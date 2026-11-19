Introduction

At Sunday’s service on 15 November, I was struck by the seemingly paradoxical prayers and readings that went on, and they reminded me of Ludwig Wittgenstein’s Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus. More about this in the conclusion of this essay.

My inquiry concerns expressions in Christian worship which, when examined beyond their conventional theological meaning, raise questions of considerable philosophical significance. Two such expressions are the exhortation that we should fear God and the recurring supplication Kyrie Eleison — “Lord, have mercy.” At first consideration, both appear to suggest a relationship between God and humanity founded upon apprehension, human inadequacy and the prospect of divine judgment. Yet Christianity simultaneously teaches that God is love, that humanity is created in His image and that Jesus Christ calls His disciples friends rather than servants.

The apparent contradiction deserves examination. If God is our Creator and Father, and if we are invited into a relationship of friendship with Him, why should we fear Him? If His nature is love, why should we continually ask Him for mercy? Should the Christian approach God as a subject approaches a sovereign whose displeasure must be avoided, or as a child approaches a loving parent in whom confidence and trust may be placed?

The readings at Mass on 15 November 2026, the Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, provide an appropriate setting for considering these questions. The first reading, Proverbs 31:10–13, 19–20 and 30–31, praises the woman who fears the Lord. The responsorial Psalm, Psalm 128, declares, “Blessed are those who fear the Lord.” The second reading, 1 Thessalonians 5:1–6, calls Christians to remain alert and sober as children of light. The Gospel, Matthew 25:14–30, recounts the parable of the talents, in which servants are entrusted with resources and subsequently held accountable for their use.

Taken together, these readings invite an interpretation of fear that goes beyond its ordinary psychological meaning. They suggest that fear of God is not principally about apprehension of punishment, but about reverence, moral responsibility and an awareness of the obligations that accompany human existence. Similarly, mercy should not be understood merely as the suspension of punishment, but as the expression of divine compassion towards human imperfection.

The central proposition is that fear and mercy, when understood within the deeper theology of Christianity, are not expressions of a relationship founded upon intimidation and subordination. They are dimensions of a relationship whose ultimate foundation is love.

The Fear of God: Reverence Rather Than Apprehension

The first reading from Proverbs 31 is particularly instructive. It describes a woman whose value exceeds that of precious jewels, who is industrious, trustworthy and compassionate towards the poor. The passage concludes:

“Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting; the woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.”

The significance lies in the qualities that precede this declaration. The woman is not praised because she trembles before God or lives in anticipation of divine punishment. She is praised because her conduct demonstrates goodness, diligence and compassion. Her fear of God is manifested through the manner in which she lives.

The responsorial Psalm reinforces this interpretation:

“Blessed are those who fear the Lord, who walk in his ways!” (Psalm 128:1).

The words “who walk in his ways” are essential. Fear is connected with conduct rather than merely with emotion. The person who fears God is one who endeavours to live according to the moral principles associated with divine goodness.

The Hebrew word yirah, commonly translated as fear, encompasses meanings that include reverence, awe and profound respect. It does not necessarily denote terror or apprehension. This distinction becomes especially important when considering Proverbs 9:10:

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.”

Wisdom cannot reasonably be said to originate in psychological terror. It begins with the recognition that human knowledge is limited, that individual power is finite and that existence is governed by moral considerations extending beyond personal preference.

To fear God in this sense is to recognize that human freedom carries responsibility. It is to understand that the capacity to choose does not confer an unrestricted entitlement to act without regard for others.

The second reading, from 1 Thessalonians 5:1–6, develops this understanding through the imagery of light and darkness. St Paul calls the faithful to remain alert and sober, reminding them that they are “children of light and children of the day.”

This is not an invitation to live anxiously in anticipation of the end of the world. It is an exhortation to moral vigilance. The Christian is expected to live consciously, responsibly and with an awareness that life possesses a spiritual purpose.

The Gospel acclamation, drawn from John 15:4–5, adds an important dimension:

“Remain in me as I remain in you, says the Lord. Whoever remains in me bears much fruit.”

Here, the relationship between God and humanity is expressed through intimacy and mutual indwelling. The believer is not simply instructed to obey an external authority but invited to remain in Christ and allow that relationship to produce goodness.

The readings therefore present a coherent proposition: reverence for God should translate into responsible human conduct. Fear, properly understood, is not an end in itself. It is a recognition of the sacredness of existence and the moral obligations that accompany it.

