The Tiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has been the subject of considerable discussion over the past several years, over what appears, in essence, to be a relatively straightforward issue.

A famous Murugan temple is situated on Tiruparankundram Hill. The temple is believed to have existed for several centuries and has been a place of worship for millions of devotees over generations.

Traditionally, an oil lamp, known as a deepam in Indian languages, is lit during the Tamil month of Karthigai. There is a pillar on the hill where, according to accounts, the deepam has been lit on previous occasions over the years.

The same hill is also home to a small dargah, visited by Muslim devotees. Some sections of the Muslim community have maintained that the hill should be called Sikhandar Hill, as it is believed to be associated with a Muslim devotee of that name who lived there several centuries ago.

While these competing claims have remained a subject of debate, Hindu devotees have maintained that the traditional deepam should be lit on the pillar. Successive Tamil Nadu governments, including the present administration, have refused permission for this, reportedly on the grounds that doing so could offend sections of the Muslim community.

The matter eventually reached the judiciary. The Supreme Court ruled that the deepam should be lit on the pillar on 24 November 2026. However, the Tamil Nadu government failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s order, prompting the matter to return to the highest court.

To cut a long story short, the Supreme Court once again directed that the deepam be lit on the pillar on 28 November 2026. This has now been carried out.

What is significant about the Supreme Court’s intervention is not merely its ruling on the lighting of the deepam. Equally important is the Court’s recognition that the wilful defiance of its orders by a state government is a matter of profound constitutional consequence. Such defiance threatens the authority of the judiciary, a constitutionally established institution, and, if allowed to continue unchecked, could undermine the foundations of India’s judicial system. The Supreme Court clearly recognised that any challenge to its constitutional authority must be addressed with the seriousness and firmness it deserves.

In democratic countries around the world, the general public is expected to respect judicial verdicts, even when individuals or groups disagree with the reasoning or outcome. In this sense, the judiciary exercises an authority that can, in certain circumstances, rival that of the legislature. It is able to command such authority because people recognise the importance of an independent judiciary and support its constitutional role.

This becomes particularly significant in the present political climate, where elected politicians and governments are, to some extent, experiencing declining public credibility and trust. Many citizens regard the judiciary as an essential counterbalancing institution in uncertain times. They believe that it must be supported and protected because it has an important role to play as the conscience-keeper of society and as a guardian against the arbitrary exercise of political power.

Had the Supreme Court failed to assert its authority in the Tiruparankundram deepam dispute, the precedent established by the Tamil Nadu government’s defiance could have encouraged other state governments across India to disregard judicial orders. Such a development would have had serious implications for the constitutional order.

One may agree or disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to permit the lighting of the deepam on the pillar. That is a separate matter. The imperative, however, is that the Court’s verdict must be respected and implemented. Acceptance of judicial authority, irrespective of one’s personal or political preferences concerning a particular judgement, is fundamental to the functioning of a constitutional democracy.

All discerning citizens in India should welcome the Supreme Court’s assertion of its authority and its firm response to the Tamil Nadu government’s defiance.