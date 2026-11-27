Sri Lankan Customs have seized 18.193kg of hashish, valued at Rs181.93 million (more than Rs181.9 million), from three parcels shipped from Malaysia and held at a customs warehouse in Peliyagoda, in one of the country’s latest drug interceptions involving an international consignment.

The drugs were discovered during a targeted inspection conducted by officers of the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit, who identified several suspicious parcels at the warehouse. The consignments had been sent from Malaysia, with the hashish concealed inside three packages.

After identifying the suspicious shipments, customs officers decided to retain the parcels in an effort to apprehend the individuals who might come forward to collect them. However, no one appeared to claim the packages within the stipulated period.

Customs officers subsequently opened and examined the parcels in the presence of officials from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB). The inspection revealed 18.193kg of hashish concealed within the three consignments.

Sri Lanka Customs estimated the seized drugs to be worth Rs181,930,000. The authorities have not disclosed the identities of the intended recipients, the circumstances surrounding the shipment or whether any suspects have been identified in connection with the consignment.

Following the completion of the preliminary customs investigation, the seized narcotics were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations and legal proceedings.

The interception highlights the role of customs inspections in identifying suspicious international consignments before they reach their intended recipients. In this instance, the decision to retain the parcels rather than immediately open them was intended to provide an opportunity to identify and apprehend those attempting to collect the shipment. However, no claimant emerged within the specified period, prompting the authorities to proceed with the examination in the presence of narcotics investigators.

Further investigations have been assigned to the Police Narcotics Bureau following the handover of the seized material.