Revolutions Eat Their Own—and Power Strikes Back

The French Revolution began with a promise to remake politics in the name of liberty and equality. Within a few years, some of its most fervent champions had gone to the guillotine, the republic was struggling to survive, and a general was preparing to concentrate power in his own hands. The revolution that challenged arbitrary authority had helped create the conditions for a new form of it.

Nearly 250 years later, its warning remains relevant: overthrowing an order and constructing a durable political alternative are very different undertakings.

The revolutionaries were not all cynical opportunists. Maximilien Robespierre invoked civic virtue and equality; Georges Danton was a forceful revolutionary leader; Louis Antoine de Saint-Just pursued an uncompromising vision of republican virtue. Jean-Paul Marat gave voice to popular anger, while Jacques Hébert championed radical popular politics. Their convictions and methods differed, but they operated in an increasingly unforgiving political environment.

Hébert was executed in March 1794, Danton in April, and Robespierre and Saint-Just in July. Marat had been assassinated the previous year. Their fates reveal a central paradox: a revolution can become so consumed by ideological purity and the identification of internal enemies that it destroys its own leadership. Yesterday’s champions become tomorrow’s suspects, and the struggle to defend the revolution becomes a struggle over who has the right to define it.

France faced threats from within and beyond its borders. Royalists and other counter-revolutionary forces challenged the new order, including through major uprisings. The conflict in the Vendée became an especially brutal civil war. European monarchies, alarmed by the overthrow of the French monarchy and the treatment of the royal family, formed military coalitions against revolutionary France.

Some threats were real. Yet the Reign of Terror demonstrated how emergency powers could acquire a momentum of their own. Suspicion became an instrument of political control, repression widened, and the distinction between defending the republic and eliminating its opponents grew increasingly blurred. A revolution that promised freedom found itself sacrificing liberty in the name of survival.

The American Revolution offers an illuminating comparison. The Marquis de Lafayette participated in both revolutionary struggles, and France supported the American colonists

against Britain, partly to weaken its rival. Ironically, the financial cost of that intervention aggravated the French monarchy’s already severe fiscal crisis, contributing to the pressures that preceded revolution at home.

Yet the two revolutions unfolded in different circumstances. The American struggle centred on independence from imperial rule and eventually produced a constitutional republic, although its founding ideals coexisted with slavery and restricted political participation. France confronted the more disruptive task of dismantling an established social and political order within its own borders. Its revolution became entangled with civil war, ideological purges and foreign invasion.

Neither experience was simple or bloodless. Their contrast illustrates that revolutionary ideals do not determine political outcomes by themselves. Institutions, social structures, leadership, financial capacity and the external environment all matter. A compelling moral purpose cannot substitute for the foundations needed to build a durable political settlement.

France’s passage from revolution to authoritarian rule was not inevitable. But the instability of the Directory, continuing war and public exhaustion with political disorder created an opening for Napoleon Bonaparte. In 1799, he seized power in a coup. The revolution that challenged inherited authority ultimately helped produce a new concentration of it.

Later revolutionary leaders also studied earlier upheavals. Lenin drew lessons from the French Revolution, particularly the Jacobin experience, in thinking about how revolutionary movements acquire and exercise power. Ho Chi Minh developed his political outlook during his years in France, where he became involved in socialist and anti-colonial politics. Mao Zedong argued that the experience of earlier revolutionary wars should be studied and adapted to present circumstances, not copied mechanically. Yet historical knowledge is no guarantee against historical error: revolutionary movements can still produce coercion and concentrated power.

Today, mass mobilisation is a powerful feature of politics across South Asia and beyond, including in France itself. Economic insecurity, inequality and declining confidence in established institutions can bring together citizens who might otherwise have little in common. Digital networks accelerate mobilisation, but the ability to bring large numbers into the streets does not automatically confer a mandate to govern.

What unites people in opposition may not unite them in government. A student demanding opportunity, a worker seeking economic security, a professional calling for accountability and a political organisation pursuing power may march together while imagining very different futures. Agreement about what must end is easily mistaken for agreement about what should follow.

This does not diminish the legitimacy of peaceful protest or the need for fundamental reform. Institutions that systematically fail their citizens must change. The distinction is between dismantling abuses and dismantling the safeguards that prevent new abuses. Political accountability can become vengeance; removing a leadership can leave a vacuum that the best-organised faction or an opportunist promising order is ready to fill.

Every mass movement needs a credible political endgame. How will power be transferred and the transition managed? How will competing interests be reconciled, minorities protected and accountability pursued without turning justice into vengeance? These are not questions to postpone until victory; they are essential to defining it.

The French Revolution changed the world, but its legacy cannot be reduced either to its ideals or its violence. It demonstrated the capacity of popular movements to challenge entrenched privilege, but also the danger of allowing the struggle for political purity to overwhelm restraint. Napoleon’s rise was not inevitable, yet it exposed the consequences of a political order unable to secure a stable and legitimate settlement.

Winston Churchill is often associated with the observation that studying history is essential to statecraft. History offers no ready-made blueprint, and contemporary movements should not be forced into the mould of eighteenth-century France. But it reveals recurring dangers that political enthusiasm can obscure.

The central question for any mass movement is not simply how to bring an old order to an end. It is what kind of order will replace it, and whether those leading the struggle possess the wisdom, discipline and institutional imagination to build it.

The ability to mobilise a crowd is not the same as the ability to govern a country. That is a lesson France paid dearly to learn—and one contemporary politics would be unwise to forget.

Source: Wion News