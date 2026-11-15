Philippines deepens military ties with Australia as tensions with China escalate

The Philippines and Australia have signed a new defence cooperation arrangement aimed at simplifying joint military activities and strengthening security ties, as Manila expands its network of international defence partnerships amid escalating tensions with China in the South China Sea.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the arrangement would streamline implementation of the bilateral Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) by reducing administrative procedures and simplifying coordination between the two countries. Describing the agreement as an “anti-red tape measure”, he told reporters: “Rather than 100 steps to do a single thing, it will just now take 10.”

Teodoro said the arrangement would facilitate closer cooperation between the countries’ maritime, air and land forces, as well as joint activities involving humanitarian assistance and disaster response. He added that it would strengthen the Philippines’ “credible deterrence posture”, including in the South China Sea, where several countries have overlapping maritime claims.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing in Manila, where he was attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He said the agreement would improve maritime awareness and information sharing while expanding strategic dialogue, military training, interoperability and defence infrastructure development.

Albanese also announced additional Australian investment in maritime domain awareness, including drone technology, equipment and training intended to improve the detection of maritime and cybersecurity threats.

The agreement comes as the Philippines strengthens security relationships with regional partners while maintaining its longstanding military alliance with the United States. Manila has increasingly criticised China’s conduct in the South China Sea, where repeated confrontations involving coast guard vessels, military aircraft and naval forces have contributed to deteriorating bilateral relations.

Tensions intensified throughout 2025. In January, the Philippines deployed ships and aircraft to monitor China’s largest coast guard vessel operating within its exclusive economic zone. Manila subsequently accused the Chinese navy of dangerous manoeuvres near Scarborough Shoal in February, an allegation Beijing disputed. Satellite images in March showed two Chinese H-6 bombers deployed around the disputed shoal.

Further incidents followed in August, when the Philippines criticised Chinese manoeuvres that it said resulted in a collision between Chinese vessels. The same month, Philippine and Indian navies conducted their first joint sailing exercise in the South China Sea. China subsequently said it had driven away a US destroyer operating near Scarborough Shoal, while the US Navy maintained that its passage complied with international law.

In September, Beijing approved the creation of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal, prompting further tensions. The Philippines accused Chinese coast guard vessels of firing water cannon at its ships near the area, injuring one person. In October, Manila alleged that Chinese coast guard personnel had rammed and fired water cannon at Philippine fisheries vessels near Thitu Island, which is occupied by the Philippines.

The confrontations continued into 2026, accompanied by increased military cooperation between Manila and its allies. In January, Philippine and US forces conducted joint military drills near Scarborough Shoal. The Philippines subsequently joined maritime exercises with the United States and Japan in February, while China also conducted military exercises in the disputed waters.

Additional incidents included Philippine accusations that Chinese naval vessels had directed fire-control radar at one of its ships in March and that Chinese forces had fired flares directly at Philippine Coast Guard aircraft in April. In May, the United States and the Philippines deployed an anti-ship missile system in a province near Taiwan as part of military exercises.

In June, China announced sanctions against Teodoro, accusing him of repeatedly making erroneous remarks about China. Subsequent confrontations included allegations that Chinese coast guard personnel had struck a Philippine navy sailor with a wooden baton in July, rammed a Philippine fishing boat in September and obstructed a resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal.

Australia has supported the Philippines’ position on the South China Sea, including the 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal that China’s sweeping maritime claims have no basis under international law. Beijing rejects the ruling and maintains that its activities in the disputed waters are lawful and professional.

China has also repeatedly opposed joint military activities involving the Philippines and its security partners, arguing that such exercises increase regional tensions.