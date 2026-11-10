Chinese Businesswoman’s Links to Nvidia CEO Draw US Intelligence and Export-Control Scrutiny

A Chinese businesswoman who built her career in Shanghai’s financial sector before taking control of a Singapore-based cloud-computing company is at the centre of growing scrutiny in the United States over alleged links to Chinese intelligence and her relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International in March 2023, according to corporate records reviewed by Reuters and research by Washington-based organisation C4ADS. Her business connections have attracted attention following reports that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia processors subject to American export restrictions.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with the Nvidia chief executive. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence allegation. China has denied it, and Reuters could not establish Huang’s whereabouts to seek her response.

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company said it had no reason to believe that national security information or corporate trade secrets had been compromised. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was also examining the matter, without providing further details.

Trump said he had spoken to Jensen Huang, who told him he had no knowledge that the woman was a spy. The Nvidia chief, who acknowledged on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife, also said he remained committed to supporting US national security.

Reuters examined more than 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company materials to establish Alice Huang’s professional background and business connections. Chinese financial publication Caixin has reported that she is about 42 years old. Records from China’s fund industry and an indexed profile on private-fund database Simuwang indicate that she previously worked in banking and investment management, with an earlier career in television journalism.

Before joining Megaspeed, Huang held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management. Posts published on the firm’s official WeChat account between 2016 and 2017 identified her as deputy general manager, executive director and a member of its investment decision committee. The posts also said she had previously worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and at CITIC Securities. Neither institution immediately responded to requests for comment.

Megaspeed, incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International, provides cloud-computing services and identifies itself as an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Nvidia lists the company as an official cloud partner. Huang also served as a director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary between March and November 2023, according to C4ADS.

US scrutiny of Megaspeed intensified after the New York Times reported in October 2025 that the company was under investigation over suspected assistance to Chinese customers seeking access to restricted Nvidia processors. However, there has been no public finding that Megaspeed violated export-control regulations.

Shipping records reviewed by Reuters show that Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia hardware between 2024 and 2026, including H100 processors and related components, from suppliers including Giga Computing, a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte. The H100 is among the advanced processors restricted from export to China, but the shipments to Indonesia do not themselves establish any breach of US restrictions.

C4ADS said Megaspeed’s shares were transferred in late 2023 to Singapore-based SwiftData, which holds all 10 million ordinary shares. The organisation could not establish who ultimately controls SwiftData but assessed that Huang may have retained influence over Megaspeed, citing appearances at which she was identified as its chair.

The reported relationship has prompted US lawmakers to seek answers from Jensen Huang about whether he knew of any alleged intelligence activity and whether sensitive information was compromised. George Chen, a partner at consultancy The Asia Group, said the Nvidia chief could also be considered a potential victim if he had been deliberately targeted or manipulated without knowing the woman’s identity or intentions.

Nvidia has said its chief executive meets thousands of customer executives annually and that its Asian cloud customers receive ordinary business information rather than trade secrets or information relating to US national security.