Nearly 589 million children worldwide were living in conflict-affected areas in 2025, representing 23.4 per cent of the global child population, according to a new report by Save the Children. The figure, equivalent to almost one child in four, marks the fourth consecutive annual record and a substantial increase from approximately 520 million in 2024, highlighting the growing exposure of children to armed violence and its consequences.

The findings, published in the organisation’s annual Stop the War on Children 2026 report, indicate that the proportion of children living in conflict zones has more than doubled since the mid-1990s, when it stood at approximately 10 per cent. Africa accounted for around 44 per cent of children affected worldwide, while the proportion of children exposed to conflict on the continent has more than tripled since 2010.

The report also documents nearly 39,000 verified grave violations against children during 2025. Almost half occurred in three conflict-affected areas: the occupied Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria. The occupied Palestinian territories alone accounted for almost one-third of the recorded cases.

The violations included the killing and maiming of children, their recruitment and use by armed forces or armed groups, sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals, abductions and the denial of humanitarian assistance. Save the Children identified the obstruction of humanitarian access as an area of particular concern, with recorded cases increasing sixteenfold over the past decade to approximately 8,300.

Attacks on educational and medical facilities have also increased sharply. The number of attacks on schools and hospitals reached approximately 2,900 in 2025, more than double the figure recorded in 2021. The destruction or targeting of these facilities threatens children’s access to education and healthcare while further undermining essential services in conflict-affected communities.

The longer-term figures reveal the scale of the violence. Since 2005, nearly 172,000 children have been killed or maimed in documented violations. More than 70 per cent of these crimes were recorded in five conflict-affected areas: the occupied Palestinian territories, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Approximately 14,200 cases were documented across these locations in 2025 alone.

Save the Children said the international community was failing to provide adequate protection for children caught in armed conflicts. Florian Westphal, chief executive of Save the Children Germany, said warfare destroys children’s everyday lives and leaves psychological injuries that can affect them throughout their lives.

Westphal called on governments and the wider international community to take stronger action to protect children, provide assistance and end violence against them. He argued that the scale of suffering and the frequent denial of access to life-saving humanitarian assistance represented not only a humanitarian crisis but also a failure of political responsibility and a violation of existing international humanitarian law.

The report’s findings point to a widening gap between international commitments to protect children and the conditions experienced by millions living amid armed conflict. With the number affected continuing to rise, the organisation warns that children are increasingly bearing the consequences of conflicts over which they have no control.