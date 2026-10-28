More Than 50 Sri Lankans Allege Rs. 42.2 Million Japan Job Scam

More than 50 Sri Lankans have allegedly been defrauded of a total of Rs. 42.2 million after responding to Facebook advertisements offering jobs in Japan, according to a representative of the affected group, who says a complaint has been lodged with the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

The alleged scheme involved a man known as “Makabas”, who is from Pallewela in Meerigama and is reportedly living in Japan. The complainants allege that he used his sister, who operated from an office in Meerigama, to collect money from prospective jobseekers. Each person was allegedly asked to pay between Rs. 700,000 and Rs. 1 million as an initial registration fee.

Susil Senaratne, a resident of Gangasirigama in Teldeniya and convenor of the association formed by those affected, said the group had been drawn to the scheme by advertisements posted on Facebook promising employment in Japan. Many had hoped that working abroad would help them resolve financial difficulties at home.

“We are not wealthy people. We were deceived after seeing the advertisements posted on his Facebook account. We thought we could go to Japan, find work and solve our problems,” Senaratne said.

He said he had personally transferred Rs. 800,000 to an account provided by the people involved. According to his account, the money was collected through the suspect’s sister at the Meerigama office.

“When we went to ask for our money back, they disappeared,” he said.

Senaratne also alleged that the Pallewela police had refused to accept a complaint. He said 52 people who had lost money were now associated with the group and had been waiting for a resolution for four to five months. None had received the promised employment or recovered their money, he said.

Another alleged victim, Roshan, from Hapukotuwa in Paranagama, Katugastota, said he had also paid Rs. 800,000 in the hope of securing work in Japan. He said his business premises had been destroyed during incidents associated with Cyclone Ditwah, leaving him in financial difficulty and prompting him to seek employment overseas.

Roshan said the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment had warned him that the recruitment operation was not registered and advised him not to transfer money. However, he said, the suspect’s sister had reassured prospective applicants that the operation dealt directly with Japan and that they had no reason to worry.

“We are asking the authorities to intervene and ensure justice for us,” he said.

The complainants said some applicants had raised the money by pawning jewellery and other valuables. They also alleged that several people had been sent to Japan through the arrangement but were now experiencing severe hardship because they had no employment there.

A.M.G. Arambepola, an affected person from Dambulla, said the Japanese government had since terminated the manpower contract associated with the man known as Makabas.