The Parable of the Talents: The Responsibility of Being Human

The Gospel reading, Matthew 25:14–30, is particularly significant because it introduces the question of accountability.

A master entrusts his possessions to three servants before departing on a journey. Two servants invest what they receive and produce a return. The third, however, buries his talent in the ground because he is afraid of his master.

When the master returns, he commends the first two servants:

“Well done, my good and faithful servant. Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give you great responsibilities. Come, share your master’s joy.”

The third servant is condemned for his inaction.

There is an interesting irony here. The servant who acts out of fear is precisely the one who fails to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him. His fear produces paralysis rather than constructive action.

The talents may be understood as representing the gifts entrusted to humanity: intelligence, reason, creativity, compassion, opportunities and material resources. Human beings may not receive these gifts in equal measure, but each has an obligation to use what has been entrusted to them.

The parable is therefore not merely about financial productivity. It concerns the responsibility to cultivate human potential.

The first two servants understand that their master’s trust carries an obligation. The third allows fear to prevent him from exercising his capacity.

The theological implication is important. A relationship with God should not produce human beings who are so frightened of making mistakes that they become incapable of acting. Rather, it should inspire them to use their abilities constructively.

The Gospel does contain the language of judgment, and this should not be dismissed. Christianity does not suggest that love eliminates accountability. But accountability and terror are not synonymous. One may recognize the consequences of wrongdoing without understanding God as an adversary waiting to punish humanity.

The parable consequently complements Proverbs 31. In both readings, faithfulness is demonstrated through action. The woman uses her abilities to serve others; the servants are expected to cultivate what they have received.

The message is that the gifts of life are not to be buried through indifference, complacency or fear.

The Kyrie Eleison: Mercy as Compassion Rather Than Clemency

The expression Kyrie Eleison, derived from Greek, is conventionally translated as “Lord, have mercy.” Its repetition in Christian worship raises an important question: why should human beings who are created in God’s image and invited into friendship with Christ continually plead for mercy?

The difficulty arises partly from the ordinary understanding of mercy. In legal language, mercy is often associated with the mitigation of punishment. A person who has been found guilty may appeal to an authority possessing the power to grant clemency.

If this understanding were transferred uncritically into Christian theology, the Kyrie Eleison might appear to be the perpetual plea of a frightened subject before an unforgiving sovereign.

But divine mercy has a much richer meaning. It is not merely the suspension of punishment. It is compassion directed towards human vulnerability, an expression of the willingness to forgive, restore and guide those who have fallen short of their potential.

The parable of the Prodigal Son in Luke 15:11–32 provides perhaps the clearest illustration.

The younger son squanders his inheritance and eventually returns home, expecting to be treated as a servant. Yet Luke 15:20 tells us:

“While he was still a long way off, his father caught sight of him, and was filled with compassion. He ran to his son, embraced him and kissed him.”

The father does not wait for the son to establish his worthiness. He does not demand that he first demonstrate perfection. He welcomes him.

The parable does not suggest that wrongdoing is inconsequential. The son recognises his failure. But his failure does not extinguish the relationship with his father.

This is the essential distinction between forgiveness and the mere remission of punishment. Forgiveness seeks restoration.

Consequently, when Christians say Kyrie Eleison, they need not be imagining a God who is reluctant to forgive and must repeatedly be persuaded to show compassion. They may instead be acknowledging their imperfections and seeking the continuing grace necessary to overcome them.

The prayer can therefore be understood as saying: Lord, recognize my weaknesses, help me overcome my shortcomings and guide me towards becoming the person I was created to be.

Mercy is not an indulgence that permits wrongdoing. It is the grace that makes moral renewal possible.

This understanding is reinforced by Matthew 5:7:

“Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.”

The proposition is reciprocal. Those who seek divine mercy must also be prepared to extend mercy to others. It would be inconsistent to ask God for compassion while practising cruelty, intolerance or indifference towards fellow human beings.

The true significance of the Kyrie Eleison therefore extends beyond the church. It should influence the manner in which we treat others.

Created In God’s Image: From Servitude to Friendship

The concept of Imago Dei, derived from Genesis 1:27, is central to understanding the relationship between God and humanity.

The passage declares:

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them.”

This proposition confers extraordinary significance upon human existence. Humanity possesses a distinctive dignity and capacities for reason, creativity, freedom, compassion and love.

