on Growth

Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter as elevated energy costs weighed on household consumption and net exports, raising uncertainty over the country’s economic recovery and the Bank of Japan’s plans for further monetary tightening.

Gross domestic product fell at an annualised rate of 0.1% in the three months to September compared with the previous quarter, according to government data. The contraction was significantly weaker than the 0.3% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and followed an expansion of 1.4% in the preceding quarter.

Although Japanese exports exceeded expectations in two of the three months during the quarter, net exports became a drag on economic growth as higher energy prices increased the value of imports. Net exports subtracted 0.6 percentage points from GDP growth, reflecting the impact of rising import costs on the economy.

The pressure on households intensified after government energy subsidies reportedly expired in September, leaving consumers more exposed to higher electricity and gas prices associated with the Iran war. The increase in energy costs has added to the challenges facing household consumption at a time when inflation remains above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

The latest GDP figures could complicate the central bank’s efforts to normalise monetary policy, although financial markets continue to anticipate another interest rate increase before the end of the year. According to LSEG data, the probability of the Bank of Japan raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its December meeting stood at 75.6%.

Krishna Bhimavarapu, an Asia-Pacific economist at State Street Investment Management, said the latest figures did not provide a convincing basis for an immediate rate increase.

“Today’s GDP data is hardly a green light for the BOJ to hike in December,” he said.

Bhimavarapu also highlighted a 2.1% annualised decline in real final sales of domestic product, describing it as the largest contraction outside the Covid-19 pandemic and the first quarter of 2022. The measure, which excludes changes in private inventories from GDP, is used to assess underlying domestic demand.

“This looks to be a loss of momentum,” he added.

However, not all economists expect the weaker growth figures to prevent the central bank from raising interest rates. Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, maintained his expectation that the Bank of Japan would proceed with an increase, arguing that rising inflation could require a more aggressive monetary policy response.

“It looks increasingly likely that the Bank will have to tighten policy more aggressively than we’ve been anticipating as inflation is about to surge,” he said.

The policy debate comes after the Bank of Japan said at its October meeting that its underlying inflation target of 2% had been achieved for the first time in 13 years. Core inflation reached 2.1% in September, its highest level this year and above analysts’ expectations.

Despite the quarterly contraction, Japan’s economy expanded by 1.1% year on year in the third quarter, marking its strongest annual growth since the second quarter of 2025. Thieliant attributed the improvement partly to a lower comparison base in the third quarter of last year.

Financial markets reacted to the economic figures with declines in Japanese equities and a marginal weakening of the yen. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.62% following the release, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond stood at 2.885%. The yen traded at 159.76 against the US dollar.