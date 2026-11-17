The highly classified communications network used internally by the US National Security Agency (NSA) has gone down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter, raising concerns about the extent of the disruption within one of the country’s principal intelligence agencies.

The agency was working to establish the scope of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence that the outage had resulted from a cyberattack, according to CNN. The NSA had not publicly explained the cause of the disruption or indicated when its communications system would be restored.

The NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters said it could not independently determine the extent of the outage or how long the network had been unavailable.

The reported disruption comes amid a series of technical problems affecting major US services and infrastructure. Last week, faults disrupted US air traffic, while a separate Microsoft email outage affected communications. The incidents have drawn attention to the vulnerability of critical technology systems and the consequences of service interruptions across major institutions.

US President Donald Trump played down the recent disruptions on Tuesday, describing them as inevitable when asked about the technical problems. Speaking to reporters in Manila, he dismissed concerns about the outages.

“Things like that happen,” Trump said. “It’s fine.”

The NSA outage is particularly significant because the affected system is described as a highly classified network used for the agency’s internal communications. However, the available information does not establish whether the disruption has affected the agency’s intelligence operations or its ability to communicate with other US government institutions.

CNN’s report, based on five people familiar with the matter, did not provide details about the technical cause of the outage. The agency was still assessing the scale of the problem, with no immediate indication of malicious activity.

Neither the duration of the disruption nor the number of systems affected was immediately known.