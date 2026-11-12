Two Teenagers Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape of Schoolgirl in Sri Lanka

Two 17-year-old students from a leading school in Sri Lanka have been arrested over the alleged gang rape of a female student who was reportedly lured to a house after being threatened with the disclosure of nude photographs, police said.

The arrests were made by officers from the South Kalutara Police following an investigation into the alleged assault. One of the suspects was reportedly in a relationship with the girl, but she had ended the relationship some time earlier. Investigators found that he had subsequently intimidated her by claiming that he possessed nude photographs of her, according to information disclosed during the police investigation.

Police said the suspect used the alleged photographs to frighten the girl into meeting him. He reportedly sent a friend to collect her from an area near her tuition class, after which the two suspects allegedly took her to a house and sexually assaulted her.

Both suspects are 17 years old and attend a leading school, according to the police report. The investigation has identified the alleged involvement of the former boyfriend and his friend in arranging the meeting and carrying out the assault.

Following the incident, the girl was admitted to a women’s and children’s hospital under the care of her mother for a specialised medical examination. The hospital admission was arranged to facilitate further examination in connection with the allegations.

The two suspects were scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court on the 11th, the day before the report was published. Police did not disclose further details about the court proceedings or whether additional legal action had been taken at that stage.

Further investigations are being conducted under the direction of Kalutara Headquarters Chief Police Inspector Nalaka Gunasekara.