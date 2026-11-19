The United Nations’ highest court is due to deliver a long-awaited judgment on Thursday in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority, in a decision expected to have far-reaching implications for international law and the accountability of states for alleged mass atrocities. The 15-judge bench of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is scheduled to begin reading its decision at 10 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), with proceedings expected to last up to 90 minutes.

The ruling will be closely followed by approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing widespread violence in Myanmar in 2017. Their displacement followed a military offensive that, according to Gambia, forced at least 730,000 Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar, a predominantly Buddhist country.

Gambia brought the case against Myanmar seven years ago, arguing that the country bears state responsibility for genocide committed during the military campaign. Survivors have described killings, mass sexual violence and the destruction of villages. A United Nations fact-finding mission previously concluded that the military operation included acts of genocide. Myanmar’s military-backed authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

The proceedings have drawn particular international attention because the judgment is expected to clarify how the ICJ assesses state responsibility for violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Legal experts are expected to examine the court’s reasoning for guidance on the evidentiary and legal standards applied when determining whether a state has breached its obligations under the treaty.

The decision could also influence the legal debate surrounding other genocide proceedings, particularly South Africa’s 2023 case against Israel over its military operations in Gaza. Both Myanmar and Israel deny committing genocide and maintain that their forces have acted legitimately in response to attacks by armed groups.

Establishing genocide before an international court presents a particularly demanding legal challenge. Prosecutors must demonstrate not only that prohibited acts were committed but also that they were carried out with the specific intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

International courts have recognised genocide in only a limited number of cases since the Holocaust, including the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, the 1995 killings in Srebrenica, Bosnia, and atrocities committed under Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge regime during the late 1970s.

Gambia has asked the ICJ to order Myanmar to pay reparations and ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees. The court’s judgments are final and binding on the states involved, although it has limited mechanisms to enforce compliance.

The ICJ must also be distinguished from the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and can impose prison sentences. The ICJ, by contrast, adjudicates disputes between states and determines whether they have violated international obligations.

The judgment will therefore represent not only a significant development in the Rohingya case but also an important test of how international law addresses allegations of genocide and the responsibility of states.