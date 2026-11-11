Sri Lanka Issues Heavy Rain and Landslide Warnings Across Several Districts

Authorities warn of rainfall exceeding 100mm in parts of the island, with landslide alerts issued for vulnerable areas in nine districts amid continued adverse weather.

Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has forecast intermittent showers and thundershowers in the Northern Province and Trincomalee District, while several other parts of the country could experience heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm, prompting authorities to issue landslide warnings across multiple districts.

According to the department, showers or thundershowers are expected in other parts of the island after 1pm. Some locations in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces could receive rainfall exceeding 100mm.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimise potential damage and accidents caused by temporary strong winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms.

Foggy conditions are also possible during the early morning hours in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several districts, with the advisory effective from 4pm on 11 November until 4pm on 12 November.

The warnings have been issued under two risk categories, covering vulnerable areas in nine districts.

Under Level 2, classified as an amber-level warning, residents have been advised to remain highly vigilant in the following areas:

In Kegalle District, the warning covers Aranayake, Dehiowita, Mawanella and Deraniyagala. In Nuwara Eliya District, it applies to Ambagamuwa Korale, Nildandahinna and Walapane. In Ratnapura District, the affected areas are Elapatha, Eliyagama, Weligepola and Ayagama.

A Level 1 yellow-level advisory, urging residents to remain alert, has been issued for several additional areas.

These include Ella and Passara in Badulla District; Peliyagoda and Seethawaka, including Padukka and Seethawaka, in Colombo District; and Matugama and Palindanuwara in Kalutara District.

In Kandy District, the advisory covers Yatinuwara, Pasbage Korale, Udunuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Doluwa, Udadumbara and Udapalatha.

In Kegalle District, it applies to Kegalle, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Warakapola and Yatiyantota. In Nuwara Eliya District, the areas covered are East Kotmale, West Kotmale, Mathurata, Norwood and Hanguranketha.

The warning also covers Kiriella, Kuruwita, Balangoda, Kolonna, Godakawela and Ratnapura in Ratnapura District.

The NBRO and disaster management authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant, warning that continued heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, earth slips and rockfalls.