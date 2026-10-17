Trump Suspends New Russia Sanctions After Agreeing Diesel Deal With Moscow

US President Donald Trump has suspended a new package of sanctions against Russia just weeks after signing the measures into law, postponing tariffs intended to penalise Moscow and countries buying its energy or helping it circumvent existing restrictions. The suspension, announced in a presidential decree, took effect before the measures were due to come into force on Sunday. Trump justified the decision by saying that suspending the sanctions was “in the national interest” of the United States “at this time”.

The decision marks a departure from the approach adopted by Congress, which approved the sanctions legislation with bipartisan support to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine. Under the law passed in September, the United States was due to impose higher tariffs on imports of Russian products, alongside additional duties on goods from certain third countries that purchase Russian energy supplies or facilitate the circumvention of existing sanctions. China, India and Turkey were among the countries potentially exposed to the measures.

Trump’s suspension came after he announced an agreement with the Russian government to make additional supplies of Russian diesel available to the United States and the international market. Under the arrangement, Russia would immediately provide more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, according to the US president. Existing sanctions would be suspended to facilitate the supplies, although the precise scope and duration of the exemptions were not specified in the source material.

The agreement links Washington’s immediate efforts to address domestic fuel costs with its economic policy towards Moscow. Trump hopes that increasing the availability of diesel will help bring down elevated petrol and diesel prices in the United States. Fuel costs have risen sharply in recent months as a result of the war involving Iran, adding pressure on an administration seeking to demonstrate progress on domestic economic concerns.

The timing also carries political significance. Trump’s Republican Party is due to face voters in congressional midterm elections in just over two weeks. The administration’s attempt to ease fuel prices through additional supplies therefore coincides with an election campaign in which domestic economic conditions are a prominent concern. The source does not establish whether the Russian diesel arrangement will deliver the price reductions Trump is seeking.

The suspended legislation was designed to extend the reach of US sanctions beyond Russian officials and companies. It also provided for penalties targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports, revenues from which help finance the country’s war. Under the law, Trump would be authorised to impose sanctions on the five largest purchasers of Russian energy products and the five countries providing the greatest assistance in circumventing energy-related restrictions.

Such provisions could have strained US economic relations with China and India, both major purchasers of Russian crude oil. Additional tariffs on imports from countries maintaining substantial energy trade with Russia would have widened the economic consequences of Washington’s response to the war, potentially affecting trade with economies far beyond Russia itself. Turkey was also identified as a country that could have been affected by the planned tariffs on third-country imports.

The legislation was named after Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally who died unexpectedly in July and had played a leading role in advancing the bill. Its passage reflected bipartisan congressional support for increasing pressure on Russia, but the law also left the president considerable discretion over whether to impose or suspend sanctions. Many Democrats had criticised the proposal on precisely those grounds, arguing that it gave Trump too much freedom to determine when the penalties would apply.

That flexibility has now become central to the policy’s implementation. Although Congress approved the measures to strengthen the economic costs facing Russia and those supporting its energy trade, Trump has chosen to suspend them shortly before their scheduled introduction. The published decree states that the sanctions will remain suspended until further notice, leaving the planned tariff increases on Russian goods and selected third-country imports on hold.

The shift has coincided with an increasingly strained exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump has criticised Zelenskyy several times in recent days, while the Ukrainian leader has indicated that he feels betrayed by the diesel agreement between Washington and Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by threats against Ukraine. The source does not detail the threats or establish the extent to which the diesel arrangement changes the broader US position on the war.

The immediate policy change is therefore specific: the new sanctions package will not take effect as scheduled, while the United States seeks additional Russian diesel supplies to help ease domestic fuel prices. The suspension remains in force until further notice under Trump’s decree, despite the bipartisan congressional vote that established the measures.