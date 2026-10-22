Marine Le Pen Gains Support in French Presidential Poll After Weekend Riots

Marine Le Pen has gained support in the first opinion poll on France’s 2027 presidential election conducted since violent unrest at demonstrations over the weekend, according to a new survey by Ifop, with the far-right politician receiving between 34% and 38% of first-round voting intentions depending on the candidates in the race.

The survey was conducted from Saturday to Monday for French broadcaster LCI, radio station Sud Radio and the newspaper Le Figaro. Compared with the previous Ifop poll, Le Pen gained one to two percentage points in comparable candidate scenarios. However, the survey did not ask respondents about the unrest, meaning the results cannot establish whether the violence contributed to the increase in her support.

An Odoxa poll published a week earlier, before the disturbances, had already placed Le Pen, the leading figure of the National Rally (Rassemblement National, RN), at up to 38% in the first round, depending on the candidate line-up. That survey also put her ahead of the other candidates.

The latest findings come after widespread violence during weekend demonstrations in France against the high cost of living and problems in the education system. Thousands of shops were looted, town halls and police stations were attacked, and several buildings were set on fire.

Le Pen responded by calling for a tougher response from the authorities, describing the situation as a profound crisis of trust and authority. She blamed President Emmanuel Macron’s government and its immigration policy for the unrest.

Her response places law enforcement and immigration among the issues she is emphasising ahead of the presidential election, scheduled for 2027. The poll provides a measure of her current level of support but does not establish the reasons behind changes in voting intentions.

Le Pen’s plans to contest the election also face a legal obstacle. In July, a court sentenced her for misappropriation of European Union funds, including imposing a requirement that she wear an electronic monitoring bracelet for 15 months. She appealed against the ruling.

A Court of Cassation is expected to deliver a decision by early April at the latest, before the presidential election campaign reaches its final stage. Le Pen has said she intends to stand in 2027 despite the judgment.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for 18 April 2027. Macron, who is serving as president, is constitutionally unable to seek another term.