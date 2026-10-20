The French Protests Are Being Misunderstood

The French protests that are spreading over Europe are not receiving proper attention. The explanation that students all over France, with the disturbances spreading into Italy and Belgium, are burning down historic buildings and looting businesses because they are dissatisfied with the conditions of their school buildings is not a convincing narrative. Some suspect the violence is connected with the immigrant-invaders, and it is, but it is a different connection than suspected.

My take on the events is that the uprising, which seems to be what it is, is the result of many years of frustration and disappointments suffered by European ethnicities because of their rulers’ disregard of them..

European and British governments have spent their energies on matters that negatively impact their populations. Matters such as globalism which serves a few corporations and international bureaucracies at the expense of people; such matters as complying with Washington’s sanctions against Russia which has destroyed business relationships between Europe and Russia, the values of companies, and, as a result of Washington-imposed sanctions on Russia and Russia’s business partners, high energy prices in Europe and hundreds of thousands of labor force reductions in the German auto industry; matters such as no thought for the employment of European ethnic youth, especially those with university educations, a problem magnified by the permitted influx of millions of invaders, the presence of whom further jammed employment markets, drained Europeans of funds to support children, thus the low birth rate and ongoing replacement of Europeans, and, more importantly, a feeling by European ethnics that they are losing their own countries and suffering lower living standards and higher crime rates because their governments do not represent them. This is what I meant when I said that the rebellion is connected to immigrant-invaders. It is the French themselves who are rebelling whatever the participation of the immigrant-invaders.

The failure of European and British democracy to represent European and British peoples is demonstrated by the extraordinary low approval rates all European and British governments have. If polls are believable French President Macron is supported by 10% of the French people. This is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship but without the power.

My conclusion is that Europe and America are in crisis and that the political beneficiaries of ruling positions in government are trying to hold their own governments and the EU together by emphasizing “the Russian threat.”

American unity is also at risk. People elsewhere in the world think of Americans as rich, but they are not. A rich person is a person who has disposable income–income that is not committed to debt payments such as home mortgages, credit card debt, car and truck payments, monthly utility (electric and fuel oil) bills, and transportation costs. In America such people are limited to the few top percentage points in the income and wealth distribution. The rest are suffering as several New York Times reports have recently emphasized.

The insouciance of “democratically elected governments” to their own citizens, and to the politicians’ own survival, is illustrated by US President Donald Trump’s refusal of Iran’s offer on a silver platter to provide him with a reelected Republican Congress in the midterm elections by opening the Strait and permitting the resumption of oil flows if Trump will call off the war and accept Iran’s right to control its own waterways.

Donald Trump and his regime, like the regime of George W. Bush and so many others, is so aligned with Israel and the Israel Lobby that the President cannot put the interests of the American people and his own interest before Israel’s interest. In keeping with Trump’s and America’s subservience to Israel, Trump declined Iran’s offer to rescue him.

Every ethic European country is having the interests of Israel and the interests of immigrant-invaders jammed down their throats. And there is nothing they can do about it but rebel and roll out the guillotines, the opening stage of which we might be seeing in France. A cold dark winter without energy will further radicalize Europeans.