It does not mean that human beings possess the omnipotence or omniscience of God. Rather, it suggests that there is something sacred in human existence which must be recognized and respected.

The New Testament develops this relationship in an especially revealing manner. In John 15:15, Jesus tells His disciples:

“I no longer call you servants … Instead, I have called you friends.”

This is a remarkable statement. Christ moves beyond the conventional hierarchy between master and servant and introduces friendship as a defining characteristic of the relationship between God and humanity.

Friendship does not eliminate respect. One may love a friend deeply while recognizing that person’s wisdom and moral authority. Similarly, reverence for God need not involve apprehension or terror.

Christianity attempts to reconcile divine transcendence with divine intimacy through the person of Christ.

The God who possesses ultimate authority is also the God who washes the feet of His disciples. In John 13:14–15, Jesus performs this act of humility and instructs His followers to do likewise.

In Matthew 20:28, He declares that the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve.

The theological implication is profound: greatness is not demonstrated merely through the exercise of power, but through the capacity to serve others.

If Christ demonstrates divine greatness through service, then the believer’s understanding of divine authority must necessarily be informed by compassion rather than domination.

Perfect love drives out fear

Perhaps the most direct biblical response to the apparent contradiction between fear and love is found in 1 John 4:18:

“There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment.”

This passage should be read alongside John 15:15. Together, they suggest that Christianity invites humanity towards a relationship with God that is founded upon confidence, trust and friendship rather than apprehension.

This does not mean that believers should become indifferent to wrongdoing. Genuine love produces moral responsibility. A person who loves another does not wish to cause injury to that person. Similarly, someone who understands God through love should seek to avoid conduct that contradicts divine goodness.

The motivation, however, changes. The believer seeks to do good not merely to avoid punishment, but because goodness is consistent with the nature of the God whom he or she loves.

There is a distinction between obeying a law solely because one fears imprisonment and respecting it because one understands its contribution to justice and the common good. Both may produce obedience, but their moral foundations are different.

Christian faith, at its most mature, should seek the latter.

Christopher Hitchens And John Lennox: The Challenge of Atheism

The philosophical debate between Christopher Hitchens, the prominent atheist and author of God Is Not Great (2007), and Professor John Lennox of Oxford University provides a useful perspective on the relationship between religion, authority and human freedom.

Their encounters included the Edinburgh debate in 2008 on whether the New Europe should prefer the New Atheism, and a further debate at Samford University in Alabama on 3 March 2009, entitled Is God Great?

Hitchens argued that religion had historically been associated with intolerance, violence, suppression of intellectual freedom and the imposition of restrictions upon human autonomy. He questioned why humanity should accept the authority of a supernatural being whose existence could not be empirically demonstrated. He also maintained that morality did not require religious belief and that atheists could be compassionate and ethically responsible without reference to God.

These arguments deserve serious consideration. History provides ample examples of religious institutions and individuals behaving in ways that contradict the compassion and justice professed by their faith.

Lennox’s response was to distinguish between the misuse of religion by human beings and the foundational teachings of Christianity. The fact that individuals commit wrongdoing in the name of religion does not necessarily invalidate the moral principles of that religion.

He challenged Hitchens to consider whether the abuses of religious authority that he condemned were, in fact, precisely the kinds of behavior that Jesus Himself had opposed.

This was an important distinction. Christianity should be assessed by reference to its fundamental teachings and, above all, the life and example of Christ, rather than exclusively through the historical conduct of those claiming to represent it.

Lennox also challenged the assumption that science and religion were necessarily incompatible. Scientific explanations of physical phenomena do not automatically resolve the philosophical question of why there is a universe at all. The question of how the universe operates and the question of why it exists are not necessarily identical.

The debate did not establish a universally accepted proof of God’s existence. Nevertheless, Lennox offered a substantial philosophical challenge to Hitchens’s treatment of Christianity, particularly by distinguishing its ethical foundations from the failures of religious institutions.

At the Edinburgh encounter, the audience vote moved against the proposition favouring the New Atheism, and Hitchens conceded the motion. This was a debate outcome, not proof that every argument advanced by Lennox had been conclusively established.

The relevance of the exchange to the present discussion is that a Christianity founded upon the fear of a punitive God would be particularly vulnerable to Hitchens’s criticisms. But a Christianity understood through love, friendship, compassion and moral responsibility presents a considerably different theological proposition.

