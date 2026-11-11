Sri Lanka Conducts South Asia’s First Passenger Drone Test Flight in Colombo

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka boards an autonomous electric passenger drone during an inaugural test flight at Colombo Port City, marking a regional milestone in urban air mobility.

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Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka

Sri Lanka conducted the official test flight of what was described as South Asia’s first passenger drone service on 11 November at the Colombo Port City premises, with Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka becoming the first passenger to board the autonomous electric aircraft during the demonstration.

The inaugural test flight was held in the presence of Minister Karunathilaka and Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku. The event marked a significant development in the introduction of passenger drone technology to the South Asian region.

Minister Karunathilaka boarded the autonomous electric passenger drone during the demonstration, formally marking the beginning of the service’s test-flight phase.

The initiative represents a step towards the development of urban air mobility in Sri Lanka, with autonomous electric aircraft being introduced as a potential component of future passenger transport systems.

The test flight took place at Colombo Port City on Wednesday, 11 November, bringing together senior government representatives for the official demonstration.

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