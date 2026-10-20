Sri Lanka Accused of Diplomatic Misstep Over Thai Deputy PM’s Visit

Sri Lanka’s opposition United National Party (UNP) has accused the government of failing to provide Thai Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun with appropriate diplomatic protocol and security during her visit to the sacred Mihintale site, challenging the government’s handling of a high-profile religious event involving a longstanding partner of Sri Lanka.

The controversy centres on Suthumpun’s participation as chief guest at the pinnacle-enshrinement ceremony at the Mihindu Maha Seya in Mihintale, an important event in Sri Lanka’s Buddhist religious calendar. The UNP said the government’s treatment of the Thai deputy prime minister reflected a lack of diplomatic understanding and called for an immediate explanation from the Minister of Buddhasasana and Religious Affairs.

In a statement, the opposition party argued that foreign leaders visiting Sri Lanka should receive appropriate diplomatic courtesies and security arrangements, whether their visits are official or private. It cited former British prime minister David Cameron, who, according to the party, received special security during a private visit to Sri Lanka after leaving office.

The UNP also stressed Thailand’s longstanding ties with Sri Lanka, describing the country as a close and friendly partner with which the island has maintained relations for centuries. It pointed to Thailand’s contribution to the Mihintale ceremony, including the bringing of the sacred pinnacle and the Chuda Manikya, or sacred finial gem, to Sri Lanka.

The party questioned why Suthumpun had allegedly not been accorded the treatment expected of a deputy prime minister, given her participation in the ceremony and Thailand’s contribution to the event. It called on the government to clarify the circumstances surrounding her visit and the arrangements made for her.

The criticism was reinforced by a former diplomat, who highlighted Suthumpun’s background as the former chief executive of international luxury hotel group Dusit International and as Thailand’s first woman deputy prime minister in 94 years. The former diplomat also noted that she serves as commerce minister and described her as one of Thailand’s wealthiest women.

According to the former diplomat, Suthumpun had personally contributed the pinnacle for the new Mihindu Maha Seya. The diplomat argued that Sri Lanka had missed an opportunity to attract a Dusit hotel to Anuradhapura and questioned why the government had failed to provide security and protocol appropriate to her position. The comments also dismissed the Foreign Ministry’s subsequent explanation as unsatisfactory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued on Monday that Suthumpun had travelled to Sri Lanka in her private capacity to attend the religious ceremony alongside Buddhist devotees. It said the Thai Embassy had requested access to the VIP lounge and other courtesies, and that Sri Lankan authorities had provided those facilities as requested.

The ministry added that no other officials had accompanied the deputy prime minister because the visit was exclusively for the religious ceremony. It also said she had made similar private visits to Sri Lanka in the past to participate in religious activities.

The ministry’s explanation did not address the opposition party’s broader criticism concerning the level of security and diplomatic protocol extended to Suthumpun during the visit.