The God revealed through Christ is not merely a ruler demanding obedience. He is the father who welcomes the Prodigal Son, the teacher who washes His disciples’ feet and the shepherd who searches for the lost.

Such an understanding does not eliminate the philosophical difficulties surrounding evil, suffering and divine judgment. It does, however, offer a more complete account of the Christian conception of God.

My Take

The readings of 15 November 2026 provide an opportunity to reconsider two expressions that occupy an important place in Christian worship. Their significance lies not simply in the exhortation to fear God and the invitation to seek mercy, but in the deeper moral and spiritual obligations underlying both.

The woman in Proverbs demonstrates that reverence for God is reflected in industriousness and compassion. The Psalm associates blessing with walking in God’s ways. St Paul calls Christians to remain children of light. Christ reminds humanity, through the parable of the talents, that the gifts entrusted to it must be used responsibly.

Similarly, Kyrie Eleison, should not be understood merely as a plea for exemption from punishment. It is an acknowledgement of human imperfection and a request for the compassion and grace necessary for moral renewal.

There is a further obligation. Those who ask God for mercy must become instruments of mercy themselves. The Lord’s Prayer in Matthew 6:12 makes this relationship explicit: “Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.”

Mercy must therefore operate both vertically, between God and humanity, and horizontally, between human beings.

The Christian who asks for mercy but refuses to forgive, who professes reverence for God but disregards human dignity, or who speaks of divine love while practising intolerance has misunderstood the essence of the relationship.

Ultimately, the distinction between fear and reverence, and between clemency and compassion, is not merely linguistic. It determines how one understands the very nature of Christianity.

If God created humanity in His image, and if Christ calls humanity into friendship with Him, the purpose of religious faith should not be to produce frightened individuals who spend their lives anticipating divine punishment. It should be to cultivate human beings who recognize the sacredness of existence and seek to reflect divine goodness through their conduct.

Perhaps the most compelling theological proposition is found in Romans 8:38–39, where St Paul expresses his conviction that nothing in creation can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.

This is a powerful affirmation. It suggests that the ultimate foundation of the Christian relationship with God is not fear of abandonment but confidence in divine love.

I would therefore suggest that we should not fear God as we fear an adversary, a tyrant or an authority waiting to punish us. We should revere Him as the source of goodness, wisdom and love. We should ask for mercy not because we are frightened of His displeasure, but because we recognize our imperfections and seek His guidance in overcoming them.

And perhaps the most important consequence is this:

If God created us in His image, the greatest expression of our reverence for Him must surely be the extent to which we reflect that image in our treatment of others.

To show compassion where there is suffering, forgiveness where there is wrongdoing, justice where there is discrimination and generosity where there is deprivation is to give practical expression to the faith we profess.

Perhaps, therefore, we should not spend our lives being afraid that God will cease to love us. We should spend our lives trying to become more worthy of the love that He has extended to us.

And when we say Kyrie Eleison, we should remember that the prayer is not merely an appeal for mercy from God. It is also a reminder of our obligation to extend mercy to others.

For the ultimate test of our understanding of God may not be how often we ask Him to have mercy upon us, but how faithfully we practice mercy towards our fellow human beings.

For philosophical perspective, I can cite Ludwig Wittgenstein, in his seminal work Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus (1921), explored the relationship between language, thought and the limits of what can meaningfully be expressed through words. His famous proposition, “The limits of my language mean the limits of my world”, invites us to consider whether the words we use necessarily convey the full reality of the ideas they seek to express. Applied to the Christian expressions “fear of God” and “Lord, have mercy”, Wittgenstein’s philosophical insight cautions against accepting language at its face value without examining the meaning that gives it substance.

The word fear, interpreted literally, may suggest apprehension before a punitive authority, whereas its deeper theological meaning may encompass reverence, awe and recognition of divine transcendence. Similarly, mercy may suggest an appeal for clemency from an offended sovereign, whereas its spiritual significance lies in compassion, forgiveness and restoration. Wittgenstein’s later philosophy, particularly his notion of language-games in Philosophical Investigations (1953), offers an even more direct application: words acquire meaning through the contexts and practices in which they are used. Thus, the meaning of Kyrie Eleison must be understood within the language-game of Christian worship, rather than through the narrow vocabulary of judicial punishment. The lesson is that religious language should be interpreted through its theological context and intended meaning, rather than confined to the literal boundaries of individual words; otherwise, the language of divine love risks being misunderstood as the language of fear.