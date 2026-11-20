The future of international trade is facing a critical test as the Asia-Pacific’s 21 economies seek to strengthen regional economic integration amid mounting difficulties within the global trading system. In a wide-ranging ministerial statement, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping has acknowledged that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) requires meaningful reform, called for renewed momentum towards a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), and placed digital transformation, supply-chain security and energy resilience at the centre of its economic agenda. The declaration also exposes the breadth of challenges confronting regional cooperation, from stalled multilateral negotiations and digital vulnerabilities to economic imbalances, corruption and the changing nature of employment.

The commitments were outlined in the joint statement issued following the 37th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held virtually on 3 November 2026 and co-chaired by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Convened under the theme ‘Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together’, the meeting brought together ministers representing the organisation’s 21 member economies, with participation from the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

The declaration reaffirmed the Putrajaya Vision 2040 as the guiding framework for building an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community. China’s 2026 chairmanship has organised its work around three priorities: openness, innovation and cooperation. Yet the statement makes clear that achieving these ambitions requires more than reaffirming regional solidarity. The international trading environment is changing rapidly, technological advances are transforming industrial production, and established economic institutions are struggling to respond to contemporary challenges.

The clearest institutional concern concerns the WTO. APEC ministers acknowledged that the organisation’s agreed rules remain fundamental to facilitating global trade, but explicitly recognised that its difficulties have become increasingly consequential. Referring to the impasse at the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference, they called for meaningful reform across the organisation’s functions to make it more relevant and responsive to the interests of its members. Rather than treating the WTO’s difficulties as a matter confined to trade negotiations, the statement presents reform as an important component of maintaining an effective international trading system. APEC intends to use its position as an incubator of ideas to facilitate discussions on contemporary trade issues and support members’ deliberations within the WTO.

Against this background, the proposed FTAAP remains an important element of APEC’s long-term economic integration agenda. Ministers reaffirmed that integration should be market-driven and acknowledged that existing approaches must evolve alongside changes in trade agreements and commercial practices. They welcomed the 2026 Statement on the FTAAP agenda and identified trade and labour issues and the treatment of state-owned enterprises as additional areas for cooperation. They also committed to strengthening technical assistance and capacity-building through the Capacity Building Needs Initiative, recognising that economies require different levels of support to participate in comprehensive regional arrangements.

The declaration also addresses several specific areas of unfinished WTO business. Ministers welcomed the acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies by 18 APEC economies and called on the remaining members to complete their domestic procedures. They urged WTO members to conclude negotiations on additional disciplines and supported constructive engagement on agriculture. They also endorsed the continuation of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, which they consider important for maintaining open and predictable digital markets, while acknowledging efforts to secure a permanent arrangement.

Plurilateral negotiations received particular attention. Ministers recognised the contribution of Joint Statement Initiatives in addressing emerging trade issues and creating momentum towards wider multilateral agreements. They noted efforts by participating WTO members to incorporate the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement and the Agreement on Electronic Commerce into the WTO legal framework. They also recognised ongoing work on the Services Domestic Regulation initiative. These developments indicate an effort to advance cooperation in areas where agreement among all WTO members has proved difficult.

Digitalisation is another major component of the regional agenda, particularly in relation to international transport, customs administration and cross-border commercial documentation. Ministers welcomed the work undertaken through the third phase of the Supply Chain Connectivity Framework Action Plan, covering 2022–2026, which sought to address supply-chain bottlenecks and promote digital trade procedures. They also welcomed the completion of its final review.

APEC economies were encouraged to accelerate the adoption of digital customs procedures, taking account of voluntary policy recommendations designed to make technological changes deliberate and cost-effective while recognising the commercial value of data. Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to paperless trade, including the mutual recognition of electronic bills of lading and invoices across borders. They called for greater alignment of national legal frameworks with the principles of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law’s Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records, while recognising differences in national readiness and institutional capacity. Greater public-private cooperation, including through the APEC Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade, was also encouraged.

However, the expansion of digital commerce brings risks that governments cannot ignore. Ministers specifically identified data breaches, online scams and the deliberate misuse of digital and emerging technologies for malicious purposes as threats requiring stronger responses. They also emphasised the importance of intellectual property protection, data privacy and consumer confidence in electronic transactions. Their position reflects an important policy challenge: expanding cross-border digital activity while maintaining the security and trust necessary for businesses and consumers to participate in it.

The statement extends the digital agenda beyond trade. Ministers welcomed the APEC Roadmap for Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Services, which is expected to guide the organisation’s work in the sector over the next decade. They supported efforts to identify barriers to services trade, integrate digital trade into the APEC Services Index and reduce unnecessary restrictions on digitally delivered services. Cooperation on environmental services, technical standards and resilient business models was also encouraged. Intellectual property protection, particularly against online piracy, counterfeit goods and the misappropriation of trade secrets, was identified as another priority.

