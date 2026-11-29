On 25 October 2026, a US Marine was indicted for the murder and robbery of a woman in Okinawa, Japan. The killing reignited anger among Okinawans, who have endured generations of violence associated with the US military presence. Accounting for just 0.6 percent of Japan’s land area, Okinawa hosts approximately 70 percent of the land occupied by exclusive-use US military facilities in the country. For whose security, and at whose expense, are these bases maintained?

Exactly one month later, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we hosted an event, ‘Hands Off Asia: Women Resist US Militarism in Asia’, organised by the International Peoples’ Assembly (Asia), the International Women’s Network Against Militarism (IWNAM), and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research (Asia region and Global South Feminisms Department). We brought together activists and researchers from Okinawa, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States to discuss the history of military violence against women and how, through their struggles against imperialism and militarism, women have developed their own conceptions of peace and security.

The Infrastructure of Military Violence

Ayano Ginoza is a faculty member at the University of the Ryukyus and a member of Okinawa Women Act Against Military Violence. Drawing on the work of fellow activist Suzuyo Takazato, she traced the history of military sexual violence in Okinawa back to the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry during the Ryukyu Kingdom era, through Japanese military ‘comfort stations’ and the Battle of Okinawa, to the US occupation and continuing military presence.

Following the 1995 abduction and rape of a twelve-year-old Okinawan girl by three US servicemen, Admiral Richard Macke, commander of US Pacific Command, remarked that the servicemen could have paid for sex with the money they had spent renting a car. Sexual violence, Ginoza explained, ‘is connected to military structures, training, colonial discrimination, and sexism’.

In South Korea, a member of an organisation that supports survivors of sexual exploitation in US military camptowns, or gijichon, recounted how the South Korean government established special districts for prostitution in the 1950s and 1960s. Under the so-called ‘camptown purification movement’ of the 1970s, women were subjected to mandatory weekly testing for sexually transmitted infections, and some were forcibly detained and administered penicillin without legal grounds. US military personnel, she stressed, ‘were not only consumers of the sex industry, but they were also… actively involved in creating the system and facilitating the prostitution in the camptowns’.

During the Vietnam War, Thailand became a major destination for US servicemen on leave for ‘rest and recreation’, fuelling the growth of a sex industry whose geographical concentration around former US military bases remains visible today. Siri Eimviriyapong of DinDeng, a Thai journal of Marxist, anti-imperialist, and feminist analysis, spoke of the three recent US naval visits for ‘leisure trips’ in Thailand and the neocolonial conditions that continue to drive poor women from northeastern Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos into this industry.

‘The formation of the sex industry is literally femicide’, Eimviriyapong argued, describing how it created the conditions that render women’s lives disposable and subject them to ‘systemic violence of rape and trafficking’. While the Thai state criminalises these women, she explained, it benefits from the foreign currency generated by their labour. US military demand helped establish an industry that Western tourism continues to sustain.

From sexual exploitation to femicide, the violence endured by these women has been bound up with the economic development of their countries and the military alliances that their ruling classes have cultivated with the United States.

The Changing Face of US Militarism

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has accelerated its military integration with the United States and its allies. In 2023, four additional sites were designated under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), bringing the total number of sites accessible to US forces to nine. In April 2026, the Philippines joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative, announcing plans for a 4,000-acre industrial hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor as part of US efforts to reduce its reliance on China for critical minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Virginia Lacsa Suarez of Unity of Women for Freedom spoke of the displacement of Indigenous Aeta communities, threats to water and food security, and the resurgence of prostitution around former US military bases. When military activities disrupt farming, fishing, and other livelihoods, women absorb the costs ‘through additional unpaid work, borrowing, and reduced access to food and services’.

Despite the Philippine Senate’s historic rejection of a new US bases treaty in 1991, Suarez reminded us, ‘the US never really left the Philippines’. In Olongapo City, where the Buklod Center has organised with survivors of prostitution for decades, Alma Bulawan spoke of her organisation’s concerns about renewed trafficking as US and Australian interests establish themselves around Subic Bay.

In South Korea, migrant women have been recruited into the camptown sex industry on arts and entertainment visas, and US servicemen threaten to report undocumented women to immigration authorities to prevent them from reporting abuse. Some children fathered and abandoned by US servicemen are effectively stateless.

In Okinawa, women have organised their own investigations into PFAS (per- and polyfluoralkyl substances) contamination of drinking water, including its consequences for reproductive health. ‘Okinawan women are not simply victims’, Ginoza stressed. ‘They are researchers, advocates, and agents of resistance’.

Institutionalising Impunity

Kozue Akibayashi of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom drew our attention to Article 17 of the US–Japan Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which governs criminal jurisdiction over US military personnel in Japan. Following the mass protests of 1995, the United States agreed to give ‘sympathetic consideration’ to Japanese requests for the transfer of suspects before indictment in serious criminal cases. Yet the agreement itself has never been revised. For Akibayashi, the problem lies in the ‘lack of political will’ of the Japanese government, which has consistently placed its alliance with the United States above the lives of Okinawans.

In analysing the US military itself, we must also consider its class, racial, and gender composition, as Margo Okazawa-Rey of IWNAM emphasised. What she calls the ‘poverty draft’ draws working-class people into military service as their educational and economic opportunities diminish. Many of these recruits and the women subjected to sexual exploitation overseas, she observed, ‘occupy similar positions in their respective societies’. What confers power upon the former is that ‘they are connected to the US state’.

For the anti-imperialist feminist movement in the United States, connecting domestic struggles over public resources and living conditions with the consequences of US foreign policy is a central political task.

A Feminist Vision of Genuine Security

In Thailand, the organising of farmers, students, workers, and women in the 1970s brought together struggles against military dictatorship and US imperialism, contributing to the withdrawal of nearly all US military personnel by July 1976. Though this political opening was violently crushed in October that year, the achievements of the Thai left, Eimviriyapong said, are ‘material proof that another Thailand was possible’. This history, she said, is one of ‘a domestic ruling class that has consistently chosen US global hegemony over its own people, and a popular movement that has consistently opposed it’.

Following the 1995 rape case, Okinawan women organised a peace caravan across the United States. In 1997, women from Asia and the United States gathered in Okinawa, laying the foundations of IWNAM. ‘Militarisation is transnational’, Ginoza said, ‘and feminist resistance must also be transnational’.

In South Korea, 122 former camptown women initiated a lawsuit against their government in 2014, winning a landmark Supreme Court ruling in September 2022 and securing the government’s first official apology in March 2026. In 2025, another 117 women brought a lawsuit seeking accountability for the role of both the South Korean state and the US military. Activists there are also fighting to preserve the buildings where women were once forcibly detained and treated, so that the women themselves can tell their histories to younger generations.

Over nearly three decades, IWNAM has elaborated a feminist vision of genuine security and a culture of life based on five principles: safeguarding the environment that sustains life; meeting basic human needs; respecting human dignity; upholding peoples’ sovereignty; and preventing avoidable harm, including through demilitarisation.

In July 2026, people’s organisations from across Asia gathered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to advance a collective struggle for peace, sovereignty, and solidarity through the Hands Off Asia campaign. In building this movement, we have much to learn from the generations of women who have fought and continue to fight US militarism in Asia, from Palestine to the Philippines, from Iran to Indonesia. Their struggles raise fundamental questions about the kind of economies we are building, whose labour sustains them, and in whose interests our countries’ resources are mobilised. These are questions of national sovereignty as much as they are questions of women’s liberation.

As Suarez put it, ‘there can be no genuine security without women’s security and no lasting peace can ever be achieved without justice’.

Source: Globetrotter