Senegal has so far avoided the wave of jihadist violence destabilising much of the Sahel. But the expansion of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked militant organisation operating increasingly close to its eastern frontier, is testing the country’s security resilience. While the group has not launched an established campaign of attacks inside Senegal, its growing presence in western Mali is already affecting Senegalese trade, exposing vulnerabilities along the border and raising concerns about recruitment and infiltration.

An assessment published by the Soufan Center highlights Senegal’s position as one of the few West African countries to have avoided a sustained terrorist threat despite the deterioration of security across neighbouring countries. The immediate danger, according to the assessment, is not necessarily a direct military confrontation with Dakar, but the gradual extension of militant influence through informal cross-border economies, logistical networks and online radicalisation.

JNIM’s expansion in Mali’s Kayes region, which borders Senegal, has brought the threat considerably closer. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project (ACLED) recorded 131 JNIM-linked events in Kayes during 2025 and another 84 through August 2026. On 1 July 2025, militants attacked a border post at Diboli, approximately one kilometre from the Senegalese town of Kidira. The incident demonstrated how close the group’s operations had moved to Senegalese territory.

Senegal has experienced jihadist-related security incidents in the past, although it has not suffered a terrorist attack of the kind witnessed elsewhere in the region. In 2021, authorities dismantled a cell in Kidira linked to Katiba Macina, a JNIM affiliate. Four years earlier, in 2018, a network associated with Boko Haram was also convicted. More recently, the increasing activity of JNIM in western Mali has created a different set of concerns, particularly because of the group’s ability to establish relationships with communities and commercial networks operating across national boundaries.

JNIM’s apparent reluctance to attack Senegal directly reflects its strategic priorities in Mali. The group remains focused on challenging the military authorities in Bamako and may regard Senegal’s armed forces as a significant obstacle to expanding its operations westward. Senegal’s military has more than three decades of counter-insurgency experience in Casamance, where the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance has pursued a low-intensity separatist campaign since 1982. The Dakar-based Timbuktu Institute has assessed that this experience, together with the country’s military capabilities, may help explain JNIM’s cautious approach.

That restraint, however, does not mean Senegal is beyond the group’s reach. JNIM has denounced joint Malian-Senegalese border patrols as provocative and issued threats against Senegal in April 2025. Katiba Macina has also attempted to establish connections inside the country, although its recruitment efforts have generally been unsuccessful. Research cited by the Timbuktu Institute indicates that some Senegalese merchants operating in border areas have been coerced into providing intelligence or supplying the group’s networks. By late 2025, JNIM had also established sufficient influence among Malian pastoralist communities near the Bakel border region to collect zakat, or religiously framed payments.

The most immediate consequences for Senegal have nevertheless been economic rather than military. In September 2025, JNIM declared a blockade targeting fuel and transport routes into Mali, destroying hundreds of fuel tankers travelling from neighbouring countries, including Senegal. The United Nations Monitoring Team reported that, before the blockade began, the group had mobilised fighters along highways connecting Mali with Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire.

The disruption carries substantial consequences for Dakar. Mali is Senegal’s leading African export market, accounting for an estimated quarter of its exports in 2024. The Dakar-Bamako corridor is therefore an important commercial artery. During the blockade, JNIM abducted six Senegalese truck drivers, who were subsequently freed by Malian forces. Senegalese trucks transporting goods towards Mali were also burned, prompting truckers to suspend cargo deliveries. The militants have thus demonstrated their ability to impose economic costs on Senegal without necessarily crossing into the country to conduct attacks.

The vulnerability extends beyond conventional border security. Eastern Senegal’s Bakel, Goudiry and Saraya departments are important areas for gold mining and have received refugees fleeing instability in neighbouring countries. Their porous borders and informal crossing points could provide opportunities for militant infiltration if JNIM sought to establish a deeper presence. However, available research has found no evidence that the group controls or profits from gold-mining operations on the Senegalese side. Senegal also retains relatively strong social cohesion, while the ethnic grievances exploited by JNIM elsewhere in the Sahel are largely absent.

Digital radicalisation presents another emerging concern. In November 2025, the gendarmerie in Tambacounda discovered seven WhatsApp groups being used to circulate jihadist videos. In May 2026, Ismaila Diallo, arrested in Saint-Louis, was charged with terrorist conspiracy after investigators discovered contacts between him and a Senegalese foreign fighter associated with Islamic State. JNIM and Islamic State Sahel Province have also distributed propaganda targeting Fulani communities in their own language, Fulfulde. A 2018 video featuring Katiba Macina leader Amadou Kouffa specifically appealed to Fulani populations from Senegal to Cameroon to join the jihadist campaign.

These developments indicate a threat increasingly mediated through digital communications rather than established operational networks inside Senegal. The distinction is important: evidence of online radicalisation and isolated contacts does not establish that JNIM has developed the capacity to organise attacks within the country.

Dakar’s response has focused on deterrence and prevention. Gendarmerie Rapid Action Surveillance and Intervention Groups operate at strategic points along the Malian border. Senegal has also maintained pragmatic relations with Bamako, initiating joint border patrols in February 2025 despite Mali’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States the same month. The government has additionally mobilised the country’s Sufi brotherhoods, to which most Senegalese Muslims belong, as part of its efforts to prevent radicalisation.

Yet Senegal’s relative stability exists alongside mounting economic and geopolitical pressures. Public debt has reached approximately 130 per cent of gross domestic product, among the highest ratios in Africa. Although the draft 2027 budget increases defence allocations, public investment is being reduced by roughly 10 per cent. France also handed over its remaining military bases in Senegal in July 2025, ending a longstanding military presence.

The departure of French forces has not, by itself, fundamentally altered Senegal’s immediate terrorist threat. But Bakary Sambe of the Timbuktu Institute has warned that armed groups are exploiting the institutional and security gaps emerging between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Senegal’s central challenge is therefore not simply to prevent an attack. It is to preserve the political, economic and social conditions that have so far kept the country’s security environment relatively resilient while militant organisations consolidate their influence just beyond its borders. The experience of the Sahel suggests that geographical proximity to an insurgency can carry substantial costs even before a country becomes a direct battlefield.