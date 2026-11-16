The Bureaucratic Trap

The digitalisation of public services and private businesses was supposed to reduce paperwork, shorten waiting times and make everyday transactions easier. Instead, it has created new layers of bureaucracy that increasingly require citizens to perform administrative work once handled by employees, navigate opaque online systems and repeatedly submit information without knowing why applications fail or how decisions can be challenged. From teachers and doctors to farmers, migrants and pensioners, the burden has spread across professional and social groups, transforming routine interactions with governments, banks, telecommunications companies and utility providers into prolonged exercises in frustration.

The scale of the problem is reflected in figures cited by Spanish professional organisations. According to the Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Enseñanza (STEs), 96 per cent of teachers in public schools say they are buried under administrative work. Healthcare professionals warn that bureaucracy has occupied almost every corner of the health system, according to the Sociedad Española de Médicos Generales y de Familia (SEMG). The Asociación de Profesionales de Bibliotecas Móviles reports that 90 per cent of the working energy of its members is consumed by completing forms to justify their activities. Meanwhile, a survey by the think tank Foro Regulación Inteligente found that 66 per cent of immigrants experience bureaucratic difficulties when trying to enter the labour market.

The difficulties became particularly visible during Spain’s mass regularisation process for migrants, which began last spring. Alexander Cuberos, a Colombian migrant, used TikTok to document his efforts to obtain official recognition of his regularised status, sharing his experiences with others facing similar procedures. He encouraged applicants to exercise “muchísima paciencia, mucha calma” – a great deal of patience and calm – while acknowledging the technical teams responding to hundreds of thousands of applications. Yet he also described feeling “ansioso, muy preocupado” as he navigated the succession of online requirements. His videos showed him repeatedly completing digital forms at different times of the day and night, seeking the application status that would indicate progress: “En trámite” – being processed. Eventually, he succeeded.

The experience illustrates what anthropologists and political thinkers have described as bureaucratic violence: the exercise of power through systems in which decisions are imposed without meaningful opportunities for negotiation, discussion or clarification. In her 1970 work On Violence, Hannah Arendt described bureaucracy as the “rule of nobody”, a potentially tyrannical form of anonymous authority in which responsibility is difficult to locate even as its presence is felt everywhere. David Graeber developed the concept of bureaucratic violence in a 2006 lecture entitled Dead Zones of the Imagination: On Violence, Bureaucracy and Interpretive Labour, arguing that certain administrative procedures become violent when they impose arbitrary decisions without allowing those affected to challenge or understand them.

Spanish novelist Sara Mesa, whose works include Silencio administrativo. La pobreza del laberinto burocrático (Anagrama, 2019), examines the consequences through the experience of a homeless woman attempting to obtain minimum-income assistance. “Citizens have to adapt to bureaucratic rigidity, even when it is completely illogical,” Mesa said in an email response. “We have to complete exhaustive procedures without making any mistakes, even though bureaucracy makes mistakes all the time. We have to meet impossible requirements and deadlines, even though bureaucracy systematically fails to meet them.” She argues that the problem extends beyond government departments, as public and private bureaucracies increasingly overlap through outsourced services. Their shared effect, she says, is to wear people down through exhaustion.

The administrative burden is particularly apparent in dealings with private companies. Obtaining a refund for an incorrect electricity bill, for example, can require customers to retrieve old invoices and contracts, submit documents, complete forms, photograph their electricity meters and sometimes restart the entire process with another department. Communication may involve telephone calls, paper faxes, emails, text messages, WhatsApp and websites. Customers are expected to move between these channels while attempting to resolve problems that should require little administrative intervention.

Older people and those unfamiliar with digital systems face additional obstacles. Spain has more than 6.5 million people aged over 60, many of whom struggle to contact their banks or access their accounts online, although others manage digital services comfortably. Following repeated complaints, some financial institutions have introduced dedicated services for older customers. The difficulties are especially consequential when digital procedures obstruct access to essential services or urgent assistance for vulnerable people.

Carles Ramió, an academic specialising in public administration and author of El colapso de la Administración en España (Catarata, 2024), traces the expansion of administrative burdens partly to the acceleration of digitalisation during the Covid-19 lockdowns. “With the lockdown, we got a little carried away, became enthusiastic, and many services were digitalised. In doing so, the most bureaucratic beast, in the negative sense of the term, emerged and saw an opportunity to get rid of the citizen,” he said.

Ramió also identifies demographic pressures and years of institutional strain. The 2008 financial crisis weakened public administration and left it severely under-resourced, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic and additional demands arising from fires, the dana, floods and cyberattacks. He cautions against blaming public employees, arguing that most perform their duties well while themselves working within an outdated administrative apparatus poorly adapted to contemporary needs. Private companies, meanwhile, have developed what he describes as “Fordist, depersonalised and extremely poor-quality customer service”, particularly in banking, electricity, telecommunications and gas. The growing use of artificial intelligence in customer services could intensify these problems.

Essayist Remedios Zafra, author of El informe. Trabajo intelectual y tristeza burocrática (Anagrama, 2024), argues that digital administration has transferred an increasing volume of administrative work into people’s everyday lives. She describes the resulting experience as a form of automated obedience that leaves individuals physically and mentally exhausted. “Sometimes it resembles the rationalisation of psychological sadism more than anything else,” she said. Procedures presented as simple can make people feel inadequate when they cannot navigate them, while automated systems and impersonal interactions leave little room for human understanding. “How can we not cry when we feel that we are not being seen as human beings?” she asked.

French author Arthur Grimonpont, in Algocratie: Vivre libre à l’heure des algorithmes (Actes Sud, 2022), warns that algorithmic systems are taking bureaucratic rationalisation to an extreme. Procedures designed to appear neutral and efficient increasingly rely on automated decisions based on information that may be incomplete, simplified or biased. The result, he argues, is an opaque system in which individual circumstances are difficult to accommodate and decisions become increasingly difficult to challenge.

Efforts to address the problem are emerging in Spain and at European level. Organisations including El Defensor del Profesor, Asociación Por Ti Mujer and the European Network Against Poverty and Social Exclusion in Castilla-La Mancha have incorporated complaints about bureaucratic violence into their activities. Ahead of Spain’s elections scheduled for 29 November, most political parties have promised to reduce administrative procedures. The European Commission has several proposals aimed at cutting bureaucracy by between 25 and 35 per cent and simplifying EU regulations. Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Administration is also working with seven business and social organisations to reduce administrative burdens, while the Catalan government is examining ways to simplify procedures with Ramió’s participation.

Ramió distinguishes between necessary administrative safeguards and excessive requirements. “What we need to eliminate is over-bureaucracy, which is like bad cholesterol,” he said, arguing that sound bureaucracy remains essential for legal certainty and the proper allocation and use of public resources.