Transport connectivity received substantial attention, reflecting its importance to the movement of goods, services, capital and people. Ministers called for modernisation, upgrading and digital transformation across aviation, maritime transport, waterways, highways and rail networks. They emphasised the importance of secure digital solutions, improved transport safety and the development of resilient infrastructure. The declaration also encouraged cooperation on autonomous transportation and other emerging technologies, recognising their potential contribution to the efficiency and accessibility of transport systems. Investment in quality infrastructure and advance measures to reduce disaster risks were identified as essential to regional connectivity.

Innovation was presented as a driver of economic transformation across manufacturing, agriculture, energy, transport, logistics and public administration. Ministers called for stronger digital connectivity between urban and rural communities, alongside greater investment in accessible and reliable networks. They also highlighted digital literacy as a prerequisite for participation in the emerging economy, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Economies were encouraged to help smaller businesses access digital tools, financing, technical expertise and skills development, while reducing unnecessary regulatory and compliance burdens.

Energy security emerged as another significant area of cooperation. Ministers called for reliable, affordable and modern energy supplies, stronger regional supply-chain resilience and secure cross-border infrastructure. They specifically referred to the restoration and protection of power plants, electricity grids, submarine power cables and pipelines. Emergency preparedness, strategic reserves and cooperation between energy producers and consumers were also emphasised. At the same time, the statement recognised that individual economies would determine their own energy mixes according to domestic priorities.

Food security and environmental sustainability were similarly incorporated into the economic agenda. Ministers encouraged investment in agricultural innovation, improved management practices and measures to prevent food loss and waste. They also called for stronger action against illegal logging and associated trade, while supporting sustainable forest management and restoration. On marine resources, they highlighted illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, marine debris and the need for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. These concerns were linked directly to food security, economic growth and livelihoods across the region.

The statement also addressed the social and institutional foundations of economic resilience. Ministers stressed the need for fiscal, monetary and financial frameworks capable of managing economic shocks, while acknowledging that persistent global imbalances create risks to growth and stability. They called for stronger communication and cooperation on economic rebalancing and welcomed discussions on financial access and household livelihoods.

Employment policy was another priority as digital technologies reshape production and labour markets. Ministers supported the integration of technical and digital skills into workforce development, alongside reskilling, upskilling and lifelong learning. They emphasised decent employment, workers’ rights and access to vocational training, including for persons with disabilities. Younger generations were identified as important drivers of future prosperity, requiring greater opportunities to develop the skills and capabilities needed in changing economies.

Economic empowerment also featured through commitments to women’s entrepreneurship and participation in trade and global value chains. Ministers highlighted the importance of access to capital, markets, assets and skills training. Tourism, meanwhile, was recognised as a contributor to regional prosperity, with digital platforms and emerging technologies expected to improve productivity, marketing and service delivery. Economies were encouraged to pursue sustainable tourism practices, conserve biodiversity and invest in resilient infrastructure.

On governance, ministers identified corruption, including the cross-border movement of proceeds derived from corrupt activities, as a serious threat to economic development. They reaffirmed commitments under the United Nations Convention against Corruption and called for greater transparency, cooperation between law-enforcement authorities and efforts to deny safe haven to corruption offenders and illicit assets in accordance with domestic laws. The APEC Network of Anti-Corruption Authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies was identified as an important platform for multi-stakeholder cooperation.

The institutional future of APEC itself was also placed under consideration. Ministers reaffirmed the organisation’s voluntary, non-binding and consensus-based principles, while acknowledging the need to make its Secretariat, committees and subsidiary bodies more effective, transparent and accountable. Financial sustainability, administrative efficiency and the future structure of member contributions were identified as issues requiring attention. The ministers approved the 2027 APEC Secretariat budget and agreed that officials should present recommendations on financial sustainability at the 2027 Ministerial Meeting.

They also approved the first five-year review of collective actions under the Aotearoa Plan of Action, assessing the framework in light of emerging opportunities and challenges. China was thanked for hosting APEC 2026, while preparations for Viet Nam’s 2027 chairmanship and Mexico’s hosting of the 2028 meetings were welcomed.

The declaration ultimately presents a broad programme for economic cooperation, but its significance will depend on implementation. Its commitments span institutional reform, trade liberalisation, technological security, infrastructure, energy, employment and environmental protection. The ministers have identified the areas in which regional cooperation is necessary; the more difficult task will be translating consensus among 21 economies into coordinated action, particularly on issues where international negotiations remain stalled and national priorities differ.