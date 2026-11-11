Sri Lanka to Lead BIMSTEC Health Cooperation as Minister Elected Chair of Inaugural Summit

Sri Lanka’s Health and Mass Media Minister, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, has been elected chair of the first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Summit, which opened in Colombo on 11 November, giving the country a leading role in discussions on regional health policy and cooperation.

The summit brings together health ministers from the seven member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC): Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Thailand. It aims to strengthen collective responses to shared health challenges and expand cooperation among the participating countries.

Discussions at the meeting are focused on four principal areas: strengthening regional public health security, developing collective responses to communicable diseases, improving preparedness for health emergencies, and expanding technical cooperation and knowledge-sharing across the health sector.

Jayatissa’s election as chair gives Sri Lanka responsibility for leading discussions on regional health policies and facilitating agreement on joint measures among BIMSTEC members. The chairmanship is expected to provide an opportunity for the country to contribute to setting regional health priorities and shaping areas of cooperation among the seven governments.

The inaugural summit is intended to provide a platform for member states to address health challenges that require cooperation beyond national borders. Its agenda places particular emphasis on disease control, emergency preparedness and the exchange of technical expertise, areas identified as priorities for regional engagement.

Jayatissa’s appointment also follows two recent leadership roles at international ministerial and health-related meetings, extending his participation in regional and international forums.

In October 2025, he served as chair of the South-East Asia Regional Committee during the World Health Organisation’s 78th session of the Regional Committee for South-East Asia, held in Colombo. The meeting brought together representatives of the WHO’s South-East Asian member states.

In October 2026, he was appointed vice-chair of the fifth Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, known as UNESCAP MC-5, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two appointments, followed by his election to chair the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Summit, mark a series of leadership positions held by the minister at regional and international gatherings.

Sri Lanka’s chairmanship of the BIMSTEC meeting places it at the centre of ministerial discussions involving seven countries whose governments are seeking greater coordination on public health protection, communicable disease control and responses to health emergencies. The summit’s deliberations also include expanding the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise among member states.